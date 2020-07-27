Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/07/2020 13:10:43 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Nearly 80,000 tourists remain stranded in Da Nang

27/07/2020    11:07 GMT+7

It is estimated that there are roughly 80,000 passengers traveling to and from the central city of Da Nang, 

and it takes 4 days to remove all passengers from Da Nang- now a coronavirus "hot spot" in Vietnam after four community infections were detected over the past few days.

Nearly 80,000 tourists remain stranded in Da Nang
 Passengers rush to check-in counters at Da Nang International Airport


The breaking news of the community infection has caused many people visiting or planning to visit the central city to immediately cancel their tours. 

On July 26, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) granted permission to airlines such as Vietjet Air, Pacific Airlines and Banboo Airways to maximize the number of flights leaving the central city of Da Nang amid the new developments of the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the nation.

"Vietnamese airlines are operating 11 routes from domestic airports to Da Nang International Airport with a total of approximately 100 flights per day," a CAAV representative said.

In addition, airlines are also willing to assist passengers to change and refund air tickets to/from Da Nang.

Vietnam halted entry for foreign nationals on March 22 and since March 25, all international flights have been suspended, except for special cases like repatriation flights or those carrying diplomatic or official passport holders or being experts or high-skilled workers. All passengers are subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine period and test at least twice for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. 

On the morning of July 27, Vietnam recorded no fresh coronavirus cases and the overall number of confirmed COVID-19 cases remained at 420, with three latest cases of locally transmission reported on July 26, including two from the central city of Da Nang and one from Quang Ngai province.

 

As many as 365 or 86.9% have fully recovered from the disease after treatment with no fatalities caused by the virus being recorded so far, while the rest are undergoing treatment  at medical facilities across the nation, with eight tested negative for the virus once or twice.

Of the total 420 COVID-19 cases in Vietnam, 276 cases are imported and isolated immediately after their arrival.

More than 11,900 people are in quarantine, including 232 people at hospitals and the remaining in quarantine camps or at home.

One day earlier, the Government Office issued an urgent document ordering the Da Nang City People's Committee, the Ministry of Information and Communications, the Ministry of Science and Technology, and the Ministry of Health to support Da Nang city in promoting the application of large-scale tracing technology, especially cases having a major risk of infection, including tourists.

The Ministry of Health was asked to help Da Nang city strengthen its testing and treatment capacity and intensify investigation and epidemic supervision, particularly in high-risk areas. VOV

Airlines to increase flights departing from Da Nang: CAAV

Airlines to increase flights departing from Da Nang: CAAV

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) will soon grant permission to airlines to maximise number of flights leaving the central city of Da Nang amid new developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, 

Man in Da Nang tests positive for COVID-19, more than 50 isolated

Man in Da Nang tests positive for COVID-19, more than 50 isolated

A 57-year-old man in Lien Chieu District, Da Nang, tested positive for COVID-19 at a local hospital yesterday.  

 
 

Other News

.
Hundreds donate blood to save Quang Binh accident victims
Hundreds donate blood to save Quang Binh accident victims
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Hundreds of volunteers have come to a hospital in the central province of Quang Binh to donate blood to save victims of a tragic traffic accident.

HCMC accelerates site clearance for second metro line project
HCMC accelerates site clearance for second metro line project
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

As the site clearance for HCMC’s second metro line project has fallen behind schedule, districts covered under the project such as Tan Binh, 10 and 12 have now begun accelerating the process.

Two Covid-19 patients in Danang remain in critical condition
Two Covid-19 patients in Danang remain in critical condition
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

 Two men infected with Covid-19 virus in the central city of Danang have remained in severe condition and one of them is undergoing the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

Vietnam to set up at least 10,000 more quarantine rooms
Vietnam to set up at least 10,000 more quarantine rooms
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Following the prime minister’s directive over the need to set up at least 10,000 more quarantine rooms,

Hanoi tightens foreign entry as community coronavirus infections found
Hanoi tightens foreign entry as community coronavirus infections found
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

People upon entry will have to be quarantined and tested for SARS-CoV-2 at least twice.

Vietnam repatriates more than 16,000 nationals since April
Vietnam repatriates more than 16,000 nationals since April
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam offers free-of-charge quarantine for locals, including repatriated people.

Vietnam: Two more found positive for coronavirus, taking total count to 420
Vietnam: Two more found positive for coronavirus, taking total count to 420
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Two more people, one from Quang Ngai and another from Da Nang, were found infected with the novel coronavirus on July 26 afternoon, raising the nation's total COVID-19 infections to 420, the Ministry of Health announced.

Chinese national arrested for illegally bringing foreigners to Vietnam
Chinese national arrested for illegally bringing foreigners to Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

A Chinese national was arrested in Da Nang City as he brought foreigners to Viet Nam illegally, confirmed Major General Vu Xuan Vien, Director of the Da Nang Municipal Police Department.

How a Chinese agent used LinkedIn to hunt for targets
How a Chinese agent used LinkedIn to hunt for targets
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Dickson Yeo, a PhD student-turned-agent, targeted Americans that had access to private information.

Road accident in Quang Binh province kills at least 13
Road accident in Quang Binh province kills at least 13
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

At least 13 people have been killed and dozens injured after a coach overturned in the central province of Quang Binh.

Airlines to increase flights departing from Da Nang: CAAV
Airlines to increase flights departing from Da Nang: CAAV
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) will soon grant permission to airlines to maximise number of flights leaving the central city of Da Nang amid new developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, 

North Korea on alert over 'first suspected coronavirus case'
North Korea on alert over 'first suspected coronavirus case'
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

State media say a defector who returned from South Korea has Covid-19 symptoms.

Registration for university in 2020 witnessing unexpected fluctuation
Registration for university in 2020 witnessing unexpected fluctuation
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Through preliminary statistics on registration quantity via high school graduation exam in 2020, many universities nationwide are reporting an unanticipated reduction compared to 2019.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 26
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 26
SOCIETYicon  26/07/2020 

 Social distancing rules applied in Danang from Sunday afternoon

Hanoi suggested to build new airport to boost economic linkages
Hanoi suggested to build new airport to boost economic linkages
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Enhanced transport infrastructure would help expand the development to Hanoi’s southern part and form economic triangles of Hanoi – Hai Phong – Quang Ninh and Hanoi – Thanh Hoa – Nghe An.

Covid-19 plunges Vietnam’s ethnic minority households into poverty: UNDP
Covid-19 plunges Vietnam’s ethnic minority households into poverty: UNDP
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The coronavirus pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on vulnerable households in Vietnam, especially those belonging to ethnic minority people, migrant and informal workers, 

Foreign experts required to test for coronavirus before entering Vietnam
Foreign experts required to test for coronavirus before entering Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The tests should be carried out by facilities approved by Vietnam or certified by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Hanoi requires face mask wearing in public places
Hanoi requires face mask wearing in public places
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The city has reported no local transmission of the novel coronavirus for the past three months.

Bus turns turtle in central Vietnam, 8 die, dozens injured
Bus turns turtle in central Vietnam, 8 die, dozens injured
SOCIETYicon  26/07/2020 

At least 8 people were killed and dozens were injured after a passenger bus flipped over a roadside and turned turtle in Quang Binh province on July 26 morning, according to local police.

Did Sweden's coronavirus strategy succeed or fail?
Did Sweden's coronavirus strategy succeed or fail?
SOCIETYicon  26/07/2020 

Despite global criticism, Sweden has seen a drop in serious Covid cases without ever having a lockdown.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 