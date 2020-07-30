Military forces disinfect Da Nang coronavirus hotspot

The Military Zone 5 High Command sprayed disinfectant throughout three hospitals and some residential areas in Da Nang on the evening of July 29 following a lockdown being enforced due to the detection of COVID-19 cases.

Up to 30 soldiers are on hand with five specialised vehicles to spray chemicals throughout affected parts of Thach Thang ward in Hai Chau district, where the first case was confirmed on July 24

Overall, more than 150 kilos of chemicals are used to spray every corner of major streets such as Dong Da, Quang Trung, Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Hai Phong and Ong Ich Khiem.

Any vehicles that enter into the cordoned area are also sprayed with disinfectant

“We want to join hands with other forces, in an attempt to stamp out the outbreak in the earliest possible time,” says Colonel Doan Van Tam, deputy commander of the Military Zone 5 High Command.

Soldiers utilise specialised vehicles to spray much of the necessary area

Soldiers don protective suits ahead of carrying out their task

They are on hand for the second round of disinfection

The specialised vehicles belong to the chemical division of the army

The convoy enters the blockaded zone at 8pm.

