Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/10/2020 11:33:25 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

More textbooks for first graders face criticism

15/10/2020    11:30 GMT+7

Some reading practice texts in the Canh Dieu (Kite) textbook on the Vietnamese language have been described as ‘fabricated’ and ‘teaching children laziness and playing tricks’.

The textbook was written by a group of famous authors, headed by Nguyen Minh Thuyet, who is also the chief editor of the new general education program.

More textbooks for first graders face criticism

Some parents said that the story ‘Ve va ga’ (Cicada and cock) cited in the textbook is a fabricated story, because La Fontaine doesn’t have this story as the citation shows.

Meanwhile, ‘Cua, co va dan ca’ (Crab, Stork and Fish) has been criticized as teaching children to tell lies.

The story says that Stork came to see Crab and asked Crab to go fishing with him because no fish were left. Stork persuaded Crab that the lake was very large and there would be many fish to catch. Crab agreed. Stork carried Crab to a small mound. It pecked on Crab. Crab then clamped on Stork’s neck. Stork implored Crab. Crab then forced Stork to take him to the old lake.

As for another text, parents believe that the text about ‘class meeting’ is insignificant to first graders, because only adult people have ‘class reunion meetings’.

Some parents even sent letters to Thuyet, saying that the existence of such content in a textbook for first graders is worrying.

“Man is innately good. I wonder why small children are taught such things like in the story about two horses. What are the purposes of education then?” a parent wrote on an education forum.

“We are teaching children to prevent evil, or teach them to do evil, from a young age? Or do we teach children skills to survive in contemporary society in Vietnam from an early age?” he questioned.

In reply, Thuyet said the authors had their own views when compiling the textbook.

 

“We worked on it (the textbook) very carefully,” he said.

Regarding the story about two horses, Thuyet said that it was adapted from a story by Leo Tolstoy, the Vietnamese version translated by Thuy Toan. The plot is kept intact. But as the original story is long, the authors decided to divide it in two parts.

“A great writer like Leo Tolstoy never wrote gossip or anti-educational story. The meaning of this story is that if you want others to do something wrong, you will bear the consequences,” Thuyet said.

On the parents’ opinion that the story Crab, Stork and Fish teaches children to become ‘clear in a petty way’, Thuyet said it is from Vietnamese folklore.

“Some people may think that the lesson teaches children to become crafty, but others can learn a lesson and become wary,” he said. 

Le Huyen

Chief author of textbook for first graders says new standards are higher

Chief author of textbook for first graders says new standards are higher

Bui Manh Hung, textbook author, says the current teaching and learning conditions and the environment for children to develop language is better than that of 20 years ago.

Parents worry as they cannot find textbooks for children

Parents worry as they cannot find textbooks for children

The new 2020-2021 academic year began one week ago, but many parents in HCM City and Dong Nai province complain that they still cannot buy textbooks for their children.

 
 

Other News

.
Investigation launched over vaccine shots after two deaths
Investigation launched over vaccine shots after two deaths
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The National Expanded Programme on Immunisation Office will work with local authorities to investigate the causes of the deaths of two infants following vaccine shots in Vinh Phuc and Son La provinces.

Scientist with many citations excluded from list of candidates for professorship
Scientist with many citations excluded from list of candidates for professorship
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The news that Associate Prof Nguyen Thoi Trung from Ton Duc Thang University, who is among the scientists with the highest number of citations, has been excluded from the list of candidates for a professorship title has surprised many observers.

VIETNAM NEWS 14/10
VIETNAM NEWS 14/10
SOCIETYicon  14/10/2020 

Nine imported cases bring Vietnam’s COVID-19 count to 1,122

19 more victims at Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant hospitalised
19 more victims at Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant hospitalised
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Rescuers managed to bring 19 victims, including one fatality, from the Rao Trang 4 hydropower plant in Thua Thien-Hue to hospital on the afternoon of October 14, while rescue efforts continue at the Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant.

Military forces intensifies rescue operations at Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant
Military forces intensifies rescue operations at Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Rescue forces made up of military personnel, medics, and members of the police have urgently joined rescue efforts to look for the missing victims of a landslide which hit Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant in the central province of Thua Thien Hue.

Hue hit by prolonged period of heavy rain
Hue hit by prolonged period of heavy rain
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Heavy downpours lasting for several days have inundated many areas throughout the city of Hue in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, leaving many places submerged and thousands of homes flooded, with four people dead and one missing.

Hanoi-based hospital performs 1,000th kidney transplant
Hanoi-based hospital performs 1,000th kidney transplant
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Doctors at Viet Duc (Vietnam - Germany) Friendship Hospital have reached a new milestone as they performed the 1,000th successful kidney transplant at the hospital, an official from the hospital has confirmed.

Nine more Indian nationals test positive for coronavirus in Vietnam
Nine more Indian nationals test positive for coronavirus in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Nine more Indian experts who recently landed in Vietnam have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, according to the National Steering Committee on Covid-19 Prevention and Control.

HCM City receives first train for Metro Line No 1
HCM City receives first train for Metro Line No 1
SOCIETYicon  14/10/2020 

The Management Authority for Urban Railways of Ho Chi Minh City held a ceremony on October 13 to receive the first train for the city’s Metro Line No 1 (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien).

Airlines adjust schedules due to Storm Nangka
Airlines adjust schedules due to Storm Nangka
SOCIETYicon  14/10/2020 

Vietnamese airlines have announced adjustments to their flight schedules on October 14 as the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam directed the closure of Vinh and Tho Xuan airports from 12:00-21:00 on the day due to Storm Nangka.

1,000 people deployed for hydropower plant landslide rescue
1,000 people deployed for hydropower plant landslide rescue
SOCIETYicon  14/10/2020 

Up to 1,000 people have been sent to search people missing in connection with the landslides at Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.

Woman devotes her life to disabled and stray animals
Woman devotes her life to disabled and stray animals
SOCIETYicon  14/10/2020 

A woman in HCM City has been feeding and looking after disabled and stray cats and dogs in the city for years.

VIETNAM NEWS 13/10
VIETNAM NEWS 13/10
SOCIETYicon  13/10/2020 

Hanoi and HCM City record rising hand-foot-mouth cases

Victims of human trafficking repatriated
Victims of human trafficking repatriated
SOCIETYicon  13/10/2020 

Nguyen Thi Thao (not her real name) from the northern province of Vinh Phuc was a victim of human trafficking.

Vocational training graduates in high demand
Vocational training graduates in high demand
SOCIETYicon  13/10/2020 

Graduates of vocational schools have many job opportunities due to businesses' increasing demand for workers with practical skills.

Citizen chip-mounted identity cards must use advanced technology
Citizen chip-mounted identity cards must use advanced technology
SOCIETYicon  13/10/2020 

The Minister of Public Security will decide the form and material for citizen chip-mounted identity cards. Under a request from the Prime Minister, the cards will use advanced technology to ensure security and safety.

Northeastern localities brace for impact of typhoon Nangka
Northeastern localities brace for impact of typhoon Nangka
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Typhoon Nangka has seen heavy rain and strong winds hit northern coastal localities such as Quang Ninh, and Hai Phong, in addition to other northeastern provinces, with Quang Ninh banning fishing vessels from going out to the sea.

Heavy rain, floods wreak havoc in central provinces as new typhoon approaches
Heavy rain, floods wreak havoc in central provinces as new typhoon approaches
SOCIETYicon  13/10/2020 

Ongoing heavy rains and flooding has killed 20 people in central provinces, and 14 more have been reported missing in central provinces, as the country braces for the seventh typhoon to hit this year.

Typhoon Nangka to affect northern localities
Typhoon Nangka to affect northern localities
SOCIETYicon  13/10/2020 

Typhoon Nangka, the seventh arising in the East Sea so far this year, is moving west-northwest at a speed of about 20km over the next 24 hours and is likely to gain strength, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Vietnamese citizens join COVID-19 vaccination programme in Russia
Vietnamese citizens join COVID-19 vaccination programme in Russia
SOCIETYicon  13/10/2020 

Eleven Vietnamese citizens working in Moscow, Russia have volunteered to join a Sputnik V vaccine programme to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 