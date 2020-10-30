Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
New quarantine regulations for arrivals in Vietnam

31/10/2020    12:39 GMT+7

All people entering Vietnam by commercial flights will be put under quarantine according to three different groups, with each group subject to different COVID-19 testing regulations, according to a draft regulation from the Ministry of Health.

A Vietnamese citizen has her temperature checked at a quarantine centre in Soc Trang Province after returning Vietnam from Taiwan. — VNA/VNS Photo 

They include a group for people to be put into quarantine centres for 14 days, a group for those to be quarantined at centres for less than 14 days and a group for people who will not have to undergo centralised quarantine.

The draft was discussed at a teleconference between the Ministry of Health and local health departments on Thursday.

People eligible to enter Vietnam must come from countries and territories that have effectively controlled the pandemic and the list of these countries and territories will be decided by the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Ministers and the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Group 1 includes Vietnamese citizens and foreigners who are family members of Vietnamese citizens (parents, spouses, children). They will be subject to centralised quarantine for at least 14 days and will be tested for the virus on the first day of quarantine and the 14th day since their arrival. After completing quarantine, they will continue undergoing medical supervision for the next 14 days.

Group 2 include foreigners who are experts, investors, business managers, skilled workers and their family members entering Vietnam and staying in the country for more than 14 days; and international students. They will be quarantined at registered hotels for the first seven days and will be tested on the first day of arrival and tested for the second time on the sixth day of arrival. If test negative for the virus on the sixth day, they will be quarantined at their residential areas for another seven days. They will be tested the last time on the 14th day after their arrival.

 

The third group includes foreign diplomats who will be quarantined at their houses or residential areas (including representative agencies and hotels) for at least 14 days and will be tested on the first day of arrival and the 14th day of quarantine. It also consists of foreign experts who enter Vietnam to work for less than 14 days and they will be quarantined until they leave the country. They will be tested on the first day of arrival and once every three days later.

The regulation is expected to be issued in early November.

At present, commercial international flights are temporarily cancelled after two flights arrived at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCM City on September 30 and Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on September 25, the first commercial flights to arrive since March.  VNS

Air carriers have temporarily suspended international flights to Vietnam to wait for specific instructions on quarantine standards.

With two continuous tests of negative results after their entry, those who enter Vietnam to work for a period of over 14 days can go home or to their accommodations for self-isolation, according to the latest Ministry of Health's temporary guide.

 
 

Japan to lift entry ban on travelers from 9 countries, regions including Vietnam
Japan to lift entry ban on travelers from 9 countries, regions including Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Japan will lift its entry ban on foreign travelers from China, South Korea, six other countries and Taiwan (China) from Nov 1, government officials said Friday.

Labor Ministry plans 7-day Lunar New Year 2021 holiday
Labor Ministry plans 7-day Lunar New Year 2021 holiday
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs has submitted the plan on national 2021 holidays for the Prime Minister’s consideration and approval.

Vietnam to brace for super typhoon Goni
Vietnam to brace for super typhoon Goni
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Super typhoon Goni packing winds of more than 200kph is entering the East Sea and is forecast to head toward Vietnam, which has been ravaged by recent storms, in a couple of days.

Rising Lam River submerges thousands of homes in Nghe An
Rising Lam River submerges thousands of homes in Nghe An
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Thousands of houses in the northern central province of Nghe An have been flooded as the water on the Lam River rose to alarm level 2 on the evening of October 30.

Free stay permit waivers extended until November 30
Free stay permit waivers extended until November 30
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The Immigration Department will extend its visa waiver programme for another month, officials have announced.

153 dead and missing, $112.5million lost due to floods
153 dead and missing, $112.5million lost due to floods
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Storms, heavy rains, landslides and tornadoes in October caused 153 deaths and missing persons, and injured 222, reported the General Statistics Office of Vietnam.

Storm Molave continues to impact central provinces
Storm Molave continues to impact central provinces
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Storm Molave, which has killed at least 24 people in central coastal provinces in recent days according to disaster agencies, flooded many localities in Nghe An Province on Friday.

Children must be taught online safety skills: experts
Children must be taught online safety skills: experts
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Internet users in Vietnam, especially children, face many risks online, according to experts.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 30
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 30
SOCIETYicon  30/10/2020 

Three Binh Dinh fishermen adrift at sea saved

Vietnam starts COVID-19 vaccine trials on monkeys
Vietnam starts COVID-19 vaccine trials on monkeys
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Do Tuan Dat, director of developer Vaccine and Biological Production No. 1 (Vabiotech), said on October 30 that Vietnamese researchers have begun performing trials for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine on monkeys.

Helicopters to be used for Quang Nam landslide rescue
Helicopters to be used for Quang Nam landslide rescue
SOCIETYicon  30/10/2020 

Authorities in the central province of Quang Nam have planned to use helicopters in the rescue of eight people who are missing in two landslides.

Streets of Da Nang, Quang Nam devastated after storm Molave
Streets of Da Nang, Quang Nam devastated after storm Molave
SOCIETYicon  30/10/2020 

After storm Molave swept over the central provinces of Quang Nam and Da Nang, the streets of the two cities were destructed with fallen trees on the road and many houses with their roofs blown away ...

Digital transformation will challenge teachers to step out of their ‘safety zone’
Digital transformation will challenge teachers to step out of their ‘safety zone’
FEATUREicon  23 giờ trước 

If teachers don’t undergo transformation, or do this by half, the digital transformation process will be stagnant.

Education system urged to speed up digital transformation
Education system urged to speed up digital transformation
SOCIETYicon  30/10/2020 

Educational establishments should explore new ways of teaching, including online and through TV, radio and others, since the Government is seeking to speed up digital transformation in the sector,

Vietnamese engineer honoured in Czech Republic
Vietnamese engineer honoured in Czech Republic
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  30/10/2020 

Engineer Trinh Tan, Chairman of the Vietnamese Association in North Morava and Ostrava, has been awarded with the first-class Order of national service of the Czech Republic State.

Stiffer fines for mask violators
Stiffer fines for mask violators
SOCIETYicon  30/10/2020 

The Vietnamese Government is planning to fine people who don’t wear masks in public places up to VND3,000,000 (US$130).

North-South high-speed railway to be core part of national transport system
North-South high-speed railway to be core part of national transport system
SOCIETYicon  30/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked the Ministry of Transport to propose a feasible plan for the North-South high-speed railway, considering this the backbone of the national strategy on railway development by 2050.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 29
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 29
SOCIETYicon  29/10/2020 

Ministry raises warnings over winter-spring diseases

Another landslide in Quang Nam buried 11 people
Another landslide in Quang Nam buried 11 people
SOCIETYicon  29/10/2020 

Reports of another deadly landslide in central Vietnam have emerged, killing three people and leaving eight missing.

Quang Ngai to evacuate over 12,000 people to avoid flooding
Quang Ngai to evacuate over 12,000 people to avoid flooding
SOCIETYicon  29/10/2020 

Quang Ngai is preparing to evacuate over 12,000 residents to avoid flooding in the downstream of the Tra Khuc, Ve and Tra Cau rivers.

