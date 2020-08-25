National social security system needed

Nguyen Ngoc Toan, Deputy Director-General of the Social Security Department in the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, speaks on his ministry’s plan to develop a national social security system in all provinces and cities nationwide.

A social security worker introduces the benefits of voluntary social security to small traders at Son La Market, in the northern mountainous province of Son La. VNA/VNS Photo Huu Quyet

What challenges does Vietnam face in using e-payments?

To apply e-payments in the field of social security, an essential foundation we need is the national archive on social security. This foundation is an essential tool for management and writing a good report to tell other agencies what are the essential needs of people in disadvantage groups. It also helps authorities develop the most suitable policies to help them.

The Prime Minister’s Decision No.708 approved the development of a proposal on e-national social security for the next decade (2020 to 2030).

However, in the course of writing the proposal, we have faced quite a lot of challenges as our current legal documents on social security are not synchronised, particularly administrative procedures. Furthermore, right now Vietnam lacks comprehensive achievements in this field. Most of the documents are still in paper formats. As a result, we desperately need proper investment to develop a proper national data system in social security.

Why should Vietnam develop a specific data system on social security?

Nowadays, information technology has been applied in almost all sectors, including the social security system. There is no doubt that if each sector has its own reliable data system, it will help government agencies develop good and workable policies or guidelines for each economic sector and it will save a lot of money. However, we need a standard format to develop the data system on social security to be applied in all provinces and cities nationwide.

Many experts have suggested the development of the national security data system should be integrated with the current national data system on population. What do you think?

I can’t agree more. Vietnam is in the course of developing a national data system on population. I’m confident that when this data system is available it will become an essential element for developing the national date system on social security. But in the initial period, we should launch a pilot project in some provinces and then a few years later we’ll expand to other provinces nationwide. VNS

