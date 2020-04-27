More recovered Covid-19 cases in Vietnam re-infected

Three more recovered Covid-19 patients in Vietnam have tested positive for the virus again, while the country has recorded no new Covid-19 infection cases since April 24.

According to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, Patient 74 from the northern province of Phu Tho was hospitalised in March. On April 10, the 34-year old man was declared to fully recover and tested negative for Covid-19 for two consecutive times.

He was then self-isolated at his home in Phu Tho Province for 14 days later. During this time, he did not have a fever. On April 25, he tested positive for the virus again and was taken to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi for the treatment.



His family members have been quarantined for having contacts with him.



The two other reinfection cases are patients 224 and 207, both from HCM City. Meanwhile, Patient 151 who had been discharged from hospital has also been medically monitored again after having the closed contact with Patient 207.



Up to 53 out of 54 Covid-19 patients in HCM City have been released from hospital, except for the British pilot or Patient 91. He is staying at the HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases because of his critical condition. He has still tested positive for the virus.



Earlier, the Ministry of Health has reported five recovered Covid-19 patients have tested positive for the disease again who are patients 188, 137, 52, 149 and 36.



Vietnam has seen no new Covid-19 infection cases since April 24 with total tally standing at 270. Dtinews

