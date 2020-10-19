Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Nearly 100 people join in saving Hoi An beach from erosion

21/10/2020    15:20 GMT+7

Authorities in Hoi An City have mobilised hundreds of people to urgently save a section of the Cua Dai beach from serious erosion amid the on-going flooding in the area.

Hundreds of kilometres of beach in Cua Dai have been seriously eroded in recent years. Although Hoi An authorities have spent hundreds of billions of VND to fix the problems but it would continue in rainy seasons.


On October 20, nearly 100 people including military officers, staff at some agencies and local residents were mobilised to save over one kilometre of Cua Dai beach from being swept away by rising floods.



At An Bang beach, the owners of many resorts and restaurants have also tried to prevent erosion by sandbags.

 



Nguyen The Hung, deputy chairman of Hoi An City said that heavy rains and strong waves over recent days have badly damaged Cua Dai beach with many coconut trees unrooted. Many seaside hotels, resorts and restaurants are being threatened.



“We had prepared for the rainy season by placing sandbags but they just could not prevent strong waves," the official said. "There has not been a proper solution to deal with erosion here so far, including steel concrete forms."



The official said that they are planning a new project to build a dyke along the Cua Dai Beach to better prevent erosion.



"The project will have an estimated investment of VND 200 billion," he said.

Cong Binh-Ngo Linh (Dtinews)

Mekong Delta province faces worsening river, canal erosion

The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang is facing increasing erosion along rivers and canals, according to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

 
 

.
Will hydro-power plants cause more floods in Vietnam?
FEATUREicon  2 giờ trước 

If there were no hydroelectric dams, floods would still occur, even at a higher level. In many cases, without hydropower reservoirs, floods would be more serious.

Parts of Ha Tinh province isolated due to prolonged heavy rain
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Torrential rains coupled with the discharge of water from reservoirs have engulfed many areas in the central province of Ha Tinh.

Storm Saudel gains strength, bringing rain to all localities
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Saudel is moving west at a speed of 10-15 km per hour, around 770 km to the east-southeast of Hoang Sa archipelago and is forecast to gain strength and bring rain to all localities across the country in the coming days.

Flood death toll in central region rises to 106
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The death toll during the recent severe flooding caused by torrential rains in the central region reached 106 as of 5 pm on October 20, while 27 others were missing, reported the Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

Mekong Delta takes preventive measures against saline intrusion in next dry season
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Local authorities in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta have begun taking measures to cope with the effects of saltwater intrusion and drought in the upcoming 2020-21 dry season.

PM asks Hanoi and HCM City to strictly follow mask wearing regulation at public space
SOCIETYicon  20/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked Hanoi and HCM City to strictly follow regulations ensuring people wear facemasks in crowded places or while using public transport and that all the violations should be dealt with.

Vietnam among top countries of sex ratio imbalance at birth
SOCIETYicon  20/10/2020 

As Vietnam is listed among three countries with the highest rate of sex ratio imbalance at birth, local authorities are making efforts to raise public awareness and tighten regulations to shorten the gap.

HCM City reviews planning of parking lots
SOCIETYicon  20/10/2020 

The HCM City Department of Planning and Architecture has instructed the city’s Construction Planning Institute to work with the people's committees in all 24 districts to review parking lot plans included in the city’s master plan to 2025.

Sweet flavor of Chi Lang custard apples
SOCIETYicon  20/10/2020 

The whole area of rocky Chi Lang mountain is covered with the green color of custard apple trees. Grown on more than 15 thousand ha, the custard apple trees are the strength for Lang Son

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 20
SOCIETYicon  20/10/2020 

PM: Entry to Vietnam must be closely controlled

HCM City aims to give NCD screenings to over 12,000 residents
SOCIETYicon  20/10/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City aims to give screenings for non-communicable diseases (NCD) such as high blood pressure and diabetes to more than 12,000 local residents aging above 40 in 2020.

Disabled teacher with a passion for maths
SOCIETYicon  19/10/2020 

Nguyen Duc Truong is a maths teacher at Da Ton Junior School in Hanoi’s Gia Lam District. He is loved by his students not only for his knowledge, but also for the extraordinary energy he uses to overcome a physical condition he suffers.

Vietnam leads in digital transformation in education: UNICEF
SOCIETYicon  20/10/2020 

Rana Flowers, Chief Representative of UNICEF in Vietnam, said Vietnam is leading other countries in digital transformation in the education sector.

All 22 bodies in Quang Tri's landslide recovered
SOCIETYicon  19/10/2020 

Eight more bodies of soldiers and officers missing in a severe landslide in Huong Hoa district of central Quang Tri province were found on October 19.

Female teachers overcome mountains for children
SOCIETYicon  19/10/2020 

Female teachers in the northern mountainous province of Son La have overcome challenges and remained unwaveringly dedicated to teaching the region’s knowledge-thirsty ethnic minority children.

HCM City pilots QR code on street signs
SOCIETYicon  19/10/2020 

The HCM City Department of Transport has piloted the installation of QR readers under street name signs that provide the streets’ historical facts, background information and designated names.

Hanoi strives to develop infrastructure
SOCIETYicon  19/10/2020 

Ahead of Hanoi's upcoming Party Committee Congress, Vu Ha, deputy director of the city's Department of Transport, talks about his department’s plans to improve transport infrastructure in the capital.

HCM City reaches vocational training targets
SOCIETYicon  19/10/2020 

Vocational training programmes in HCM City have narrowed the gap between employers' expectations and employees' qualifications thanks to cooperation between vocational schools and businesses.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 19
SOCIETYicon  19/10/2020 

Forum highlights international co-operation in education

At least 84 dead, 38 missing in floods in central provinces
SOCIETYicon  19/10/2020 

At least 84 people have died and 38 others remain missing in floods and landslides which have ravaged 10 provinces in the central and central highlands region over the last few days.

