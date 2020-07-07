Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/07/2020 11:01:12 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Nearly 300 air passengers from Japan confirmed COVID-19 free in Da Nang

08/07/2020    10:56 GMT+7

A total of 291 Vietnamese and foreign passengers on board a flight from Japan have tested negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) following their arrival at Da Nang International Airport on July 3.

nearly 300 air passengers from japan confirmed covid-19 free in da nang hinh 0
Medical workers are on hand to meticulously check the health of each person before entering the isolation area.

The information about the negative tests was confirmed on July 6 by Dr Ton That Thanh, director of the Da Nang city Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

Among the group are 178 Vietnamese citizens who are now being quarantined in military camps in Da Nang. A child has been placed into isolation at the Da Nang Maternity and Pediatrics Hospital.

The remaining 112 passengers who are experts from Japan, Thailand, and other countries employed by FPT Group have been put into a self-paid isolation area in the Sand Grands hotel in Son Tra district of Da Nang.

Each of the arrivals will have their samples taken again on July 16 before ending a 14-day isolation period.

 

Over 240 Vietnamese citizens arrive home from Taiwan

Domestic agencies, the Vietnam Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei and budget carrier Vietjet Air worked with authorities in Taiwan (China) to bring more than 240 Vietnamese citizens home on July 7.

The passengers included those under 18 years old, elderly and sick people, workers with expired visas and labour contracts, stranded tourists and students who did not have accommodations due to dormitory closures. 

Vietjet took all necessary measures to ensure security, safety, and hygiene on the flight.

After landing at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCM City, passengers underwent health checks and were then placed under quarantine.

Similar flights will be conducted in the near future to bring more Vietnamese citizens home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. VOV/VNA/VNN

 
 

Other News

.
Tuition fees to be waived in staggered process: education ministry
Tuition fees to be waived in staggered process: education ministry
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Deputy education minister Nguyen Huu Do talks on waiving tuition fees and textbook selection issues in the 2019 Law on Education.

A life spent teaching poor minorities
A life spent teaching poor minorities
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

A deep desire to help poor ethnic Bahnar children motivates Chhỡi, a teacher in Blen Village, Lo Pang Commune in the Central Highlands’ Gia Lai Province, to devote himself to education.

Peaceful life on Truong Sa
Peaceful life on Truong Sa
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  16 giờ trước 

Forty-five years after the reunification in 1975, generations of soldiers and people in Truong Sa island district, Khanh Hoa province, have steadfastly stayed on the islands and continue to work on the sea. 

Dak Nong to have expressway to HCM City
Dak Nong to have expressway to HCM City
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has urged the Ho Chi Minh Road Project Management Board to step up preparations for the construction of an expressway linking Dak Nong Province in the Central Highlands and HCMC.

HCM City’s bus operators ask for suspension of services due to debts
HCM City’s bus operators ask for suspension of services due to debts
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Ten bus operators in HCMC, which are operating most of the buses in the city, have asked the municipal government for a temporary suspension of services from August 15 due to mounting debts, according to Tuoi Tre newspaper.

HCM City to establish university of health sciences
HCM City to establish university of health sciences
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

HCM City plans to set up a University of Health Sciences which will be developed from the HCM City National University’s Faculty of Health.

Hanoi Party official orders major transport projects to speed up
Hanoi Party official orders major transport projects to speed up
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Vuong Dinh Hue, secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, has ordered contractors of ongoing major transport projects to speed up their progress to celebrate the 1,010th anniversary of Thang Long – Hanoi.

Typhoon preparedness still lacking
Typhoon preparedness still lacking
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Despite the efforts of authorities, typhoons continue to pose high risks of great human and material loss in Vietnam, experts have said.

How much money will the state pour into schools for the gifted?
How much money will the state pour into schools for the gifted?
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The State spends big money to build and operate schools for the gifted, but many people think it is a waste of resources.

Australia helps train Vietnamese vocational education specialists
Australia helps train Vietnamese vocational education specialists
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

21 lecturers and specialists involved in quality assurance from vocational education and training schools across Vietnam have benefited from the “Informal Learning Opportunity in Vocational Education and Training Quality Assurance” course

US to withdraw visas for foreign students if classes moved fully online
US to withdraw visas for foreign students if classes moved fully online
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Some foreign students may need to move to a university with in-person classes to stay in the US.

Parking lots still a pressing problem for Hanoi
Parking lots still a pressing problem for Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

It’s only the beginning of the morning but the parking lots on Phuong Mai street in Hanoi are full.

BIDV case heading to court on July 20
BIDV case heading to court on July 20
SOCIETYicon  07/07/2020 

Twelve people involved in violations of banking operations at the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) will be brought to trial on July 20, according to the Hanoi People’s Court.

India coronavirus: Life-saving Covid-19 drugs sold on Delhi black market
India coronavirus: Life-saving Covid-19 drugs sold on Delhi black market
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Desperate Indian families searching for remdesivir are paying excessive sums to black market dealers.

Job losses on the way as firms look to downsize
Job losses on the way as firms look to downsize
SOCIETYicon  07/07/2020 

Many businesses are planning to reduce the number of employees on their payroll in the next few months.

Vietnam-US joint efforts help with UXO clearance in Quang Tri
Vietnam-US joint efforts help with UXO clearance in Quang Tri
SOCIETYicon  07/07/2020 

Vietnam and the US have been working together for a number of decades already to clear away unexploded ordnance (UXO) left over from the war, which has proven to be fruitful, 

Vietnam enters 82nd straight day without new COVID-19 infections in community
Vietnam enters 82nd straight day without new COVID-19 infections in community
SOCIETYicon  07/07/2020 

Vietnam entered the 82nd consecutive day without any new COVID-19 case in the community as of 6am on July 7, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

More work needed to improve population quality: official
More work needed to improve population quality: official
SOCIETYicon  07/07/2020 

Although Vietnam has obtained some achievements in improving the quality of its population, there is still room for improvement, said Do Xuan Tuyen, deputy minister of health.

Online traffic fines struggle to make impact
Online traffic fines struggle to make impact
SOCIETYicon  07/07/2020 

Colonel Do Thanh Binh, deputy director of the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security, talks to the media about paying traffic fines online via the national public service portal.

Number of poor households among ethnic minority groups remains high: census
Number of poor households among ethnic minority groups remains high: census
SOCIETYicon  06/07/2020 

The percentage of poor and near-poor households in ethnic minority dominated areas in Vietnam is 3.5 times higher than the country’s average, the latest survey conducted by Committee on Ethnic Minority Affairs reveals. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 