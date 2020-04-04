Health Ministry traces people in contact with 237th COVID-19 patient

The Ministry of Health has issued an urgent notice to trace all people in close contact with the 237th COVID-19 patient, a 64-year-old Swedish man, who was reported infected with the coronavirus on April 1 after being hospitalised for a accident.

A medical worker sterilises a COVID-19 quick test station in Hanoi on March 31.

From March 11 to 21, the patient stayed at Ngoc Anh Hotel at 38 Luong Van Tuy street in Ninh Binh province.

On March 21, he travelled from Ninh Binh province to Hanoi at 9.30am in a limousine coach.

From March 21 to 22, he stayed at Canary Hanoi Hotel at 4 Vu Huu Loi street, Hanoi.

From March 22 to 31, he stayed at Star Hotel at 2/25 Lam Du street, Hanoi’s Long Bien district.

On March 26, he was involved in an accident and was sent to Vietnam-France Hospital in an ambulance. He returned to a hotel afterwards.

On March 31, he started having a nosebleed and had an examination at Duc Giang General Hospital then was transferred to the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion.

The patient was confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 on April 1 and admitted to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

The Ministry of Health requested all people visiting these areas during the mentioned time frames to immediately contact local centres for disease control and prevention for guidance on health monitoring.

As of April 4 morning, Vietnam had reported 239 COVID-19 infection cases, including 86 patients given all clear.

Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia record more COVID-19 cases, deaths The Ministry of Health of Malaysia announced on April 3 that the country recorded an additional 217 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing its total number of confirmed cases to 3,333. With this figure, Malaysia remains the country with the highest number of SARS-CoV-2 infections in Southeast Asia. The same day, the ministry confirmed three more deaths from COVID-19, raising the total fatalities in Malaysia to 53. Meanwhile, in the Philippines, the Ministry of Health on April 3 announced 29 more deaths from COVID-19, the highest number recorded a day in this country, bringing the total fatalities to 136. The number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines increased by 385 to 3,018. Indonesia also confirmed an additional 196 people positive for SARS-CoV-2 and 11 deaths from the disease on the same day, said Achmad Yurianto, a local health official. This is the highest number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Indonesia in a day since the country recorded its first case a month ago. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia has reached 1,986, with 181 dead and 134 having recovered./.VNA

Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam, total number amounts to 239 Two new COVID-19 infection cases, including one relating to Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital, were confirmed by the Ministry of Health on April 4 morning, raising the total number of patients nationwide to 239.