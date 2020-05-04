Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
SOCIETY
 
 
Nine recovered coronavirus patients in HCM City test positive again

 
 
06/05/2020    11:07 GMT+7

Nine coronavirus patients in HCMC had tested positive for the virus again after being discharged from the hospital as of this afternoon, May 4.

Seven coronavirus cases linked to Buddha Bar in District 2, which is cordoned off in this file photo, have tested positive for the virus again 

According to director of the HCMC Department of Health Nguyen Tan Binh, seven of them are associated with the virus cluster at Buddha Bar & Grill in District 2. All of them have been taken to Cu Chi field hospital for treatment.

To ensure safety for the community and timely identify reinfected cases, the department has asked medical agencies to closely follow up patients that have recovered and been discharged from the hospital by taking daily samples from them for coronavirus testing.

The recovered patients are required to self-isolate at home in 14 days after leaving the hospital. They must also strictly comply with coronavirus infection prevention and control measures such as wearing face masks when going out and limiting close contact with other people until the end of the 30th day after discharge.

HCMC vice chairman Le Thanh Liem said nine out of 53 recovered coronavirus cases in the city testing positive again for the virus represent a pretty high reinfection ratio. 

He asked local authorities and relevant agencies to keep a close eye on these cases and put their residing regions under lockdown to ensure safety.

The city is also treating two coronavirus patients, including the 91st patient, a 43-year-old British man who works as a pilot for national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, and the 271st patient, a 37-year-old British oil expert who works for Vietnam Oil and Gas Group. 

Eldest patient and 10 other coronavirus cases make full recovery

Nine recovered coronavirus patients in HCM City test positive again

Eleven more patients being treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi City have been declared free of Covid-19, including the 161st  case, an 88-year-old woman in Hung Yen Province who was one of the country’s five critically ill cases placed on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, two cases, tagged as the 74th and 137th cases, who had tested positive for the virus again after being discharged from hospital, tested negative four times, the hospital stated on May 5.

The 147th, 163rd, 201st, 225th, 233rd, 245th, 255th and 267th cases were among the recoveries as well, the local media reported.

As of this morning, May 5, the country’s total number of recovered coronavirus cases stood at 132, while Vietnam reported no new Covid-19 infections in the community for 19 consecutive days.

Over 10,000 jobs generated despite Covid-19

 
Nine recovered coronavirus patients in HCM City test positive again
A representative talks to jobseekers at a job fair. Some 10,500 people have found a job through a campaign aimed at reducing unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic 


Some 10,500 people have found a job through a campaign aimed at reducing unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the campaign organizer.

The campaign attracted over 960 firms, including SieuViet, Vietnamworks and FreelancerViet, between April 13 and 30. Some 17,290 other candidates are still waiting for job interviews.

The Hanoi chapter of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, the Hanoi Students Association, the Hanoi Youth Federation, Global Shapers Hanoi and Global Shapers HCMC in collaboration with Canavi, Accesstrade and G.A.P Institute, which ran the campaign, targeted students and young people affected by Covid-19.

Many of these people lost their jobs when thousands of firms were forced to suspend operations to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, noted the organizer, adding that the campaign would help connect the unemployed in Hanoi and HCMC with recruiters.

In the second phase of the campaign, set to take place from May 4 to 31, the Hanoi chapter of Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union will cooperate with Canavi to organize workshops at various major universities in Hanoi.

These workshops are aimed at providing job counseling and matching services to fresh graduates.

 
 

Other News

Vietnam tests Covid-19 vaccine on mice
Vietnam tests Covid-19 vaccine on mice
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Company for Vaccine and Biological Production No.1 (VABIOTECH), under the Ministry of Health, is testing an experimental Covid-19 vaccine on mice, according to Tuoi Tre newspaper.

Education changes to adapt to the Fourth Industrial Revolution
Education changes to adapt to the Fourth Industrial Revolution
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Nguyen Son Hai, Director of the Ministry of Education and Training's Department of Information and Technology talks on changes in learning and teaching methods to adapt to the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Vietnam's wartime strategy successfully deployed for COVID-19 battle
Vietnam's wartime strategy successfully deployed for COVID-19 battle
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam recently celebrated the National Reunification and victory over a global superpower, but it has also been praised internationally in the past few weeks for initially winning the battle against an invisible enemy – the novel coronavirus.

Frontliners on 24-hour shifts during the COVID-19 fight
Frontliners on 24-hour shifts during the COVID-19 fight
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Late on March 6, the Hanoi 115 Medical Emergency Centre received a call. Three workers were quickly scrambled and donned hazmat suits before setting off for Ba Dinh District, sirens wailing. 

Vietnam fulfills promise to remain a safe destination
Vietnam fulfills promise to remain a safe destination
FEATUREicon  16 giờ trước 

Vietnam puts safety of its citizens and visitors the first and foremost, even at the cost of economic interest.

WE NEVER KNEW: Napalm use during Vietnam's French-American War
WE NEVER KNEW: Napalm use during Vietnam's French-American War
FEATUREicon  17 giờ trước 

No one knew the Geneva Agreement's signing ending Vietnam's French-American War (1945‒1954) was imminent. This included the Vietnamese, French, Europeans, and Africans who fought at Cau Lo in northern Vietnam's Red River Delta

51 private kindergartens in HCM City unable to survive pandemic
51 private kindergartens in HCM City unable to survive pandemic
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Fifty one private kindergartens in HCM City have closed down, unable to afford rents and salaries to regular teachers amid the COVID-19 shutdown, the city Department of Education and Training reported.

Vietnam’s COVID-19 response by the numbers
Vietnam’s COVID-19 response by the numbers
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

With only 271 confirmed coronavirus cases and zero deaths to date, Vietnam has performed well in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and the world is finally starting to notice.

Coronavirus: Chinese state media take aim at US 'lab theory'
Coronavirus: Chinese state media take aim at US 'lab theory'
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Chinese state media said US claims that the virus originated in a research lab were "absurd".

Bustling atmosphere returns to streets of major cities after national holidays
Bustling atmosphere returns to streets of major cities after national holidays
PHOTOSicon  22 giờ trước 

Streets across both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City were crowded once more on May 4 as thousands of students returned to school coupled with local people heading back to work after enjoying a long break during the national holidays.

Coronavirus: France's first known case 'was in December'
Coronavirus: France's first known case 'was in December'
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

A Paris doctor says a patient first diagnosed with pneumonia is now confirmed as having had Covid-19.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 5
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 5
SOCIETYicon  05/05/2020 

New arrivals set to undergo four COVID-19 tests

Hanoi, HCM City resume bus services
Hanoi, HCM City resume bus services
SOCIETYicon  05/05/2020 

All bus routes in Hanoi have resumed operation from May 4, but each bus must not have more than 30 people on board, including passengers, drivers and conductors, according to the city's Department of Transport.

Anti-war protest at US campus remembered
Anti-war protest at US campus remembered
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  05/05/2020 

Photos of a bloody protest against the war by US forces in Vietnam at Kent State University in Ohio are now on display on the university’s online platform to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the event.

Vietnamese workers in RoK and Taiwan allowed to work as normal
Vietnamese workers in RoK and Taiwan allowed to work as normal
SOCIETYicon  05/05/2020 

The Vietnam Labor Management Boards based in the Republic of Korea and Taiwan (China) have reported that there is no updated information regarding the status of Vietnamese guest workers in either markets which have been infected with COVID-19.

Unsung heroes in the fight against COVID-19
Unsung heroes in the fight against COVID-19
VIDEOicon  05/05/2020 

Frontline medical staff are rightly being praised for their amazing work. But away from the limelight there are many caregivers equally as important. These are people helping those less fortunate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Silent heroes behind the victory of Quyet Thang Squadron
Silent heroes behind the victory of Quyet Thang Squadron
FEATUREicon  05/05/2020 

The bombing over Tan Son Nhat Airport, the airbase of the Sai Gon administration, by Quyết Thắng Squadron on April 28, 1975, was a glorious victory of the Vietnam People’s Air Force and helped accelerate the collapse

Hanoi, HCM City streets face severe congestion
Hanoi, HCM City streets face severe congestion
PHOTOSicon  04/05/2020 

Many streets in Hanoi and HCM City faced serious traffic jams again on Monday as local schools re-opened after social distancing measures were eased.

The South of Vietnam always in President Ho Chi Minh's heart
The South of Vietnam always in President Ho Chi Minh's heart
FEATUREicon  04/05/2020 

During his lifetime, President Ho Chi Minh held a special affection for the people of the South of Vietnam. He said on numerous occasions that: "Our endearing land of the South has always been in my heart."

Road angels want to spread their wings
Road angels want to spread their wings
SOCIETYicon  04/05/2020 

A Grab driver is hoping to create a huge network of first responders to help injured road crash victims.

