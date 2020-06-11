Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
13/06/2020 14:47:16 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

New methods in assessing Vietnamese students’ performance

 
 
13/06/2020    14:33 GMT+7

Educationalist To Thuy Diem Quyen, an expert on educational reform programmes of the Ministry of Education and Training, talks on what should be included in a student’s performance report.

New methods in assessing Vietnamese students’ performance
To Thuy Diem Quyen. — Photo doanhnhansaigon.vn

Can you please explain the Ministry of Education and Training’s draft plan to evaluate students’ performance in the current course of educational reform?

Under the plan, students’ assessment will be based on the students’ qualitative performance rather than being based on quantitative performance. Now, primary students nationwide are quite familiar with this way of assessing students’ performance.

What’s more important, the new way of assessing students’ performance must be conducted parallel with teachers’ teaching method. We are confident that with this way, students will find studying more interesting, not for the sake of gaining higher scores.

What should the education sector pay more attention to in order to ensure the reforms are successful?

In the past, proposed changes in the evaluation methods of students’ performance were subject to quite many negative responses. Most teachers wanted to give points to their students instead of giving comments on their performance. As a result, teachers often used the same comments for quite a few students.

As we all know, it needs time for people, particularly pupils’ parents, to understand the positive or negative sides of the changes. If they understand the positive parts of these changes, they will side with the Ministry of Education and Training.

It is our mission to help pupils’ parents understand the grades that their children gain in their school year have value in that school year only. The grades do not reflect the students’ academic success. So if the parents don’t have the same educational objectives as the school or society, their children will be put at a disadvantage.

 

There are various methods to evaluate students’ performance, either through comments or marks. Do we need to develop a standard way to evaluate students’ performance?

We could use the rubric tool to evaluate a student’s study performance. A rubric is a coherent set of criteria for students’ work that include descriptions of levels of performance quality, for example co-operation between the students. Grade 1 means co-operation has been done – yet not on a proactive level. Grade 2 means there is proactive co-operation and Grade 3 is active co-operation and support among peers. This is a much higher level, featuring very active and effective co-operation between students which will lead to a positive attitude among the peers.

Doesn't this method require a lot of capacity and skills from teachers?

I can’t agree more. This shows a very friendly relationship between the students and their teachers/lecturers. Furthermore, the effectiveness of the model also depends on the environment and circumstance of each student, for example, students living in urban areas compared with students living in the countryside or mountainous regions.

In my opinion, changes adopted by the Ministry of Education and Training should be considered a driving force for the educational sector in Vietnam to advance. The teachers are people who guide their students on what they should do while providing new knowledge to them.  VNS/PL&DS

HCM City begins to make schools ‘smart’

HCM City begins to make schools ‘smart’

Deputy director of HCM City Department of Education and Training, Le Hoai Nam, speaks about a 'smart' model based on IT use in management and communication with students’ families.  

Preschool skills build the foundation for lifelong learning skills.

Preschool skills build the foundation for lifelong learning skills.

Since childhood is often the best time in people’s lives, playing and learning are very important. Choosing a suitable broadcast media programme for children is also important, as the number of entertainment channels is increasing significantly.

 
 

Other News

.
Amputee couple will never walk alone
Amputee couple will never walk alone
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Getting married after less than three months of dating seems pretty unusual, and many observers might think a little bit rushed. 

Vietnamese physicians win hearts and minds
Vietnamese physicians win hearts and minds
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Associate Professor Nguyen Lan Hieu, director-general of the Hanoi Medical University Hospital, talks on what medical staff have been doing to win the hearts and minds of patients

HCM City allows bars, karaoke parlors to reopen
HCM City allows bars, karaoke parlors to reopen
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

HCM City’s People’s Committee has allowed entertainment facilities such as bars and karaoke parlours to re-open after the country has gone through 56 straight days without any community transmission of COVID-19.

Japanese TV reveals secrets behind Vietnam’s success in handling coronavirus
Japanese TV reveals secrets behind Vietnam’s success in handling coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The quick establishment of a testing system and thorough quarantine measures are the main factors behind Vietnam’s success in containing COVID-19 community infections, 

Man charged with poisoning homeless people in California
Man charged with poisoning homeless people in California
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The suspect is accused of feeding his victims with a substance "twice as strong" as pepper spray.

Four officials disciplined for violating COVID-19 regulations
Four officials disciplined for violating COVID-19 regulations
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Four Commune People’s Committee members have been reprimanded for attending a party in the middle of social distancing.  

Thousands of Vietnamese teachers worry over IELTS test
Thousands of Vietnamese teachers worry over IELTS test
SOCIETYicon  12/06/2020 

Thousands of high school English teachers in Hanoi are concerned about a new announcement by the municipal Department of Education and Training (DoET) stating they would be tested.

Private investors shy away from waterway, anti-flooding projects
Private investors shy away from waterway, anti-flooding projects
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Even as the Government has been calling on the private sector to invest in infrastructure projects due to the limited state budget, the sector has been staying clear of waterway and anti-flooding projects.

Law expected to better protect Vietnamese guest workers
Law expected to better protect Vietnamese guest workers
SOCIETYicon  12/06/2020 

Clear and detailed regulations are needed to strictly punish those who abuse labour export policies to make illegal profits, National Assembly deputies said on Wednesday morning

Kind-hearted monk contributes to Khmer community
Kind-hearted monk contributes to Khmer community
SOCIETYicon  12/06/2020 

Monk Ha Van Phung, the abbot of Khmer Xa Xiem Cu Pagoda in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang, always wanted to do something to help people in his hometown.

Pigs smuggling threatens food safety
Pigs smuggling threatens food safety
SOCIETYicon  12/06/2020 

With pork prices rising relentlessly, pigs are being smuggled over the border from neighbouring countries into Vietnam.

Annual event honors 100 outstanding blood donors
Annual event honors 100 outstanding blood donors
SOCIETYicon  12/06/2020 

Tran Nam Quan, a 62-year-old man in Giong Rieng District of the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta’s Kien Giang Province, has donated blood more than 70 times. However, for him, each blood donation always has its own beautiful memory.

High-tech police work to prevent cyber crimes
High-tech police work to prevent cyber crimes
SOCIETYicon  12/06/2020 

They may look like video game addicts, staring at their phones and laptops constantly, but these police officers aren't playing around.

Quang Ngai student wins scholarships to 21 universities overseas
Quang Ngai student wins scholarships to 21 universities overseas
SOCIETYicon  12/06/2020 

A teenager in the central province of Quang Ngai has just been invited by 21 universities in the US, the UK, Canada and Singapore.

Traffic wardens work hard under the scorching sun
Traffic wardens work hard under the scorching sun
PHOTOSicon  12/06/2020 

Despite the boiling heat these days, traffic wardens remain on duty to regulate traffic flows in the capital city of Hanoi.

University autonomy helps raise quality in PhD education
University autonomy helps raise quality in PhD education
SOCIETYicon  12/06/2020 

Professor Le Vinh Danh, president of Ton Duc Thang University, talks about upcoming changes in PhD education in Vietnam.

Disabled boy pursues passion to study
Disabled boy pursues passion to study
SOCIETYicon  12/06/2020 

A 2nd grader in Nha Trang City has made great efforts in handwriting despite having just three fingers on his left hand.

Sign of the times
Sign of the times
SOCIETYicon  12/06/2020 

Residents of Lane 38 Phuong Mai, Dong Da District, Hanoi in late May discovered that a sign that banned parking at the lane's gate had been replaced with a parking-allowed sign.

Hanoi reviews English teacher proficiency
Hanoi reviews English teacher proficiency
SOCIETYicon  12/06/2020 

The Hanoi Department of Education and Training has asked local teachers to study and arrange time to take IELTS tests.

HCM City calls on transport ministry to speed up work on two ring roads
HCM City calls on transport ministry to speed up work on two ring roads
SOCIETYicon  11/06/2020 

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has urged the Ministry of Transport to speed up construction of ring roads No. 3 and 4.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 