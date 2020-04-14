Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/04/2020 08:10:14 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

VN Health Ministry orders 48 producers to report on medical-mask production capacity

 
 
15/04/2020    08:04 GMT+7

The Ministry of Health has ordered 48 producers nationwide to report their capacity to manufacture and provide medical masks for the nation's health sector no later than Thursday (April 16).

VN Health Ministry orders 48 producers to report on medical-mask production capacity
A worker sews medical masks in the Garment 10 Corporation Joint Stock Company.— VNA/VNS Photo Tran Viet

The order came after legal document No 2063/BYT-TB-CT was signed by deputy minister Truong Quoc Cuong on Monday.

Cuong said the producers were told to urgently send their report to the Department of Medical Equipment and Construction at No 138A Giang Vo Street, Ba Dinh District, Hanoi, as well as send an email to the department’s official email address at dmec@moh.gov.vn no later than Thursday (April 16).

The document said the move aimed to seriously implement the direction of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc as well as the requirement of National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control that asked the ministry to ensure enough medical masks for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Thus, the ministry asked every producer to take its responsibility to the community, increase production of medical masks, share information and experiences with other medical-mask producers and together work with the ministry in the fight against the pandemic.

Previously, the ministry ordered all 68 producers in the country to report their capacity to manufacture and provide the medical masks.

 

However, the ministry has received reports of only 20 producers so far. The ministry highly appreciated the 20 producers and criticised the others for their delay in sending their reports.

The ministry would require authorised agencies to consider dealing with producers that failed to send their report as required in accordance with the Law on Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases. VNS

Vietnam offers little unmet demand for medical mask imports

Vietnam offers little unmet demand for medical mask imports

Chinese firms will begin exporting medical face masks, but their choice starting point, Vietnam, has little demand that goes unsatisfied by local producers.

China seeks to import medical face masks from Vietnam

China seeks to import medical face masks from Vietnam

In Vietnam, demand for medical face masks and hand sanitizers has increased sharply on fears of potential outbreak of the new coronavirus (nCoV).

nCoV: Vietnam capable of producing sufficient medical masks

nCoV: Vietnam capable of producing sufficient medical masks

Prices of masks have been driven up by hoarding and citizens’ spookiness.

 
 

Other News

.
Church livestreams Easter service during social distancing
Church livestreams Easter service during social distancing
PHOTOSicon  1 giờ trước 

On April 12, the Huu Bang Church in the northern province of Vinh Phuc gave Easter service by live streaming.

Hanoi's drug stores told to report people buying medicines for cold
Hanoi's drug stores told to report people buying medicines for cold
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Authorities in Hanoi have asked pharmacies to report individuals purchasing medicines for symptoms of the common cold symptoms, such as a cough and fever.

Foreign students doing well in Vietnam during Covid-19
Foreign students doing well in Vietnam during Covid-19
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Deciding to stay in Vietnam amid the epidemic escalation, foreign students studying at universities say they feel secure about their lives and study.

One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Vietnam, totalling 266
One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Vietnam, totalling 266
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced a new confirmed case of COVID-19 late April 14, taking the total tally to 266 as of 18:00.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 14
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 14
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

 Facebook joins hands in fight against COVID-19

Hanoi churches sit empty amid Easter Day celebrations
Hanoi churches sit empty amid Easter Day celebrations
PHOTOSicon  10 giờ trước 

This year’s Easter Day saw a number of churches in the capital city mark the special occasion online as a means of avoiding large gatherings due to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Coronavirus: Austria and Italy reopen some shops as lockdown eased
Coronavirus: Austria and Italy reopen some shops as lockdown eased
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Small shops are allowed to open up in Austria, but the worst-hit areas of Italy are holding back.

Vietnam now has 168 recovered COVID-19 patients
Vietnam now has 168 recovered COVID-19 patients
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Another 22 COVID-19 cases, including five foreign patients and 17 Vietnamese patients, have recovered and been discharged from the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi and the Cu Chi field hospital in HCM City, on Tuesday.

Cyclone Harold and coronavirus: Pacific Islands face battle on two fronts
Cyclone Harold and coronavirus: Pacific Islands face battle on two fronts
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Aid agencies warn social distancing is impossible in the wake of natural disaster like Cyclone Harold.

Police doctors on frontline in COVID-19 fight
Police doctors on frontline in COVID-19 fight
VIDEOicon  16 giờ trước 

Police Hospital 199 under the Ministry of Public Security is one of four hospitals in the central city of Da Nang receiving and monitoring patients suspected of being infected by the COVID-19 virus. 

Organic mushroom grower finding stable customers
Organic mushroom grower finding stable customers
FEATUREicon  20 giờ trước 

Nguyen Anh Vo, CEO of Nấm Xanh (Green Mushroom) Farm, has applied his school knowledge to find a stable consumption market. 

Women with strong wills
Women with strong wills
FEATUREicon  11 giờ trước 

They are beautiful, emotional and vulnerable like other women. Yet their strong determination and bravery have made them special, and given the assets they need to fulfill heavy tasks usually associated with men.

Google launches page to provide COVID-19 information in Vietnamese
Google launches page to provide COVID-19 information in Vietnamese
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Google, the world’s most used search engine, has introduced a page aimed at collecting documents and information relating to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Vietnamese.

HCM City residents ignore social distancing order, gather in crowds
HCM City residents ignore social distancing order, gather in crowds
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Despite the government’s implementation of social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, hordes of residents in HCM City seem to be ignoring advice, gathering in parks to exercise, with some even flouting rules on wearing masks in public.

Vietnam’s total COVID-19 cases numbers 265
Vietnam’s total COVID-19 cases numbers 265
SOCIETYicon  14/04/2020 

The Health Ministry announced on April 14 morning that no new cases of coronavirus had been detected overnight, with the total number of infections nationwide remaining at 265.

Front Central Committee calls on people to donate blood
Front Central Committee calls on people to donate blood
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee held an online event in Hanoi on April 13 to call on the people to join the blood donation drive in response to a letter of President Nguyen Phu Trong.

Hue, Da Nang set up free rice ATMs
Hue, Da Nang set up free rice ATMs
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Donors in the central city of Hue have set up a 'rice ATM' in the city to help underprivileged people that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnamese in Russia make COVID-19 masks for locals
Vietnamese in Russia make COVID-19 masks for locals
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  21 giờ trước 

As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc in the world, Vietnamese in Russia are working with communities in their host country to fight the deadly virus. 

“Silent soldiers” in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic
“Silent soldiers” in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Today is another busy day for healthcare workers at the HCM City Centre for Disease Control (HCDC).

British newspaper runs story on Vietnamese COVID-19 posters
British newspaper runs story on Vietnamese COVID-19 posters
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

A COVID-19 fighting-poster featuring two people wearing masks with the slogan Ở Nhà Là Yêu Nước (To Stay At Home is To Love Your Country) by artist Le The Hiep has appeared in the British newspaper The Guardian. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 