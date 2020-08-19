Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
19/08/2020 11:34:47 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Ministry of Health issues warning over COVID-19 community infection

19/08/2020    10:21 GMT+7

Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long has warned the country looks set to face new COVID-19 hotspots in the community in the coming days and urged localities to stay vigilant to quickly detect new infections.

Ministry of Health issues warning over COVID-19 community infection
Residents in Cau Giay District, Hanoi who visited Da Nang between July 15 and 29, wait for their turns for COVID-19 testing on Tuesday. The city will continue to give the tests to more than 50,000 returnees from Da Nang. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Dat

Speaking at a meeting of the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control on Monday, Long cited northern Hai Duong City as a hotspot of community transmission with 11 cases confirmed so far, all linked to a restaurant on Ngo Quyen Street.

“The infection source started from the restaurant in late July. The coronavirus strain detected in Hai Duong is similar to the SARS-CoV-2 in central Da Nang City. There will be more new locally-transmitted cases in Hai Duong in the coming days,” he said.

About 800 people linked to Hai Duong were identified as having direct contact with positive cases and as many as 2,000 people in the city have been tested tests. The city will also test people who had direct contact with positive cases.

Long asked the city to test people in high-risk areas as well as medical workers, patients at hospitals and clinics, focusing on tracing, zoning off and taking samples as quickly as possible.

With 11 cases linked to Da Nang, Hanoi has given PCR tests to more than 28,000 returnees from the central city and will continue to conduct the tests on a wider scale.

Long said the hotspots in Da Nang City and Quang Nam Province were expected to be contained in late August. The daily number of new cases detected in those areas had reduced from 20 cases between August 3 and 8 to 10 cases from August 10 to 17.

Experts had issued high-level warnings for community transmission but in many places, people hadn't strictly followed pandemic prevention regulations, he said, urging drastic measures to slow the transmission rate and limit infection sources.

As Vietnam was facing COVID-19 community transmission risks, medical experts at the meeting proposed increasing the pandemic alert level, especially in urban areas and densely-populated places.

The ministry also urged people to download the Bluezone app to quickly and accurately detect people likely to be COVID-19 patients and declare their health status on the NCOVI app.

 

Vaccine

The Ministry of Health announced at the meeting the authority had ordered vaccines created by Russia, which would have to follow Vietnamese vaccine testing procedures for use in the country.

“The imported vaccine, before being used in Vietnam, does not need testing on animals but needs clinical trials on humans to ensure its safety. This process will take six months to several years before the vaccine is widely applied,” said Associate Professor Tran Dac Phu, a senior advisor of the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre.

Medical experts highlighted that before vaccines or effective treatment, people must stay vigilant and safely cohabit with the pandemic.

According to Long, since July 25, Vietnam conducted more than 342,000 Realtime RT-PCR tests. Testing capacity at health care facilities has increased by 10 to 40 per cent.

The health ministry ordered central-level hospitals to set up laboratories with high testing capacity to assist localities.

The Steering Committee and the health ministry agreed not to permit paid COVID-19 testing services. Health care facilities which violate the regulation will be penalised.  VNS

Seven more Covid-19 cases confirmed, one in Hanoi

Seven more Covid-19 cases confirmed, one in Hanoi

This morning the Ministry of Health announced that seven new cases were diagnosed with Covid-19, including 6 community infections and one returnee from the Philippines, bringing the infection tally to 983.  

Two more Covid-19 cases reported in Vietnam, totalling 964

Two more Covid-19 cases reported in Vietnam, totalling 964

Two more locally-transmitted coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Hai Duong and Quang Nam during the past 12 hours, bringing Vietnam’s tally of COVID-19 infections to 964.  

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam plans to issue electronic ID card with multiple information
Vietnam plans to issue electronic ID card with multiple information
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Local experts said the Ministry of Public Security should consider the necessity and the cost of the new ID card issuance.

Healthcare warriors head to pandemic hotspot
Healthcare warriors head to pandemic hotspot
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

As thousands of tourists fled Da Nang after the COVID-19 outbreak in the central city, dozens of leading doctors headed in the opposite direction, towards the danger.

Some 100,000 people in Vietnam may lose jobs per month on COVID-19
Some 100,000 people in Vietnam may lose jobs per month on COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

By the end of 2020, 70% of enterprises and 3.5-5 million workers are forecast to be negatively affected.

Vietnam introduces higher education comparative ranking system
Vietnam introduces higher education comparative ranking system
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The Vietnam National University-Hanoi (VNU) on August 18 launched a higher education comparative ranking system developed by Vietnam named “University Performance Metrics” (UPM).

Hanoi calls for stricter COVID-19 prevention measures
Hanoi calls for stricter COVID-19 prevention measures
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Hanoi’s authorities today issued an urgent dispatch, asking for strict implementation of COVID-19 prevention and control measures following new cases of community transmission discovered in the capital city.

US, Vietnam cooperates in uncovering fraudulent COVID-19 websites
US, Vietnam cooperates in uncovering fraudulent COVID-19 websites
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The US and Vietnamese authorities partnered on an investigation for fraud related to the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the arrests of three suspects.

Foreigners join COVID-19 fight
Foreigners join COVID-19 fight
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Many foreigners in Vietnam have joined hands with local people in the fight against COVID-19 since the recent second outbreak began in late July.

Vietnam reports 6 more coronavirus cases, 4 in Da Nang
Vietnam reports 6 more coronavirus cases, 4 in Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Vietnam has confirmed six new Covid-19 infections, including four in Da Nang, now the biggest outbreak in the country, and two cases of entry which were placed into isolation immediately upon arrival, raising the total number to 989.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 18
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 18
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Hai Duong urged to enhance contact tracing, testing amid rising COVID-19 count

How are the bodies of people who died from Covid-19 handled in Vietnam?
How are the bodies of people who died from Covid-19 handled in Vietnam?
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

By August 16, Vietnam had recorded 24 Covid-19-related deaths out of a total of 962 cases, representing 2.4%. All of the people were cremated.

Opening ceremonies for new academic year may be held online
Opening ceremonies for new academic year may be held online
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

Localities that practice social distancing must put the health and safety of students and teachers above all else, and depending on local circumstances can hold opening ceremonies for the new school year online.

Vietnam records 25th Covid-related death
Vietnam records 25th Covid-related death
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Patient number 698, a 51-year-old woman in Da Nang City has become the 25th patient who died of COVID-19-related complications, the Ministry of Health announced this morning.

Tropical depression turns into storm in East Sea
Tropical depression turns into storm in East Sea
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

A tropical depression in the East Sea has been strengthening into storm called Higos, the fourth storm in 2020

Seven more Covid-19 cases confirmed, one in Hanoi
Seven more Covid-19 cases confirmed, one in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

This morning the Ministry of Health announced that seven new cases were diagnosed with Covid-19, including 6 community infections and one returnee from the Philippines, bringing the infection tally to 983.

Positive progress in the treatment of COVID-19 patients
Positive progress in the treatment of COVID-19 patients
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

Three out of 12 seriously ill COVID-19 patients being treated at the Hue Central Hospital have tested negative with SARS-CoV-2 for the fourth time since they were transferred there from Da Nang City.

Hanoi: Many streets flood after heavy downpour
Hanoi: Many streets flood after heavy downpour
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

A heavy downpour in Hanoi on Monday afternoon flooded many streets in the city's center.

Coupon system introduced in Da Nang for local shoppers
Coupon system introduced in Da Nang for local shoppers
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

Residents in central Da Nang city have been asked to use coupons from August 12 when shopping at markets, as part of efforts to avert large gatherings amid fears over COVID-19.

Border guards contribute to COVID-19 fight
Border guards contribute to COVID-19 fight
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

Secretary of the Party Committee and Political Commissar of the Vietnam Border Guard Command Do Danh Vuong talks about COVID-19 prevention and control measures in border areas.

Colleges, vocational training schools face new enrollment quotas
Colleges, vocational training schools face new enrollment quotas
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

Many universities have changed enrollment methods, including higher enrollment quotas that will be based on students' high school records.

Vietnam confirms 12 new cases, one in Hanoi
Vietnam confirms 12 new cases, one in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  17/08/2020 

Vietnam has recorded 12 more coronavirus cases, including 11 cases of community transmission, during the past 12 hours, bringing the country’s tally of infections to 976, reported the Ministry of Health.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 