23/09/2020 13:01:40 (GMT +7)
New SARS-CoV-2 testing plan approved

22/09/2020    12:47 GMT+7

The Health Ministry on September 21 issued Decision No.4042/QD-BYT on approving the SARS-CoV-2 testing plan amid COVID-19 pandemic in replace of Decision No. 2245/QD-BYT dated April 22.

New SARS-CoV-2 testing plan approved hinh anh 1

The common goal of the plan is to detect COVID-19 cases for timely monitoring, quarantine and treatment.

The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, Pasteur Institute, Health Departments, and the Centres for Disease Control were also asked to report testing activities to the ministry in line with regulations.

As of September 13, there were 137 labs nationwide eligible for SARS-CoV-2 testing using Real-time RT-PCR method with a maximum capacity of over 51,125 samples per day.

Among over 1 million samples tested, as many as 1,063 were positive for the virus.

Vietnam reports no new COVID-19 infections on September 22 morning

No new COVID-19 cases were recorded overnight, making the tally stay unchanged at 1068, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said on September 22 morning.

As of 6am on September 22, Vietnam had 691 domestically-transmitted cases, including 551 reported since July 25.

To date, 947 patients have been treated successfully and there have also been 35 deaths linked with the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, mostly elderly people with serious underlying health conditions.

Among 121 active patients, 15 have tested negative for the virus SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 once, two others twice, and 19 thrice.

Currently, there are 23,725 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit regions under quarantine.

According to the steering committee, at present, COVID-19 outbreaks in Vietnam are basically put under control, but there remains a risk of infection in major urban areas if locals are subjective in disease prevention and control.

People nationwide are advised to continue wearing face masks, wash their hands regularly, keep distance with others, avoid crowed gatherings and make health declarations.

Foreigner tests positive for Covid-19 after leaving Vietnam

A Sri Lankan man has tested positive for Covid-19 after he returned home from Vietnam. 

The information was given by Bui Thi Ngoc Hieu, vice chairwoman of HCM City’s District 7 People’s Committee at the city’s meeting on Covid-19 prevention and control on Monday.

Right after the 32-year-old man had the positive test result, Sri Lanka’s authorities informed Vietnam of the problem.

The HCM City Centre for Disease Control has cooperated with District 7 to sterilise the area where the patient had been living for over the past 28 days. Local authorities have defined 15 people who had close contact with the man and all have tested negative for the virus.

Among these people, 11 were those who came into contact with him at the New Hotel in District 7. They are being quarantined at the hotel, while the others are isolating themselves at their home.

At the meeting, director of the municipal Department of Health Nguyen Tan Binh, said that the city has arranged 25 paid hotels which can serve a total of 2,529 people.

Le Thanh Liem, vice chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee said that the city has seen no new Covid-19 infections over the past 52 days. However, people should not ignore virus prevention as the pandemic remains complicated in many countries.

ASEAN members discuss supportive measures for vulnerable families in COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused great impacts on vulnerable families such as ethnic minority households, families with informal labourers and migrants, leading to temporary poverty due to low incomes, experts have said.

Speaking at the 15th ASEAN GO-NGO Forum on social welfare and development held virtually yesterday, representatives agreed these families need to have their resilience and solidarity strengthened to overcome adversity and adapt to the new normal.

This year's annual event is themed 'Strengthening Family Resilience and Solidarity: Braving the Adversity and Adapting to the New Normal', with a focus on coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

Hà Thị Minh Đức, deputy director of the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs’ International Cooperation Department, said the pandemic has spread globally since early this year and caused challenges for all countries.

The pandemic has also caused many negative impacts on the lives of all people in society, especially women, children and vulnerable families.

In Việt Nam, more than 30 million people are estimated to have been affected by the pandemic, with half of them suffering a pay cut.

In rural areas, half of all households have experienced a 38 per cent decrease in their income from farming.

Đức said most Vietnamese families were large with many generations living under the same roof and the pandemic has greatly affected their income and livelihoods.

It has also affected quality and access to essential social services such as maternal and child health care as well as education and support services for these households.

Đức said the Government has stepped up its dual task to control the pandemic and develop the economy to ensure a stable life for people.

The support package of more than VNĐ62 trillion (US$2.7 billion) to support 20 million affected people would help solve the problem. Online studying has also been applied in many schools to ensure education for children.

At the forum, experts shared stories on family relations and the role of families and measures to protect families in the ASEAN community. 

Philippines loosens overseas travel ban on medical workers

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has recently decided to ease an overseas travel ban on the country’s nurses and other medical workers to allow more to take jobs abroad.

Those Duterte exempted from the ban will now include any workers with overseas contracts and documentation completed as of August 31, his spokesman Harry Roque told a media briefing on September 21. He added that the president’s decision would benefit 1,500 health personnel.

Healthcare workers from the Philippines are on the front lines of the pandemic at hospitals in the United States, Europe and the Middle East as well as at home.

The government in April barred nurses, doctors and other medical workers from leaving, saying they were needed to fight the coronavirus crisis in the Philippines, which is still tackling its first wave of infections.

The country has the highest number of recorded coronavirus infections in Southeast Asia with 286,743 cases, including 4,984 deaths.

On the day, Indonesia reported 4,176 new cases – the highest number recorded in one day. The tally now reaches 248,852, including 9,677 fatalities.

Singapore invents COVID-19 swab test robot for safe, fast procedure

A robot carrying out nasal swabbing to diagnose COVID-19 has been developed by Singaporean clinicians, who say the automated procedure is safe, faster and more comfortable compared with manual swab tests.

The machine, which is 35cm by 40cm, and 49cm high, was developed by clinicians from the National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS) and Singapore General Hospital (SGH), in collaboration with medical robotics company Biobot Surgical.

The team said the robot can address the limitations and risks of manual swabbing. It reduces swabbers' risk of exposure to the virus and the need for training people, standardises the consistency of swabs taken, and increases the efficiency of conducting swab tests.

Although similar robots have been developed in other countries, the made-in-Singapore bot was said to be the first that allows patients to fully control the swab process so they are more comfortable. Patients can activate and terminate the machine at will.

With the robot, the testing process takes 20 seconds, while a manual swab test can take twice as long.

To date, 85 patients and volunteers have participated in the ongoing clinical trial that compares SwabBot against manual swabbing. The participants’ feedback received was positive.

SingHealth and Biobot Surgical have filed a patent for SwabBot's technology. Biobot is also working to commercialise the robot.

Over 1,700 Vietnamese workers illegally remain in South Korea
Over 1,700 Vietnamese workers illegally remain in South Korea
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

As many as 1,750 Vietnamese workers are illegally staying in South Korea after the expiry of their labour contracts, according to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

Vaccination hole exists in remote disadvantaged areas
Vaccination hole exists in remote disadvantaged areas
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Vaccinations must take place safely and effectively, particularly in remote disadvantaged areas where vaccination coverage remained modest, Deputy Health Minister Do Xuan Tuyen said yesterday.

HCM City develops plan for underground spaces
HCM City develops plan for underground spaces
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City authorities are developing a plan for design and construction of underground spaces around metro line stations as part of an effort to renovate its inner districts and develop infrastructure in the next five years.

Luxury hotels ready to receive guests quarantined after arrival
Luxury hotels ready to receive guests quarantined after arrival
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

Eight hotels in Hanoi, selected to lodge people during quarantine, are ready to receive guests. The room rate is set at VND1.2-4 million per day.

Trial begins in HCM City of group involved in police station bombings
Trial begins in HCM City of group involved in police station bombings
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

The People’s Court of HCM City on September 21 opened a trial of 17 suspects - who are members of “Trieu dai Viet” (Viet Dynasty) - charged with “terrorism to oppose the people’s administration” in line with Article 113 of the 2015 Penal Code.

Passengers must spend 6 days at concentrated quarantine centers after entering VN
Passengers must spend 6 days at concentrated quarantine centers after entering VN
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

With two continuous tests of negative results after their entry, those who enter Vietnam to work for a period of over 14 days can go home or to their accommodations for self-isolation, according to the latest Ministry of Health’s temporary guide.

Hanoi authorities propose VND65trn for Metro Line 5
Hanoi authorities propose VND65trn for Metro Line 5
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

Hanoi has submitted a proposal to invest over VND65trn (USD2.7bn) in Metro Line 5 project linking Van Cao Street and the Hoa Lac High-tech Park.

Personnel training begins for HCM City’s first metro route
Personnel training begins for HCM City’s first metro route
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

Training of personnel who will operate and manage HCM City’s metro line No 1 has begun, according to the HCM City Urban Railway Company Ltd No 1 (HURC 1).

Strategy developed to wipe out HIV-AIDS
Strategy developed to wipe out HIV-AIDS
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

Associate Professor Nguyen Hoang Long, Director General of the Vietnam Administration for HIV/AIDS Control, talks about the country’s fight against the virus over the last 30 years.

Sending grass-based bags to the world
Sending grass-based bags to the world
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

With a desire to make use of traditional materials combined with modern leather to create environmentally-friendly products, Tran Van Hung in Thanh Hoa province has been making bags from grass for over two years.

Who should benefit from government COVID relief packages?
Who should benefit from government COVID relief packages?
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

Nearly eight months since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, more than 950,000 people have died from the disease.

Mekong Delta farmers wait for floodwaters
Mekong Delta farmers wait for floodwaters
SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

Farmers in the Mekong Delta’s upstream areas are waiting for the flood season, which brings sediment to rice fields and other areas of aquatic resources. 

PM urges site clearance of key transport projects in the south
PM urges site clearance of key transport projects in the south
SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent an urgent order to HCM City and Dong Nai Province authorities to complete site clearance for the Ben Luc-Long Thanh Expressway project in the fourth quarter of this year.

Storm Noul death toll rises to 6, Thua Thien-Hue hardest hit
Storm Noul death toll rises to 6, Thua Thien-Hue hardest hit
SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

Two days after bartering central Vietnam, storm Noul has left six dead and 112 injured while damaging tens of thousands of houses across the region.

An old-fashioned market that evokes nostalgia
An old-fashioned market that evokes nostalgia
SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

The old-fashioned Van Phuc market opens on thr 5th, 10th, 15th, 20th, 25th and 30th of lunar month, in Ha Dong district, Hanoi. The market attracts many people, including those who come here as a habit.

Ha Tinh: big, beautiful office buildings remain unused after commune merger
Ha Tinh: big, beautiful office buildings remain unused after commune merger
SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

After 80 communes in the central province of Ha Tinh were merged to form 34 new communes, the big and beautiful office buildings of the governments of 46 communes have been abandoned.

Hanoi struggles to find drivers for metro line
Hanoi struggles to find drivers for metro line
SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

Nhon-Hanoi Station metro line is expected to go into operation in late 2021 but Hanoi authorities have only received 60 applications for the line's drivers.

Hanoi locals ignore COVID-19 warnings as pedestrian streets reopen
Hanoi locals ignore COVID-19 warnings as pedestrian streets reopen
SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

Numerous residents of the capital could be spotted not wearing face masks in public areas around Hoan Kiem Lake on the first day of the reopening of the pedestrian streets, despite the ongoing threat of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Vietnam rises to 57th on list of world’s most powerful passports
Vietnam rises to 57th on list of world’s most powerful passports
SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

Vietnam has climbed to 57th on a list of the most powerful passports in the world, according to the latest report by Haley Passport Index issued in September.

Barbers trim the cost of hair cuts for people in Mekong Delta
Barbers trim the cost of hair cuts for people in Mekong Delta
SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

Le Van Vung, the owner of four hair salons in Can Tho City, regularly organises trips offering free haircuts to needy people in remote areas of the Mekong River Delta.

