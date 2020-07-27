Nearly 80,000 tourists remain stranded in Da Nang

It is estimated that there are roughly 80,000 passengers traveling to and from the central city of Da Nang,

and it takes 4 days to remove all passengers from Da Nang- now a coronavirus "hot spot" in Vietnam after four community infections were detected over the past few days.

Passengers rush to check-in counters at Da Nang International Airport



The breaking news of the community infection has caused many people visiting or planning to visit the central city to immediately cancel their tours.

On July 26, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) granted permission to airlines such as Vietjet Air, Pacific Airlines and Banboo Airways to maximize the number of flights leaving the central city of Da Nang amid the new developments of the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the nation.

"Vietnamese airlines are operating 11 routes from domestic airports to Da Nang International Airport with a total of approximately 100 flights per day," a CAAV representative said.

In addition, airlines are also willing to assist passengers to change and refund air tickets to/from Da Nang.

Vietnam halted entry for foreign nationals on March 22 and since March 25, all international flights have been suspended, except for special cases like repatriation flights or those carrying diplomatic or official passport holders or being experts or high-skilled workers. All passengers are subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine period and test at least twice for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

On the morning of July 27, Vietnam recorded no fresh coronavirus cases and the overall number of confirmed COVID-19 cases remained at 420, with three latest cases of locally transmission reported on July 26, including two from the central city of Da Nang and one from Quang Ngai province.

As many as 365 or 86.9% have fully recovered from the disease after treatment with no fatalities caused by the virus being recorded so far, while the rest are undergoing treatment at medical facilities across the nation, with eight tested negative for the virus once or twice.

Of the total 420 COVID-19 cases in Vietnam, 276 cases are imported and isolated immediately after their arrival.

More than 11,900 people are in quarantine, including 232 people at hospitals and the remaining in quarantine camps or at home.

One day earlier, the Government Office issued an urgent document ordering the Da Nang City People's Committee, the Ministry of Information and Communications, the Ministry of Science and Technology, and the Ministry of Health to support Da Nang city in promoting the application of large-scale tracing technology, especially cases having a major risk of infection, including tourists.

The Ministry of Health was asked to help Da Nang city strengthen its testing and treatment capacity and intensify investigation and epidemic supervision, particularly in high-risk areas. VOV