Nine recovered coronavirus patients in HCM City test positive again

Seven coronavirus cases linked to Buddha Bar in District 2, which is cordoned off in this file photo, have tested positive for the virus again According to director of the HCMC Department of Health Nguyen Tan Binh, seven of them are associated with the virus cluster at Buddha Bar & Grill in District 2. All of them have been taken to Cu Chi field hospital for treatment. To ensure safety for the community and timely identify reinfected cases, the department has asked medical agencies to closely follow up patients that have recovered and been discharged from the hospital by taking daily samples from them for coronavirus testing. The recovered patients are required to self-isolate at home in 14 days after leaving the hospital. They must also strictly comply with coronavirus infection prevention and control measures such as wearing face masks when going out and limiting close contact with other people until the end of the 30th day after discharge. HCMC vice chairman Le Thanh Liem said nine out of 53 recovered coronavirus cases in the city testing positive again for the virus represent a pretty high reinfection ratio. He asked local authorities and relevant agencies to keep a close eye on these cases and put their residing regions under lockdown to ensure safety. The city is also treating two coronavirus patients, including the 91st patient, a 43-year-old British man who works as a pilot for national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, and the 271st patient, a 37-year-old British oil expert who works for Vietnam Oil and Gas Group.