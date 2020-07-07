Nearly 300 air passengers from Japan confirmed COVID-19 free in Da Nang

A total of 291 Vietnamese and foreign passengers on board a flight from Japan have tested negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) following their arrival at Da Nang International Airport on July 3.

Medical workers are on hand to meticulously check the health of each person before entering the isolation area.

The information about the negative tests was confirmed on July 6 by Dr Ton That Thanh, director of the Da Nang city Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

Among the group are 178 Vietnamese citizens who are now being quarantined in military camps in Da Nang. A child has been placed into isolation at the Da Nang Maternity and Pediatrics Hospital.

The remaining 112 passengers who are experts from Japan, Thailand, and other countries employed by FPT Group have been put into a self-paid isolation area in the Sand Grands hotel in Son Tra district of Da Nang.

Each of the arrivals will have their samples taken again on July 16 before ending a 14-day isolation period.

Over 240 Vietnamese citizens arrive home from Taiwan



Domestic agencies, the Vietnam Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei and budget carrier Vietjet Air worked with authorities in Taiwan (China) to bring more than 240 Vietnamese citizens home on July 7.

The passengers included those under 18 years old, elderly and sick people, workers with expired visas and labour contracts, stranded tourists and students who did not have accommodations due to dormitory closures.

Vietjet took all necessary measures to ensure security, safety, and hygiene on the flight.

After landing at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCM City, passengers underwent health checks and were then placed under quarantine.

Similar flights will be conducted in the near future to bring more Vietnamese citizens home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. VOV/VNA/VNN