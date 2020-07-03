Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Mekong Delta province to help farmers with $1.7 million for drought, saltwater

03/07/2020    10:25 GMT+7

Tra Vinh has decided to provide relief worth over VND40 billion ($1.7 million) to more than 28,000 farming households to revive agriculture, which was severely affected by drought and saltwater intrusion in the 2019 - 20 dry season.

Mekong Delta province to help farmers with 1.7 million USD for drought, saltwater hinh anh 1

More than 23,410ha of rice, vegetables, sugarcane and fruits were damaged.

Households growing rice, vegetables and sugarcane will get 1 million VND per hectare if their crops suffered 30 - 70 percent damage and 2 million VND if the loss was greater.

For fruit orchards, the relief amounts are 2 million VND and 4 million VND.

Pham Minh Truyen, director of the province's Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said drought and saltwater intrusion have increasingly worsened and affected many farming areas.

In the dry season that ended last month, the saltwater intrusion began earlier than normal and affected most farming areas in the province, damaging many crops, especially rice.

To revive agricultural production, the department has adjusted the rice growing schedules to ensure there is water to irrigate the next summer – autumn, autumn – winter and winter – spring crops.

 

It has restructured cultivation and encouraged farmers to use rice fields that are unproductive in the dry season to grow other, drought-resistant crops.

It plans to have three rice crops grown in a year only in areas with assured availability of water. In areas affected by saltwater intrusion and drought, farmers are encouraged to grow two rice crops and a drought – resistant third crop.

Last year the Mekong Delta province planned to switch completely to other crops on 7,400ha of unproductive rice fields, but only managed 2,371ha because many farmers were hesitant since they were not secure about their knowledge of farming techniques for the new crops, risks of diseases and demand.  

To help them confidently switch to other crops, the province has provided them with advanced techniques and undertaken promotional activities to find steady outlets for their new produce.

It has encouraged them to join co-operatives and co-operative groups to improve farming efficiency and incomes.

In 2020 - 22, the province plans to spend more than 10 billion VND for agricultural extension activities such as training farmers in techniques for growing crops and breeding animals and aquaculture.

Since 2014 local farmers have switched to other crops on more than 19,000ha of unproductive rice fields, earning 50 percent more than from rice, according to the department./.VNS

 
 

.
Slow Zones, Safe Zones programme reduces road accident injuries
Slow Zones, Safe Zones programme reduces road accident injuries
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The second phase of the Slow Zones, Safe Zones speed reduction programme will be carried out in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai between July and March 2022, following the first phase that began in April 2018 and ended in June this year.

Cleaners' lives turned upside down by COVID-19
Cleaners' lives turned upside down by COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

When she logged into an internal management app on her smartphone to check out after a four-hour shift, Nguyen Thi Luan was shocked to find her schedule was blank. 

Pay rises hinging on recovery policy
Pay rises hinging on recovery policy
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

If adopted, an increase in the region-based minimum wage for non-state employees next year will further pressurise local businesses, almost all of which are making efforts to deal with the aftermath of the global health crisis.

Giant crocodile-shaped bread excites local diners
Giant crocodile-shaped bread excites local diners
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Batches of crocodile-shaped bread weighing a hefty 1.5kg with a length of 60cm are being sold at a store in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang, provoking a buzz on social media in recent days.

Hanoi to inspect pavements’ stone paving
Hanoi to inspect pavements’ stone paving
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Stone paving for pavements along streets will be closing supervised following a request from the chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung.

Taiwanese drug trafficker sentenced to death in Vietnam
Taiwanese drug trafficker sentenced to death in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Court on July 2 handed down a death sentence on a Taiwanese citizen charged with trafficking an extremely large amount of heroin from Vietnam to Taiwan.

Hanoi to adjust 16 bus routes due to Thang Long Bridge repair
Hanoi to adjust 16 bus routes due to Thang Long Bridge repair
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Hanoi will adjust 16 bus routes due to repairs being conducted on Thang Long Bridge this month.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asian July 2
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asian July 2
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Four more COVID-19 patients recover, total hits 340

Quang Tri exhibition features Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa, Truong Sa
Quang Tri exhibition features Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa, Truong Sa
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20 giờ trước 

A mobile exhibition giving visitors an insight into the historical and legal evidence proving Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos was opened in Huong Hoa district, Quang Tri on July 1.

Traffic safety improves in first half of the year due to pandemic, laws
Traffic safety improves in first half of the year due to pandemic, laws
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Traffic safety situation in Vietnam had improved greatly in the first half of this year, largely due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and two new laws, Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has said.

Peaceful moments captured in scenes from 1990s Hanoi
Peaceful moments captured in scenes from 1990s Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  21 giờ trước 

Let’s take a trip down memory lane and look at some photos taken by German photographer Hans-Peter Grumpe between 1991 and 1992 depicting local residents spending their time around Ho Guom, also known as Sword Lake, in the heart of Hanoi.

HCM City hospital performs liver transplant without foreign doctors’ assistance
HCM City hospital performs liver transplant without foreign doctors’ assistance
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Doctors at the University Medical Centre in HCM City have performed liver transplants for 11 patients two years after being trained in the procedure by doctors from South Korean’s ASAN Medical Centre.

Two suffocate in Cao Bang cave
Two suffocate in Cao Bang cave
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Two people in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang have been found dead in a local cave.

International University students win prizes at University Physics Competition
International University students win prizes at University Physics Competition
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Three student teams at International University from the space engineering programme under the Vietnam National University-HCM City won prizes at the 10th University Physics Competition.

Suspected case in HCM City negative for SARS-CoV-2
Suspected case in HCM City negative for SARS-CoV-2
SOCIETYicon  02/07/2020 

A 31-year-old man from Indonesia suspected of having COVID-19 has tested negative for the coronavirus.

Traffic accidents in Vietnam down 19 pct. y-o-y in first half
Traffic accidents in Vietnam down 19 pct. y-o-y in first half
SOCIETYicon  02/07/2020 

The National Committee on Traffic Safety has announced that Vietnam saw a 19 percent year-on-year decline in the number of traffic accidents in the first half of this year - the biggest fall in many years.

Careful planning needed for rice crop: expert
Careful planning needed for rice crop: expert
SOCIETYicon  02/07/2020 

Le Thanh Tung, deputy head of the Department of Plant Cultivation, under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, speaks on the need to develop a long-term plan to cope with drought in the south-central region.

HCM City's last bookbinder keeps craft alive
HCM City's last bookbinder keeps craft alive
SOCIETYicon  02/07/2020 

Twenty to 25 years ago, when the Internet was not as well developed as it is now in Vietnam, a bookbinder was still a famous high-paying job.

Cliff fall turns into fight for survival
Cliff fall turns into fight for survival
SOCIETYicon  02/07/2020 

For many people, chances of survival are slim after a fall off a cliff. But something extraordinary happened to a man named Đ.B.B., hailing from northern Quang Ninh Province.

What’s in a name?
What’s in a name?
SOCIETYicon  01/07/2020 

Recent news of a maths professor at a US community college asking one of his students to “Anglicise” her name made headlines around the world, while the offending email was widely shared on social media.

