Nearly 1,000 Chinese workers to come to Vietnam this month

The Chinese workers will be quarantined for 14 days as required by Vietnam's Ministry of Health.

Nearly 1,000 Chinese workers will arrive in Vietnam in the coming days after the country opens borders to select foreign workers and experts.

Chinese workers arrive in Lang Son province. Photo: Hanoi Railway Transport JSC

Chinese workers will arrive in different trains from China, through Huu Nghi International Border in the northern province of Lang Son to Dung Quat industrial park in the central province of Quang Ngai, according to Phung Thi Ly Ha, deputy general director of Hanoi Railway Transport JSC.

The first train began its journey from Lang Son to Quang Ngai on June 12 following a contract signed between companies in Dung Quat industrial park and the railway company, Ha told local media Thursday.

All passengers and railway staff have been quarantined upon arrival in Quang Ngai for 14 days as required by the Ministry of Health.

China is one of flashpoints in Asia for the second wave of coronavirus outbreaks.

Following the reopening of the economy, Vietnam’s Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on June

9 asked local authorities to facilitate the entry of foreign laborers who are experts, investors, corporate managers, and skilled workers on condition of mandatory quarantine.

Vietnam closed borders to all foreigners from March 22 to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Ministry of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs, Vietnam has licensed 33,770 Chinese workers. Currently, more than 15,000 people are working in Vietnam, more than 7,600 people are now in China after their Lunar New Year holiday and stranded by the pandemic. Hanoitimes

Linh Pham