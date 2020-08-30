Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/08/2020 21:40:22 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

More Vietnamese citizens arrive home on repatriation flights

30/08/2020    19:17 GMT+7

A total of 145 Vietnamese citizens in especially difficult circumstances in Eastern and Southern Africa together with 570 Vietnamese citizens from Taiwan (China) and Japan have been safely repatriated.

A Qatar Airlines plane carrying the citizens in Eastern and Southern Africa touched down at Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport on August 30.

More Vietnamese citizens arrive home on repatriation flights

Vietnamese nationals in Mozambiqnue line up for necessary procedures prior to their departure to the airport (Photo: the Vietnamese Embassy in Mozambique)

The flight was arranged by the Vietnamese Embassy in Mozambique in collaboration with Vietnamese representative agencies in South Africa, Qatar and Tanzania alongside relevant agencies based in the host nations.

This is considered a practical activity in citizen protection efforts made by representative agencies and the Consular Department which concurred with the celebration of Vietnam's diplomatic service (August 28) and National Day (September 2).

Passengers onboard included Vietnamese citizens in Mozambique, some neighboring countries such as South Africa, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Qatar and Middle Eastern nations. They are those in extremely difficult circumstances, including children under 2, people with underlying illnesses, pregnant women, stranded travellers, guest workers with expired visas and labour contracts.

Ahead of departure, Vietnamese representative agencies dispatched staff to the various airports to assist the citizens with necessary procedures before they boarded the plane.

Meanwhile, a total 570 Vietnamese citizens, including 230 from Taiwan (China) and 340 from Japan were also flown home safely on August 29.

 

The flights were arranged by the Vietnamese embassies in coordination with relevant agencies of the host nations.

The passengers were minors under the age of 18, the elderly, pregnant women, people with illnesses, guest workers with expired labour contracts, students without accommodations, stranded tourists, and others in extremely disadvantaged circumstances.

Security, safety and hygiene measures were carried out throughout the flights to protect their health and prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Upon landing at airports in Vietnam, those on board received health check-ups and were sent to concentrated quarantine facilities in line with regulations regarding COVID-19 prevention and control.

More repatriation flights are set to be conducted in the coming time to bring home Vietnamese citizens with disadvantaged circumstances, depending on their need and the nation’s quarantine capacity.

VOV

COVID-19: No new cases during 24 hours since epidemic resurgence

COVID-19: No new cases during 24 hours since epidemic resurgence

August 30 marked the first day that Vietnam has gone without a new COVID-19 infection caused by community

 
 

Other News

.
COVID-19: No new cases during 24 hours since epidemic resurgence
COVID-19: No new cases during 24 hours since epidemic resurgence
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

August 30 marked the first day that Vietnam has gone without a new COVID-19 infection caused by community

Reflections on a revolution
Reflections on a revolution
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

At the age of 94, Le Duc Van is no longer at his best, with a hunched back and deteriorating health.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 30
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 30
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Cleared COVID-19 patient who tested positive again now negative

Veteran creates jobs for rural workers
Veteran creates jobs for rural workers
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Over the years, many veterans from Nam Dinh Province have worked together to improve their economic standing and have created stable jobs for many rural workers.

COVID-19 infection toll remains at 1,040 with 677 recoveries
COVID-19 infection toll remains at 1,040 with 677 recoveries
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

The Health Ministry announced on August 30 morning that there have been no new cases of COVID-19 infection over the past 12 hours, retaining the total number at 1,040, whilst the overall number of fully recovered patients rose to 677.

Women suffer complications from stem cell injections
Women suffer complications from stem cell injections
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

N.T.H, 45, of District 2, HCM City was recently taken to HCM City Hospital of Dermato Venereology with bruises and swelling of her face due to stem cell injection in a local beauty salon.

Hospitals prefer gold-standard treatment for large renal stones
Hospitals prefer gold-standard treatment for large renal stones
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Many hospitals around the world, including Vietnam's, give priority to removing kidney stones through the skin telescopically because of more dominant advantages compared to open surgeries.

A view of Hoi An on first day after lifting of social distancing order
A view of Hoi An on first day after lifting of social distancing order
SOCIETYicon  29/08/2020 

The daily lives of local people largely returned to normal from 6:00 a.m. on August 28 following the lifting of the social distancing order in Hoi An city.

Creativity helps fish farmer gain success, help his peers
Creativity helps fish farmer gain success, help his peers
SOCIETYicon  29/08/2020 

Thanks to advanced science and technology, Tong Huu Chau, an owner of a fish farm in HCM City’s District 12, has built a brand for his ornamental fish and his products have been exported to the US and EU.

Colombian imprisoned for stealing US$47,350 from HCMC hotel
Colombian imprisoned for stealing US$47,350 from HCMC hotel
SOCIETYicon  29/08/2020 

The HCMC People’s Court sentenced a 36-year-old Colombian man, Martinez Lopez Samir, to 12 years in prison on August 26 for stealing more than US$47,000 from the Caravelle Hotel Saigon.

Amputee war veteran devotes his life to helping poor students chase their dreams
Amputee war veteran devotes his life to helping poor students chase their dreams
SOCIETYicon  29/08/2020 

Despite horrific wartime injuries, one man in Phu My Commune, the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre’s Mo Cay Bac District, has become a shining example of helping others.

Farmers in Mekong Delta attend floating English class
Farmers in Mekong Delta attend floating English class
SOCIETYicon  29/08/2020 

There is a special class on Son Islet in the Mekong Delta province of Can Tho’s Binh Thuy District, which all farmers from the local area can attend to learn English for free on Tuesday and Thursday afternoon.

Doctors struggle to save lives of COVID-19 patients
Doctors struggle to save lives of COVID-19 patients
SOCIETYicon  29/08/2020 

Going on duty at night has become normal for doctors during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many have become obsessed with the rhythmic beeping of ventilators and dialysis machines installed around critically ill patients.

The US$2.7 billion package should be disbursed quickly
The US$2.7 billion package should be disbursed quickly
SOCIETYicon  29/08/2020 

Dao Quang Vinh, former Director-General of the Institute of Labour, Science and Social Affairs talks on whether Vietnam should launch a second package to help people affected by Covid-19 pandemic.

Unexploded 450-kilo bomb unearthed in Quang Binh
Unexploded 450-kilo bomb unearthed in Quang Binh
SOCIETYicon  29/08/2020 

An unexploded bomb weighing up to 450 kilos has been found in the central province of Quang Binh.

Tireless efforts of white blouse soldiers behind the scenes
Tireless efforts of white blouse soldiers behind the scenes
SOCIETYicon  29/08/2020 

Alongside those caring for COVID-19 patients, there are countless people working behind the scenes that are equally important to Vietnam's battle against the pandemic.

Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed, 26 patients recover
Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed, 26 patients recover
SOCIETYicon  28/08/2020 

Vietnam confirmed two more COVID-19 cases on August 28 evening, including one in the central city of Da Nang and one imported case, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Hanoi's largest flyover opens to traffic
Hanoi's largest flyover opens to traffic
SOCIETYicon  28/08/2020 

Hanoi's biggest overpass at the Hoang Quoc Viet-Nguyen Van Huyen crossroad in Cau Giay District opened to traffic this morning after 10 months of construction.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 28
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 28
SOCIETYicon  28/08/2020 

Vietnam reports more Covid-19 reinfection cases

Hanoi woman infected with Whitmore’s disease
Hanoi woman infected with Whitmore’s disease
SOCIETYicon  28/08/2020 

Hanoi's Son Tay General Hospital today announced that a woman in Hanoi has been infected with Melioidosis, also known as Whitmore’s disease, which is caused by bacterium Burkholderia pseudomalle.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 