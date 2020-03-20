Mobile disinfection chamber launched in HCM City

The HCM City University of Technology in collaboration with the Centre of Science and Technology Development for Youth have successfully created and officially launched a mobile disinfection chamber serving people in COVID-19-affected areas.

A man tries to use a mobile disinfection chamber at a launching ceremony held in HCM City on March 18.

The creation of the chamber aims to prevent and limit the spread of the infectious diseases, especially in the current situation of COVID-19 pandemic.

It is expected to be installed in areas at high risk of COVID-19 infections such as quarantine areas containing people infected with COVID-19, as well as at hospitals, supermarkets, railway and bus stations, airports, offices, schools, and other crowded areas.

Initially, three mobile disinfection chambers will be set up at the HCM City Youth Cultural House in District 1, HCM City Traditional Medicine Institute in Phu Nhuan district, and the Saigon Union of Trading Co-operatives (Saigon Co.op) in District 1.

The chamber is designed as a module so it can be easily installed, uninstalled and transported. Its main component is a 360-degree fog mist sprayer using anolyte solution which is a powerful disinfectant against bacteria and viruses.

It automatically activates the disinfection spraying process once a person steps in.

It only takes 30 seconds to complete a round of disinfection in each chamber. It is estimated that each chamber can disinfect up to 1,000 people per day.

Around 100 chambers could be manufactured a week to meet the needs in the city and southern provinces./.VNA