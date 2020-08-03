Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
05/08/2020 20:25:43 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Niche inventions lessen load on farmers

05/08/2020    19:08 GMT+7

Despite just a few years of schooling and with little in the way of formal training in mechanical engineering, Nguyen Thanh Hung from Hong Ngu District in Dong Thap is nonetheless famed locally

​ as the “inventor” of a whole host of unique farming machinery.

Nguyen Thanh Hung is working on one of his products in a small workshop in his home in the southern province of Dong Thap's Hong Ngu District.

With a passion for exploration and study since he was a child, Hung has created many types of machines that help raise agricultural production and ease the burden on farmers.

Though his “inventions” are not really known outside of the immediate area, many of them, such as sesame and morning glory seed threshing machines, have found favour among local farmers, particularly as they make the harvest that much easier.

Born into a large, poor family near the border with Cambodia, poverty forced Hung to drop out of school after the second grade. He picked up work wherever he could to help his parents and siblings.

But after realising that such a life wasn’t going to give him or his family a better future anytime soon, he applied for a job at a local mechanical workshop and began repairing machinery. He was pleased with the change, as the job not only helped him earn a living but also gave him a livelihood after he learned what he could about mechanical engineering.

“I became familiar with machinery and mechanisation from working on machines all day every day, and I then started my own line of business,” Hung said.

“My family were all farmers, so I understood the misery of work in the fields. It’s often said about farming that your ‘face is close to the earth while your back is against the sky’.”

Farmers are using the sesame threshing machine manufactured by Sau Hung mechanical workshop. The machine won second prize at a provincial scientific and technological contest in 2015. 

It seemed to Hung that he had to find a way to help lessen the load on farmers, which led him to start making his own machines a decade or so ago.

He first bought an old rice-threshing machine, and in his spare time took it apart and tinkered with it to learn how it worked, and then reassembled and upgraded it with more functions.

“Success never comes initially but it does come,” Hung said wisely. Failure followed failure in those early days, but he never gave up.

His efforts were duly rewarded after he built a sesame seed threshing machine that surprised local farmers by reducing their time and labour by a whopping 70 per cent.

Not content, the “engineer” was keen to realise the full potential of drought-resistant crops such as morning glory, peanuts, and hybrid maize, which were also the target of a development project on agricultural restructuring in the Dong Thap.

At that time, Hung said, there weren’t any seed threshing machines at all, so farmers had to use their hands to do the task and it took a lot of time and effort.

He imagined a machine able to separate the seeds quickly and easily, and began researching a range of various crops.

“I tried to learn about the different characteristics of different crops to make a machine that could be adapted to each one,” he explained.

“For example, morning glory has softer but longer stems than sesame and rice, so I had to revise many of the machine’s components to introduce different functions suitable to particular crops.”

 

Tran Van Dang, a farmer in Thuong Phuoc Commune who has used Hung’s morning glory seed threshing machine, said farmers could now yield 300kg of seeds per 1,000 square metres of land.

“Separating the seeds at harvest time had to be done by hand before and was a tough task,” according to Dang. “Hung’s threshing machine makes the job so much easier and saves farmers a lot of time.”

It previously took 15-20 days to separate 1,000sq.m of morning glory seeds, but the machine cuts the time needed to just a single day.

Hung’s machines bear the brand name Sau Hung and have helped farmers in Hong Ngu District be liberated from their farmland and manual exertions.

A number of his machines have also become familiar nearby, including in areas bordering Cambodia, and sell for VND150-180 million (US$6,500-$7,700) each.

In its ten years, the Sau Hung mechanical workshop has made more than 500 machines and earned an average of VND1.5-2 billion a year in revenue while creating jobs for five workers on incomes of around VND5 million a month.

Nguyen Thanh Hung, a farmer and amateur engineer in the southern province of Dong Thap's Hong Ngu District is locally known as "inventor" of many machines useful for agriculture in the local area. VNA/VNS Photo Chuong Dai

Nguyen Ky Phung, director of the district’s agricultural service centre, said Hung’s workshop leads the district in applying science and technology in agriculture.

“At a time when the area is facing a shortage of farm workers, especially for the harvest, mechanisation of farmland is an ideal solution,” Phung said. “Machinery helps cut costs, raises productivity, and is in line with the modernisation of the agriculture sector.”

Hung’s inventions have been duly recognised by local people and authorities.

His sesame seed threshing machine was certified as a typical rural industrial product in 2015 by the Dong Thap authorities and won second prize at the 13th provincial scientific and technological innovation contest.

Other machines continue to be honoured at provincial technical innovation contests in the fields of engineering, automation, construction, and transportation.

The prizes, Hung said, gave him motivation to continue researching his next invention.

“To meet the increasing need for technological application in agriculture, I am trying to build new machines not only for harvesting but also for other farming processes, such as sowing and planting,” he added. VNS

Chuong Dai

