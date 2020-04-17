Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
VN Transport Ministry announces plans to transport passengers amid COVID-19

 
 
18/04/2020    15:46 GMT+7

The Ministry of Transport has announced plans to transport passengers by road, rail, sea and air amid COVID-19 from now until April 30.

VN Transport Ministry announces plans to transport passengers amid COVID-19
A health worker sprays disinfectant on a train at Hanoi Railway Station. — Photo dantri.com.vn

The Directorate for Roads of Vietnam, the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam, the Vietnam Maritime Administration, the Vietnam Inland Waterway Administration, Vietnam Railways and the departments of transport of localities are participating in developing the plans.

The plans would be divided into two phases.

In the first phase between April 17 and 22, chairmen of the local People’s Committees would be assigned to issue specific decisions on the transportation of passengers traveling within the province by public means of transport.

In localities at high risk of COVID-19 infection, inter-provincial transportation by road, waterways and sea would be banned, except for cases of official duties, supplies of food and necessities, shuttle buses for workers, or experts at enterprises.

In case passengers had completed their quarantine period or have special reasons to travel, local Departments of Transport would co-ordinate with the Department of Health to consult the People's Committees for final decision.

Provinces at low risk of COVID-19 infection would only carry out inter-provincial transport between other low-risk provinces.

In the field of aviation, the ministry has allowed six flights between Hanoi and HCM City and vice versa per day.

The routes of Hanoi-Da Nang and HCM City-Da Nang and vice versa would be allowed to operate two flights per day. 

In the field of rail, the Hanoi-HCM City passenger train would run with a maximum of two pairs of trains per day. All local trains would be suspended to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

 

In the second phase from April 23 to April 30, the ministry would change the plans based on the situation of the pandemic in each locality.

Passenger trains on Hanoi-HCM City route increase

On Friday, the Vietnam Railways announced it would increase passenger trains on the Hanoi-HCM City route from April 16.

From April 16 to April 22, an additional pair of passenger trains would be set to operate on the route, bringing the total to two pairs. 

Accordingly, the train leaves Hanoi at 8:50am and is scheduled to arrive in HCM City at about 7pm the following day. 

In the opposite direction, the train departs HCM City at 8.45am and arrives in Hanoi at 7.12pm the following day. Total time of the trip is scheduled to last around 34 hours.

Tickets are available at the website www.vantaiduongsathanoi.vn.

Earlier, following the Prime Minister’s Directive No.16 on national social distancing, trans-national passenger trains were suspended from March 30 until April 15 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. VNS

Ministry proposes aviation service fee subsidy due to COVID-19

Ministry proposes aviation service fee subsidy due to COVID-19

The Transport Ministry is asking for an aviation service fee subsidy for local airlines that have suffered an initial economic loss of over 30 trillion VND (1.29 billion USD) due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

COVID-19 hurts transport companies amid fears of public gatherings

COVID-19 hurts transport companies amid fears of public gatherings

Domestic transport companies have been hit hard by the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

 
 

.
Another Vietnamese American dies of COVID-19
Another Vietnamese American dies of COVID-19
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  18/04/2020 

An American man of Vietnamese origin living in California, the US, has passed away after he was infected with the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Rice farmers in Mekong Delta told to follow sowing schedules as saline intrusion, drought continues
Rice farmers in Mekong Delta told to follow sowing schedules as saline intrusion, drought continues
SOCIETYicon  18/04/2020 

Authorities have instructed farmers in the Mekong Delta to sow the summer – autumn rice crop on established schedules to mitigate the damage of drought, saltwater intrusion and disease.

VN needs market of agricultural land
VN needs market of agricultural land
SOCIETYicon  18/04/2020 

Agricultural land accumulation for large-scale production has been facing many obstacles, although the Government has pushed up the process by implementing several policies.

Can Tho City to build startup ecosystem
Can Tho City to build startup ecosystem
SOCIETYicon  18/04/2020 

To develop a complete startup ecosystem and create favourable conditions for startups to be formed, Can Tho City People’s Committee has carried out a project supporting national innovative startup ecosystem in Can Tho in 2020.

Frontline doctor urges everyone to comply with COVID-19 regulations
Frontline doctor urges everyone to comply with COVID-19 regulations
SOCIETYicon  18/04/2020 

As communities around the world grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors and nurses have been on the front lines, working around the clock to help treat patients and contain the spread of the virus.

Technical work no longer elbow grease
Technical work no longer elbow grease
SOCIETYicon  18/04/2020 

Enrolling in a vocational school was an easy decision for 23-year-old Truong The Dieu, even though he was under pressure to become an engineer.

Streets bustling once more in low-risk localities
Streets bustling once more in low-risk localities
PHOTOSicon  17/04/2020 

With a number of Vietnamese cities and provinces being at low risk of infection from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the streets of various locations throughout the country have become crowded once again as businesses begin to re-open.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 17
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 17
SOCIETYicon  17/04/2020 

Hanoi to conduct quick COVID-19 tests at wholesale markets

School reopening times vary among provinces, cities
School reopening times vary among provinces, cities
SOCIETYicon  17/04/2020 

Many provinces and cities, particularly those at high risk of a COVID-19 outbreak, will continue to keep schools closed, while others have not decided on a date to reopen schools.

Coronavirus: 'Undocumented explosion' spreads around Brazil
Coronavirus: 'Undocumented explosion' spreads around Brazil
SOCIETYicon  17/04/2020 

With more graves being dug and little testing, Brazil's coronavirus crisis may be worse than figures show.

Coronavirus: The untold story of America's biggest outbreak
Coronavirus: The untold story of America's biggest outbreak
SOCIETYicon  17/04/2020 

Infections spread like wildfire through a pork factory in South Dakota. Here's how it happened.

Vietnamese students raise algae in motorcycle exhaust pipes to reduce emissions
Vietnamese students raise algae in motorcycle exhaust pipes to reduce emissions
SOCIETYicon  17/04/2020 

A group of students from the HCM City Economics and Laws University has found a method to reduce motorcycle emissions by raising an algae species.

Thai Binh officers connected to Duong 'Nhue' detained
Thai Binh officers connected to Duong 'Nhue' detained
SOCIETYicon  17/04/2020 

Police in northern Thai Binh Province on Thursday detained four officers related to the case of Nguyen Xuan Duong, also known as Duong Nhue, who was arrested on April 9 for assault.

Vietnamese Canadian doctor dies from COVID-19
Vietnamese Canadian doctor dies from COVID-19
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  17/04/2020 

Dr. Huy Hao Dao, a Vietnamese Canadian public health specialist, has become the first doctor in Quebec to pass away as a result of complications relating to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to Canadian health authorities.

Hanoi: Over 440,000 people receive pension, allowance at home
Hanoi: Over 440,000 people receive pension, allowance at home
PHOTOSicon  17/04/2020 

From April 16 to May 10, more than 440,000 people in Hanoi will receive both their April and May monthly pension and social insurance allowance one time at home.

HCM City extends suspension of public transport until April 22
HCM City extends suspension of public transport until April 22
SOCIETYicon  17/04/2020 

The HCM City Department of Transport on Wednesday decided to extend the suspension of public and service transport until April 22.

Investors sell nursery schools after big losses
Investors sell nursery schools after big losses
SOCIETYicon  17/04/2020 

Unsure about the future of the school, the owner of a nursery school in Cau Giay district in Hanoi has decided to sell the school and liquidate teaching aids.

Vietnam returns Philippine sailor found adrift at sea
Vietnam returns Philippine sailor found adrift at sea
SOCIETYicon  17/04/2020 

The southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau’s Border Guard Command and the provincial Department of Home Affairs transferred a sailor found adrift at sea to the Philippine Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City on April 16.

Coronavirus: Singapore spike reveals scale of migrant worker infections
Coronavirus: Singapore spike reveals scale of migrant worker infections
SOCIETYicon  17/04/2020 

Mass testing has revealed the extent of the spread amongst Singapore's migrant worker community.

Agriculture Minister calls for strengthening disaster response
Agriculture Minister calls for strengthening disaster response
SOCIETYicon  17/04/2020 

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong wants countrywide improvements in developing plans to respond to natural disasters.

