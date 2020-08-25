Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
26/08/2020 08:20:42 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Mobile supermarket gives free food to poor people in Da Nang

26/08/2020    07:18 GMT+7

Nguyen Thi Thom, 52, of Chinh Gian Ward, Da Nang City’s Thanh Khe District, got milk, vegetables, eggs, hand sanitiser and a mask for free at a mobile supermarket last weekend.

A volunteer in protective clothes helps a woman to take vegetables in the mobile supermarket in Da Nang City’s Thanh Khe District last weekend. — Photo nhandan.com.vn

Thom, whose husband is on dialysis, lost her job as a domestic helper due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I feel very thankful because of the model of the supermarket," she said.

“I have lost my job for several months. Life becomes harder because I am the breadwinner in my family,” she added.

Not only Thom but also hundreds of other struggling people benefited from the mobile supermarket last weekend, Nhân Dân (People) online newspaper reported.

Cao Thi My Trang, 42, of Xuan Ha Ward, who received two full bags of food and essentials from the mobile supermarket, said the model helped share difficulties with the poor during the pandemic.

“Thanks to the free food, my family will not worry about how to have enough food for this week,” she said.

Trang, a lottery ticket seller, said she had to work very hard to bring up her two children. However, after the pandemic hit the city, she lost her job.

The single mother did not know what to do to earn money to raise her children, she said.

The mobile supermarket opened in Huynh Thuc Khang Secondary School, at No 154 Ha Huy Tap Street, last weekend to give the bare essentials to local poor and disadvantaged people suffering from the pandemic.

The supermarket provided items like vermicelli, noodles, rice, milk, vegetables, eggs, milk, hand sanitiser and masks.

Truong Thi Nhu Hoa, 50, head of Da Nang Social Working Group, which runs the mobile supermarket, said it was the first time the group launched the mobile supermarket in the city.

The group planned to alternately open the supermarket in seven districts of the city every weekend, she said.

“Although it is just a little bit, we want to share the burden with the poor during the pandemic,” she added.

 

Hoa said food and other essentials were donated by local businesses and kind-hearted people.

It costs about VND70 million (US$3,000) to run the mobile supermarket each weekend, she said.

Before the supermarket opened, the group conducted a survey and gave 200 free shopping vouchers of the supermarket to the poor and disadvantaged people in the district.

Each voucher was worth VND300,000 – 350,000 ($13-15).

Hoa also said to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2, each person was told to wash their hands correctly with hand sanitiser, check their temperature with a thermometer and wear rubber gloves in the supermarket.

Only two people were allowed to go shopping at the same time.

Phan Nhat Nam, an employee of a local security system company had donated a mask ATM for the supermarket, Hoa said.

People just had to look at the camera in front of the mask ATM to confirm their face and press the button to get 10 free masks, she said.

There are 10 volunteers running the mobile supermarket with Hoa.

Another mobile supermarket will be operated in Hai Chau District this weekend, Hoa said.

“We do it because we want every poor person of the city to receive necessary help from kind-hearted people,” she said.  VNS

