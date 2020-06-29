New Can Gio Bridge, coastal tourism sites approved

The Prime Minister has approved the construction of Can Gio Bridge as well as plans to develop the Can Gio Tourism Urban Area project.

Construction of the Can Gio Bridge and Can Gio Tourism Urban Area are expected to contribute to the socio-economic development of Can Gio. — Photo courtesy of HCM City Department of Transport

The two projects represent the city's strong commitment to develop Can Gio District and HCM City, authorities said at a recent meeting.

“The Can Gio coastal tourism site project has been going on for 14 years and has not been completed,” said Hong Van Thien, a resident of Can Thanh Town in Can Tho, adding that locals are looking forward to completion of the project.

Bui Khanh Nhieu, also a resident of Can Thanh Town, said the project could create a breakthrough in socio-economic development for Can Gio. As this is a challenging project, authorities are required to step up efforts to speed up the process, he said.

The Can Tho Bridge project also drew locals’ attention at the meeting.

Tran Thi Kim Lien, a resident of Binh Khanh Commune, said that her biggest wish is to see a bridge connecting Can Gio and Nha Be.

Lien added that since the plan to replace Binh Khanh Ferry with Can Gio Bridge has been going on since 2017, locals are particularly eager to see the plan realised.

Nguyen Thi Hoa, also a resident of Binh Khanh Commune, said that local residents would be pleased with more convenient transport.

Can Gio Bridge

According to deputy director of HCM City Department of Transport Bui Hoa An, the city People’s Committee in 2018 assigned the Department of Planning and Architecture to organise a contest and select a design for Can Gio Bridge.

As the city People’s Committee has finalised a design, construction will kick off in June 2021.

The bridge will connect the southern area of HCM City with Can Gio District and create favourable conditions to develop the Can Gio coastal tourist site project. Bridge construction will take up to three years.

The Can Gio coastal tourism site project initially had a scale of 821ha, including 600ha of sea encroachment, but the scale recently increased to 2,870ha with the new name Can Gio Tourism Urban Area, invested in by the Can Gio Tourism Urban Area Joint Stock Company.

Politburo member and HCM City Party Secretary Nguyen Thien Nhan said that 10 days ago the Prime Minister approved the planning for the Can Gio Tourism Urban Area. VNS

Can Gio’s green "lungs" The Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve has been recognised by UNESCO as a World Biosphere Reserve with a unique diversity of flora and fauna of the mangrove area.