30/07/2020 15:48:35 (GMT +7)
Military forces disinfect Da Nang coronavirus hotspot

30/07/2020    14:34 GMT+7

The Military Zone 5 High Command sprayed disinfectant throughout three hospitals and some residential areas in Da Nang on the evening of July 29 following a lockdown being enforced due to the detection of COVID-19 cases.

military forces disinfect da nang coronavirus hotspot hinh 1

Up to 30 soldiers are on hand with five specialised vehicles to spray chemicals throughout affected parts of Thach Thang ward in Hai Chau district, where the first case was confirmed on July 24

military forces disinfect da nang coronavirus hotspot hinh 2

Overall, more than 150 kilos of chemicals are used to spray every corner of major streets such as Dong Da, Quang Trung, Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Hai Phong and Ong Ich Khiem. 

military forces disinfect da nang coronavirus hotspot hinh 3

Any vehicles that enter into the cordoned area are also sprayed with disinfectant

military forces disinfect da nang coronavirus hotspot hinh 4

“We want to join hands with other forces, in an attempt to stamp out the outbreak in the earliest possible time,” says Colonel Doan Van Tam, deputy commander of the Military Zone 5 High Command.

military forces disinfect da nang coronavirus hotspot hinh 5

Soldiers utilise specialised vehicles to spray much of the necessary area

military forces disinfect da nang coronavirus hotspot hinh 6
 

Soldiers don protective suits ahead of carrying out their task

military forces disinfect da nang coronavirus hotspot hinh 7

They are on hand for the second round of disinfection

military forces disinfect da nang coronavirus hotspot hinh 8

The specialised vehicles belong to the chemical division of the army

military forces disinfect da nang coronavirus hotspot hinh 9

The convoy enters the blockaded zone at 8pm.

military forces disinfect da nang coronavirus hotspot hinh 10

VOV

 
 

