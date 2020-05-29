Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
29/05/2020 13:49:11 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Moscow more than doubles city's Covid-19 death toll

 
 
29/05/2020    11:48 GMT+7

Officials now say 1,561 people died from the disease in April - not 639 as initially announced.

Moscow more than doubles city's Covid-19 death toll

Moscow has been the epicentre of the epidemic in Russia for many weeks

Image copyrightReuters


Moscow's authorities have more than doubled the official death toll from Covid-19 in the Russian capital for the month of April.

The city's health department now says 1,561 people died from the disease - not 639 as initially announced.

The department stressed that the new tally included even the most "controversial, debatable" cases.

When local reporters had said the official numbers were too low they were accused of fake news and distortion.

Russia has currently nearly 380,000 confirmed infections - the world's third highest number behind the US and Brazil. Despite this, Russia's official death toll is only 4,142. 

The government says the country's mass testing programme is responsible for that low mortality rate - but many believe the numbers are in fact far higher.

In a separate development on Thursday, a group of well-known Russian journalists were arrested in Moscow as they took part in single-person protests over a 15-day jail term handed down to a colleague.

 

The journalists accused police of using the Covid-19 outbreak to crack down on activists. Most have since been released, but charged with various offences.

Why was Moscow's Covid-19 death toll revised?

In a statement, the Moscow health department said the death toll was revised following post-mortem examinations.

They had confirmed coronavirus as the cause of death in 169 cases where tests had initially been negative.

In addition, 756 people who died of other causes in April had tested positive for coronavirus. The officials said in many cases here the virus was a significant factor, playing the role of a "catalyst".

This new methodology is likely to mean the death toll will increase across the country, although Moscow was the epicentre of the epidemic for many weeks, the BBC's Sarah Rainsford in the Russian capital reports.

The Moscow health department stressed that even the new count put the Covid-19 mortality rate for the city at under 3% - suggesting that was well below comparable cities, our correspondent says.

But the authorities also conceded that the figures for May would be higher. BBC

 
 

.
Doctors' round-the-clock care helps COVID-19 patient
Doctors' round-the-clock care helps COVID-19 patient
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

For over two months, doctors at the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases worked round-the-clock to treat a 43-year-old COVID-19 patient, a British pilot with Vietnam Airlines, before he was transferred to the city's Cho Ray Hospital on May 22.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 28
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 28
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam goes 42nd straight days without community transmission

Agriculture sector requests drastic measures to prevent ASF recurrence
Agriculture sector requests drastic measures to prevent ASF recurrence
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has issued an official document to request 20 provinces and cities to take drastic and synchronous measures to prevent and control African swine fever (ASF).

Ancient relic in Hanoi in danger of collapse
Ancient relic in Hanoi in danger of collapse
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Ba Voi Temple, in Dong Anh District, Hanoi City, one of the city's most ancient relics, is at danger of collapse due to serious subsidence impacted by a local river.

GAVI lauds Vietnam’s ways to control COVID-19
GAVI lauds Vietnam’s ways to control COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

GAVI has published an article on its website gavi.org, highlighting the four ways Vietnam has managed to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN motorbike drivers unaware of compulsory insurance
VN motorbike drivers unaware of compulsory insurance
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

A month-long campaign to inspect road users nationwide started on May 15, and many drivers have been rushing to buy compulsory motorbike insurance solely to avoid being fined rather than taking out cover for potential future accidents.

Protecting children in cyberspace requires extra effort: Confab
Protecting children in cyberspace requires extra effort: Confab
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Information and Communications, in collaboration with UNICEF, organised a conference to gather ideas on a project to protect and support children in cyberspace during the 2020-2025 period,

Member of biggest loan shark ring arrested
Member of biggest loan shark ring arrested
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Police in the central province of Thanh Hoa, in co-ordination with HCM City police, have arrested a member of a loan shark ring in HCM City after being wanted for two years.

Vietnam's south-central region adjusts farming schedules as drought continues
Vietnam's south-central region adjusts farming schedules as drought continues
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The south-central region is estimated to have 51,000 – 70,000ha of farmlands facing a water shortage and a temporary halt to cultivation until there is rain or farmers switch to drought-resistant crops, according to the Department of Irrigation.

HCM City steps up inspections of trees at risk of falling
HCM City steps up inspections of trees at risk of falling
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The HCM City Central Steering Committee on Disaster Prevention and Control has ordered city districts to take timely measures to deal with risks of falling trees during the rainy season, following the death of a student

HCM City doctors report increase in child drowning deaths, injuries
HCM City doctors report increase in child drowning deaths, injuries
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Doctors at children’s hospitals in HCM City have reported a number of drowning deaths of kids and related injuries in recent days.

French, Belgian police arrest 26 people involved in deaths of 39 Vietnamese in UK
French, Belgian police arrest 26 people involved in deaths of 39 Vietnamese in UK
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

The French prosecutor's office said on Wednesday that 26 people had been arrested in France and Belgium in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese citizens found in the back of a refrigerated lorry in Essex,

Eleven officials suspended for alleged bribery at Tenma Vietnam
Eleven officials suspended for alleged bribery at Tenma Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

Eleven Vietnamese officials involved in tax and post-customs clearance inspections at Tenma Vietnam have been suspended from work for being implicated in alleged bribery.

India coronavirus: Trouble ahead for India's fight against infections
India coronavirus: Trouble ahead for India's fight against infections
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

India's fatality rate remains among the lowest in the world, but the rise in infections is worrying.

Coronavirus deaths in US top 100,000
Coronavirus deaths in US top 100,000
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

The US has seen more deaths (currently 100,047) and infections (1.69 million) than any other country.

Taiwanese man prosecuted for drug trafficking
Taiwanese man prosecuted for drug trafficking
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Procuracy on May 27 issued a decision for the prosecution of a Taiwanese national for “trafficking drugs”, in line with Article 250 of the 2015 Criminal Code.

British COVID-19 patient now able to communicate
British COVID-19 patient now able to communicate
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

The most critically ill COVID-19 patient in Vietnam is now able to make basic communication with doctors after his dosage of sedatives was reduced on May 27 evening, doctors have said.

HCM City needs hundreds of classrooms for first graders
HCM City needs hundreds of classrooms for first graders
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

HCM City will need more than 400 new classrooms at primary schools to make it possible for all first graders to study a full day as required by the new training programme for the 2020-2021 academic year. 

Use health insurance to tackle child malnutrition
Use health insurance to tackle child malnutrition
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

Vietnam reported about 700,000 cases of acute malnutrition each year, of which about 230,000 were severe and required medical treatment, 

Road angels want to spread their wings
Road angels want to spread their wings
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

A Grab driver is hoping to create a huge network of first responders to help injured road crash victims.

