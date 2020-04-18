Nearly 400 foreign tourists stranded in Vietnam want to return home

Nearly 400 foreign tourists want to return to their countries, said Nguyen Trung Khanh, head of Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).

Foreign tourists in Vietnam



The VNAT has received a report on foreign tourist numbers from 48 cities and provinces, which has been sent to the ministries of transport and foreign affairs.



Earlier on April 10, VNAT asked localities nationwide to report on the number of foreign visitors who were stuck in Vietnam because of Covid-19 for the submission to the agency before April 14.



Being quarantined or having their flights suspended were among the main reasons for passengers being stranded.



Khanh asked hospitality services to provide favourable conditions for these passengers such as discounted rooms and meals.



According to the HCM City Department of Tourism, up to 470 foreign tourists are still in HCM City amid the on-going Covid-19 pandemic but only 31 of them want to return home. Tienphong/Dtinews

