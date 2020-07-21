Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Nearly 55,000 ha of crops in Vietnam's central region hit by drought

21/07/2020    11:47 GMT+7

Close to 55,000 ha of crops in the central region are lacking in water, according to the Directorate of Water Resources at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Nearly 55,000 ha of crops in Vietnam's central region hit by drought
Many hectares of rice may be destroyed due to lack of water

Some 21,200 ha in the central and north-central regions are suffering from the effects of drought, primarily in the provinces of Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, and Quang Tri.

A total of 8,200 ha has been narrowed or switched to other crops, while the figure is 25,300 ha in the south-central region.

The hardest-hit localities have been Khanh Hoa, Ninh Thuan, and Binh Thuan.

Average capacity at reservoirs in the north-central region is forecast to stand at 36 percent of designed capacity by late July, the office has said.

In the peak of the 2020 summer-autumn crop, up to 30,000 plants will face water shortages, accounting for 6-7 percent of the total cultivation area.

Reservoirs in the south-central region are projected to provide sufficient water for the upcoming crop. Some locations along the Vu Gia - Thu Bon river basin in Quang Nam province and Da Nang and surrounding areas, however, may also be affected by saline intrusion.

Thailand faces water shortage due to shorter rainy season

 

The Hydro-Informatics Institute (HII) under the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation of Thailand, which analyses water-related data, is warning of a water shortage as it expects this year's rainy season to be shorter than usual.

Director of HII Sutat Veesakul said on July 19 that there will be less rain than last year, which will affect water reserves across the country.

The current rainy season, which arrived later than in previous years, is forecast to end in September, which means there might not be enough precipitation to replenish reservoirs across the country, he noted.

The effect of the shorter monsoon can already be seen, with 25 major dams and reservoirs across Thailand having less than 30 percent of their total water storage capacity.

Sutat said "water stress" is imminent as between November this year and May next year, about 12 billion cu.m of water will be needed to meet demands from farms and households in the area.

He urged competent agencies to do their best to conserve water in the remainder of the rainy season, which will last until the end of August./VNA

Drought in Mekong Delta worsens due to hydropower, water diversion

Drought in Mekong Delta worsens due to hydropower, water diversion

Since countries in the upper course of the Mekong River have diverted water, problems related to drought, saline intrusion and landslides in Mekong Delta have become worse.

 
 

.
Trans-national drug trafficking ring busted in HCM City
Trans-national drug trafficking ring busted in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Public Security’s Drug Police Department said on July 20 that they have busted a trans-national drug trafficking ring led by Kim Soon-sik, 60, from the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Determination needed to end the scourge of mobile karaoke
Determination needed to end the scourge of mobile karaoke
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

It was midnight and 80-year-old Tran Thi Nguyet in Dong Ha City, the central province of Quang Tri, could not sleep. 

Life-changing opportunities come to foreign prisoners
Life-changing opportunities come to foreign prisoners
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Officials at Thu Duc jail in Ho Chi Minh City have turned it into a place of education and support for its nearly 200 foreign prisoners, helping them become a better version of themselves before returning home.

Lotus harvest season arrives
Lotus harvest season arrives
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Farmers in Duy Tien District in the northern province of Ha Nam are busy these days harvesting lotus seeds. The locality hosts the largest area of lotus in the north with 28ha in Chuyen Ngoai, Moc Nam and Moc Bac communes.

Sa Pa ethnic women benefit from stable work
Sa Pa ethnic women benefit from stable work
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

After 11 years of marriage, Chau Thi Pang, a Mong ethnic woman in the northern province of Lao Cai’s Sa Pa District, has for the first time realised that she used to think of her job as helping her husband provide for the family.

Over 50 more flights to be arranged to bring Vietnamese citizens home
Over 50 more flights to be arranged to bring Vietnamese citizens home
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

From now to the end of August 2020, the aviation sector will continue working with diplomatic and military agencies to conduct 50 more flights to bring over 13,000 Vietnamese citizens home, 

New Zealand helps to improve Vietnam's vocational training
New Zealand helps to improve Vietnam’s vocational training
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

An agreement on enhancing cooperation in the field of vocational education and training and skills development was signed on Monday in Hanoi.

Over 1,700 foreign experts okayed to work in industrial zones
Over 1,700 foreign experts okayed to work in industrial zones
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Despite the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the central province of Quang Ngai has received more than 1,700 foreign experts who will continue their work in local industrial zones and clusters.

Transport infrastructure works progress slowly, official admits
Transport infrastructure works progress slowly, official admits
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Lack of funds is the main reason for the slow progress of several major transportation works in HCM City, the city People’s Council heard at a session last week.

Vietnam's northern region to expect rains in the coming days
Vietnam's northern region to expect rains in the coming days
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The long heat wave in the northern region will end on July 20 as rains and rainstorms spread until July 22. 

21 Chinese people illegally entering Vietnam quarantined for Covid-19 prevention
21 Chinese people illegally entering Vietnam quarantined for Covid-19 prevention
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Authorities of the central province of Quang Nam have found 21 Chinese people who entered the country illegally and quarantined them for Covid-19 prevention.

No local infections of coronavirus in Vietnam for 95 straight days
No local infections of coronavirus in Vietnam for 95 straight days
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam marked the 95th straight day without community transmission of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on July 20 morning, 

Transport ministry to inspect driving training, vehicle registration
Transport ministry to inspect driving training, vehicle registration
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has asked relevant agencies to strengthen inspection of driving training centres and vehicle registration nationwide to improve traffic safety.

Man jailed for 12 years in legal first
Man jailed for 12 years in legal first
SOCIETYicon  20/07/2020 

In a legal first, a man has been jailed in Vietnam for killing another man 14 years ago in the United Kingdom.

Panama: Seven young people found dead after trip to Gatun Lake
Panama: Seven young people found dead after trip to Gatun Lake
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

One person is arrested after bodies of four women and three men, 17 to 22, are found near Gatun Lake.

Minimalism taking hold in Vietnam
Minimalism taking hold in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  20/07/2020 

Minimalism is a way of living originating in Japan and beginning to gain popularity in Vietnam. People are starting to opt for a more simplified lifestyle and mindset to find peace within themselves.

HCM City seeks to sort out mess over apartment maintenance funds
HCM City seeks to sort out mess over apartment maintenance funds
SOCIETYicon  20/07/2020 

The HCM City Department of Construction wants the People’s Committee and Ministry of Construction to enact coercive regulations to ensure apartment developers promptly hand over maintenance funds paid by buyers to apartment managements.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 19
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 19
SOCIETYicon  19/07/2020 

Vietnam records another imported COVID-19 case

Super-tiny houses remain a problem in Hanoi
Super-tiny houses remain a problem in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  19/07/2020 

Hanoi is experiencing rapid urbanisation with many roads being extended and new roads built. As a result, tiny and strangely-shaped houses have sprouted up on the leftover lands.

Military doctor makes history in transplanting limb from living donor
Military doctor makes history in transplanting limb from living donor
SOCIETYicon  19/07/2020 

The world’s first limb transplant from a living donor was successfully conducted in April by surgeon Nguyen The Hoang and his colleagues at the Upper Limb Surgery and Microsurgery Department of Hanoi’s Central Military Hospital 108.

