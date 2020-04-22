Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/04/2020 16:59:55 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Mobile hairdressers see growth during pandemic

 
 
23/04/2020    07:17 GMT+7

With hair salons shut due to the social distancing measures, mobile hairdressers are seeing growth in business as residents seek to tackle their luscious locks. 

Mobile hairdressers see growth during pandemic
A member of Facebook group ‘Cắt tóc tại nhà’ does a haircut at his client's house in Long Bien Street, Hanoi. — Photo courtesy of the group.

Barber Tuan Linh, 25, in Hanoi, works from 8am until 11pm to serve the growing demand of clients. Linh asks for between VND150,000(US$6) to VND200,000 per cut depending on the distance to his clients.

Since April 1, Linh has combed in about VND3 million per day. Before the social distancing period, he could only earn about a third or a quarter of this amount.

Linh and other barbers find their clients online from a Facebook group ‘Cắt tóc tại nhà’ (Have your hair cut at home) with more than 500 members.

Another barber, Calvin Tung, tells Việt Nam News: “It is not very convenient to do a haircut in clients’ homes, however in such a situation there is no other way.”

Tung says: “I can still earn a living during the pandemic, so it is still better than many others. I don’t have anything to complain about.”

Though both Tung and Linh wear face masks, as do their clients, they cannot keep their distance.

Linh also said: “I have gloves, hand cleansing liquid and alcohol to clean the tools after each cut.”

The social distancing means all unessential shops are closed and people are banned from gathering in groups.

A barber in Ba Dinh says: “I cannot say no to my clients if they want me to come. If I lose them now, they won’t ever come back to my shop after the pandemic.”

 

However, she also says: “I will stop if I am told not to do it by the local authorities.”

Wanting to avoid the risk of bringing a stranger home, Nguyen Hoang Duong, who lives on Nam Dong Street, ordered hair clippers online to cut his own hair and the hair of his two sons.

The man says: “I’m not proud of the result compared to what can be done by the barber, but it is still okay in the pandemic. We can still have short hair and stay safe at home.”

Bui Thanh Huyen, who sells trimmers, scissors and other barber tools says more people are ordering the products during the pandemic. Huyen tells Viet Nam News she has sold nearly 100 trimmers in a month, which has never happened before.

Huyen says the pandemic will change the habit of having a cut in a hair salon. She thinks even after the pandemic more people will buy trimmers to cut their hair at home.  

While home hair cut services and demand for clippers may grow, Nguyen Huy Hoang, CEO of 30 Shine, one of the biggest hair salon chains with more than 90 barbershops across the country, reported losing half a million customers due to COVID-19. VNS

Minh Huong

F&B chains in Vietnam go online or die during COVID-19

F&B chains in Vietnam go online or die during COVID-19

Many eateries have stopped serving offline and shifted to selling online during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Service providers in Vietnam quickly adapt to COVID-19 pandemic

Service providers in Vietnam quickly adapt to COVID-19 pandemic

Virtual kitchen, tech fitness at home and others are among the business models going online during the stay-at-home period.

Agricultural firms and cooperatives start selling online amid pandemic

Agricultural firms and cooperatives start selling online amid pandemic

Influenced by the pandemic, many agricultural production firms and cooperatives are developing their online trading channels to boost sales.

 
 

Other News

.
Hanoi's CDC Director arrested over breaches in purchase of COVID-19 testing machine
Hanoi's CDC Director arrested over breaches in purchase of COVID-19 testing machine
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Six officials along with the director of Hanoi’s Centre for Disease Control have been detained over alleged wrongdoings in purchasing COVID-19 diagnostic equipment, Hanoi Police announced Wednesday afternoon.

MobiFone – AVG deal to go to appeal court on April 23
MobiFone – AVG deal to go to appeal court on April 23
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The High-Level People’s Court in Hanoi will open an appeal trial for the case involving MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation’s purchase of a 95 percent share in Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG) on April 23.

Ha Giang’s Dong Van township locked down to prevent COVID-19 spread
Ha Giang’s Dong Van township locked down to prevent COVID-19 spread
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The whole of Dong Van township in the district of the same name in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang has been locked down since 9am on April 22, as an urgent COVID-19 prevention and control measure.

Hanoi prepares scenarios to foster post-pandemic socio-economic development
Hanoi prepares scenarios to foster post-pandemic socio-economic development
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Hanoi authorities have prepared scenarios to promote socioeconomic development after the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control.

Vietnamese students abroad urged to avoid flight scam
Vietnamese students abroad urged to avoid flight scam
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has called on Vietnamese students abroad to take caution with entities and individuals that collect deposits to arrange flights to Vietnam in the name of Vietnamese diplomatic representative agencies.

Hanoi to cease social distancing from 0:00 April 23, except Me Linh, Thuong Tin
Hanoi to cease social distancing from 0:00 April 23, except Me Linh, Thuong Tin
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Hanoi will cease social distancing from 0:00 April 23, except for Me Linh and Thuong Tin districts, said Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung at a meeting of the Hanoi Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on April 22.

Ministry of Public Security reports final result of Da Nang-Quang Ngai Expressway’s investigation
Ministry of Public Security reports final result of Da Nang-Quang Ngai Expressway’s investigation
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

The road foundation and surface of the Da Nang-Quang Ngai Expressway project failed to meet technical standards, causing subsidence, the Ministry of Public Security has said.

Compensation rates approved for lands to be acquired for Long Thanh airport
Compensation rates approved for lands to be acquired for Long Thanh airport
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Dong Nai Province authorities have approved the compensation rates payable to households who have to move to make way for the long-awaited Long Thanh international airport. 

Social distancing stress hits home
Social distancing stress hits home
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

People across Vietnam are in the midst of social distancing to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and with thousands of people cooped up at home, stress is building.

Vietnam to study effectiveness of tuberculosis vaccine in fighting COVID-19
Vietnam to study effectiveness of tuberculosis vaccine in fighting COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Up to 800 Vietnamese frontline healthcare workers have agreed to take part in a clinical trial designed to test the effectiveness of a tuberculosis vaccine against COVID-19.

Hanoi shops start to reopen as social distancing period nears end
Hanoi shops start to reopen as social distancing period nears end
PHOTOSicon  23 giờ trước 

Many shops in Hanoi have reopened as the Covid-19 situation eases in the area and the social distancing period nears its end on April 22.

New embankment to protect Hoan Kiem Lake
New embankment to protect Hoan Kiem Lake
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

An embankment is being constructed to prevent erosion at the Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi.

Hanoi should extend social distancing for another week: COVID-19 prevention committee
Hanoi should extend social distancing for another week: COVID-19 prevention committee
SOCIETYicon  22/04/2020 

Hanoi remains in the high-risk group and should have social distancing measures extended until April 30, the national steering committee on COVID-19 control and prevention said on Wednesday morning.

Thousands of Vietnamese people return from China
Thousands of Vietnamese people return from China
SOCIETYicon  22/04/2020 

Thousands of people are returning from China in the northern border province of Lao Cai while local authorities are preparing to open more quarantine area for Covid-19 prevention.

India coronavirus: Rapid testing paused over China kit issues
India coronavirus: Rapid testing paused over China kit issues
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

India has become the latest country to report issues with rapid test kits hailed as a "game-changer".

Highschool graduation exam will take place in August
Highschool graduation exam will take place in August
SOCIETYicon  22/04/2020 

The graduation exam for highscool student will still take place in August despite recent interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnamese COVID-19 test kits receive EU seal of approval
Vietnamese COVID-19 test kits receive EU seal of approval
SOCIETYicon  22/04/2020 

COVID-19 test kits produced in Vietnam have been approved by the UK and EU.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 22
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 22
SOCIETYicon  22/04/2020 

 Six more COVID-19 patients recover, total at 222

Man sentenced to 11 years in prison for terrorist activities
Man sentenced to 11 years in prison for terrorist activities
SOCIETYicon  22/04/2020 

The People’s Court of Binh Duong Province yesterday sentenced a man to jail for 11 years on charges of “terrorist activities against the People’s Government”.

Six straight days without new COVID-19 patients in Vietnam
Six straight days without new COVID-19 patients in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  22/04/2020 

Six days have passed since Vietnam recorded the latest COVID-19 patient, keeping the number of infection cases at 268 as of 6am on April 22, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 