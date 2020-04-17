VN Transport Ministry announces plans to transport passengers amid COVID-19

The Ministry of Transport has announced plans to transport passengers by road, rail, sea and air amid COVID-19 from now until April 30.

A health worker sprays disinfectant on a train at Hanoi Railway Station. — Photo dantri.com.vn

The Directorate for Roads of Vietnam, the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam, the Vietnam Maritime Administration, the Vietnam Inland Waterway Administration, Vietnam Railways and the departments of transport of localities are participating in developing the plans.

The plans would be divided into two phases.

In the first phase between April 17 and 22, chairmen of the local People’s Committees would be assigned to issue specific decisions on the transportation of passengers traveling within the province by public means of transport.

In localities at high risk of COVID-19 infection, inter-provincial transportation by road, waterways and sea would be banned, except for cases of official duties, supplies of food and necessities, shuttle buses for workers, or experts at enterprises.

In case passengers had completed their quarantine period or have special reasons to travel, local Departments of Transport would co-ordinate with the Department of Health to consult the People's Committees for final decision.

Provinces at low risk of COVID-19 infection would only carry out inter-provincial transport between other low-risk provinces.

In the field of aviation, the ministry has allowed six flights between Hanoi and HCM City and vice versa per day.

The routes of Hanoi-Da Nang and HCM City-Da Nang and vice versa would be allowed to operate two flights per day.

In the field of rail, the Hanoi-HCM City passenger train would run with a maximum of two pairs of trains per day. All local trains would be suspended to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

In the second phase from April 23 to April 30, the ministry would change the plans based on the situation of the pandemic in each locality.

Passenger trains on Hanoi-HCM City route increase

On Friday, the Vietnam Railways announced it would increase passenger trains on the Hanoi-HCM City route from April 16.

From April 16 to April 22, an additional pair of passenger trains would be set to operate on the route, bringing the total to two pairs.

Accordingly, the train leaves Hanoi at 8:50am and is scheduled to arrive in HCM City at about 7pm the following day.

In the opposite direction, the train departs HCM City at 8.45am and arrives in Hanoi at 7.12pm the following day. Total time of the trip is scheduled to last around 34 hours.

Tickets are available at the website www.vantaiduongsathanoi.vn.

Earlier, following the Prime Minister’s Directive No.16 on national social distancing, trans-national passenger trains were suspended from March 30 until April 15 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. VNS

