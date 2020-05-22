Nearly 101,470 traffic violation cases handled in one week of stricter inspections

Up to 101,469 cases of violation were handled in the first seven days of the tightened road inspections from May 15 to 22, with fines totaling 75.7 billion VND (3.25 million USD).

A driver is tested for alcohol level in Hanoi (Source: tienphong.vn)

Of the number, there were 5,283 cases of drunk driving, revealed the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security.

Other common violations included not wearing helmets, driving without licenses or vehicle registration documents, and speeding.

In the period, more than 15,880 vehicles were seized while some 6,440 drivers had their licences revoked.

As many as 185 road accidents claimed 74 lives and injured 140 others, a drop of 33.93 percent, 52.26 percent and 25.13 percent, respectively, compared to the previous week.

Of note, police discovered 12 drug trafficking cases in the week, confiscating 15 heroin bricks and about 2,040 synthetic pills, among others./.VNA