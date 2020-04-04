Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/04/2020 13:24:34 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Health Ministry traces people in contact with 237th COVID-19 patient

 
 
04/04/2020    13:18 GMT+7

The Ministry of Health has issued an urgent notice to trace all people in close contact with the 237th COVID-19 patient, a 64-year-old Swedish man, who was reported infected with the coronavirus on April 1 after being hospitalised for a accident.

MoH traces people in contact with 237th COVID-19 patient hinh anh 1

A medical worker sterilises a COVID-19 quick test station in Hanoi on March 31. 

From March 11 to 21, the patient stayed at Ngoc Anh Hotel at 38 Luong Van Tuy street in Ninh Binh province.

On March 21, he travelled from Ninh Binh province to Hanoi at 9.30am in a limousine coach.

From March 21 to 22, he stayed at Canary Hanoi Hotel at 4 Vu Huu Loi street, Hanoi.

From March 22 to 31, he stayed at Star Hotel at 2/25 Lam Du street, Hanoi’s Long Bien district.

On March 26, he was involved in an accident and was sent to Vietnam-France Hospital in an ambulance. He returned to a hotel afterwards.

On March 31, he started having a nosebleed and had an examination at Duc Giang General Hospital then was transferred to the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion.

 

The patient was confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 on April 1 and admitted to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

The Ministry of Health requested all people visiting these areas during the mentioned time frames to immediately contact local centres for disease control and prevention for guidance on health monitoring.

As of April 4 morning, Vietnam had reported 239 COVID-19 infection cases, including 86 patients given all clear.

Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia record more COVID-19 cases, deaths

The Ministry of Health of Malaysia announced on April 3 that the country recorded an additional 217 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing its total number of confirmed cases to 3,333.

With this figure, Malaysia remains the country with the highest number of SARS-CoV-2 infections in Southeast Asia.

The same day, the ministry confirmed three more deaths from COVID-19, raising the total fatalities in Malaysia to 53.

Meanwhile, in the Philippines, the Ministry of Health on April 3 announced 29 more deaths from COVID-19, the highest number recorded a day in this country, bringing the total fatalities to 136. The number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines increased by 385 to 3,018.

Indonesia also confirmed an additional 196 people positive for SARS-CoV-2 and 11 deaths from the disease on the same day, said Achmad Yurianto, a local health official.

This is the highest number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Indonesia in a day since the country recorded its first case a month ago.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia has reached 1,986, with 181 dead and 134 having recovered./.VNA

Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam, total number amounts to 239

Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam, total number amounts to 239

Two new COVID-19 infection cases, including one relating to Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital, were confirmed by the Ministry of Health on April 4 morning, raising the total number of patients nationwide to 239.

Ten more COVID-19 patients in Vietnam cured

Ten more COVID-19 patients in Vietnam cured

Ten COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear on April 3, bringing the total number of cured cases in Vietnam to 85.

 
 

Other News

.
Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam, total number amounts to 239
Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam, total number amounts to 239
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Two new COVID-19 infection cases, including one relating to Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital, were confirmed by the Ministry of Health on April 4 morning, raising the total number of patients nationwide to 239.

Vingroup to produce ventilators, body thermometers
Vingroup to produce ventilators, body thermometers
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Vingroup announced on April 3 that it would produce ventilators and body thermometers to serve the domestic market amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: China mourns Covid-19 victims with three-minute silence
Coronavirus: China mourns Covid-19 victims with three-minute silence
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

A day of mourning is held for the 3,300 people who died in China, where the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Coronavirus: US accused of ‘piracy’ over mask ‘confiscation’
Coronavirus: US accused of ‘piracy’ over mask ‘confiscation’
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Berlin officials say 200,000 masks have been diverted to the US under a law invoked by Donald Trump.

Ten more COVID-19 patients in Vietnam cured
Ten more COVID-19 patients in Vietnam cured
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Ten COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear on April 3, bringing the total number of cured cases in Vietnam to 85.

Phia Den mountain: Hometown of glass noodles
Phia Den mountain: Hometown of glass noodles
PHOTOSicon  03/04/2020 

Phia Den mountain, Cao Bang province, is considered hometown of glass noodle as natural conditions here are ideal for not only growing its ingredient – canna, but also for its making process.

19-year-old French student teaches mathematics in Vietnam
19-year-old French student teaches mathematics in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Mathéo Vergnolle, a 19-year-old French university student with great passion for mathematics, is working as a teacher in Vietnam.

Two Danang policemen die while trying to stop motorbike race
Two Danang policemen die while trying to stop motorbike race
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Two policemen in the central city of Danang died while they were trying to deal with an illegal motorbike race.

Coronavirus: Where will be the last place to catch Covid-19?
Coronavirus: Where will be the last place to catch Covid-19?
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Some places are yet to record a case - but what will they do if and when it arrives?

Thailand temporarily blocks entry
Thailand temporarily blocks entry
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The Thai government will block all travel to Thailand, including by Thais, from April 2-15 to prepare "state quarantine" facilities after more local COVID-19 patients have been linked to imported cases.

Appeal trial for MobiFone-AVG case suspended due to COVID-19 concern
Appeal trial for MobiFone-AVG case suspended due to COVID-19 concern
SOCIETYicon  03/04/2020 

The appeal trial for the case involving MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation’s purchase of a 95 percent share in Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG), initially scheduled for April 13-16, will be suspended due to the COVID-19 concern.

Coronavirus: Islamophobia concerns after India mosque outbreak
Coronavirus: Islamophobia concerns after India mosque outbreak
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Outrage over a Muslim congregation that led to new Covid-19 cluster turns hateful.

Coronavirus: Confirmed global cases pass one million
Coronavirus: Confirmed global cases pass one million
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The number of cases has doubled in less than a week, according to the latest figures.The number of cases has doubled in less than a week, according to the latest figures.

Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam, total reaches 233
Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam, total reaches 233
SOCIETYicon  03/04/2020 

The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology reported six new SARS-CoV-2 positive cases during the night of April 2, which raised the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country to 233 as of 6am on April 3.

11 minor earthquakes occur in Vietnam so far this year
11 minor earthquakes occur in Vietnam so far this year
SOCIETYicon  03/04/2020 

Eleven minor earthquakes have occurred in Vietnam since the beginning of this year, according to the Standing Office of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

Over 80 percent of Thais expected to engage in social distancing
Over 80 percent of Thais expected to engage in social distancing
SOCIETYicon  03/04/2020 

About 70 percent of Thais understand and are engaging in the "social distancing" campaign, which is a major strategy to curb the transmission of COVID-19, the latest survey conducted by Thailand’s Department of Mental Health showed.

Delivery drivers take their chances outdoors to cash in
Delivery drivers take their chances outdoors to cash in
SOCIETYicon  03/04/2020 

Most of the streets he passes are empty as citizens practise social distancing to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, but for a delivery driver like Nguyen Van Thang, being outside is a must.

Man brings dreams to ethnic minorities
Man brings dreams to ethnic minorities
FEATUREicon  03/04/2020 

K’Liêm couldn’t sleep when he heard his poor family would be getting a new house.

Hanoi plans more mobile COVID-19 testing stations to meet high demand
Hanoi plans more mobile COVID-19 testing stations to meet high demand
SOCIETYicon  03/04/2020 

Hanoi intends to expand existing quick COVID-19 testing sites and set up new mobile testing stations to meet high demand of people suspected of carrying the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus: US jobless claims hit 6.6 million as virus spreads
Coronavirus: US jobless claims hit 6.6 million as virus spreads
SOCIETYicon  03/04/2020 

More than 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment last week as the coronavirus spreads.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 