Nine recovered coronavirus patients in HCM City test positive again

Nine coronavirus patients in HCMC had tested positive for the virus again after being discharged from the hospital as of this afternoon, May 4.
According to director of the HCMC Department of Health Nguyen Tan Binh, seven of them are associated with the virus cluster at Buddha Bar & Grill in District 2. All of them have been taken to Cu Chi field hospital for treatment.
To ensure safety for the community and timely identify reinfected cases, the department has asked medical agencies to closely follow up patients that have recovered and been discharged from the hospital by taking daily samples from them for coronavirus testing.
The recovered patients are required to self-isolate at home in 14 days after leaving the hospital. They must also strictly comply with coronavirus infection prevention and control measures such as wearing face masks when going out and limiting close contact with other people until the end of the 30th day after discharge.
HCMC vice chairman Le Thanh Liem said nine out of 53 recovered coronavirus cases in the city testing positive again for the virus represent a pretty high reinfection ratio.
He asked local authorities and relevant agencies to keep a close eye on these cases and put their residing regions under lockdown to ensure safety.
The city is also treating two coronavirus patients, including the 91st patient, a 43-year-old British man who works as a pilot for national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, and the 271st patient, a 37-year-old British oil expert who works for Vietnam Oil and Gas Group.
Eldest patient and 10 other coronavirus cases make full recovery
Eleven more patients being treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi City have been declared free of Covid-19, including the 161st case, an 88-year-old woman in Hung Yen Province who was one of the country’s five critically ill cases placed on a ventilator.
Meanwhile, two cases, tagged as the 74th and 137th cases, who had tested positive for the virus again after being discharged from hospital, tested negative four times, the hospital stated on May 5.
The 147th, 163rd, 201st, 225th, 233rd, 245th, 255th and 267th cases were among the recoveries as well, the local media reported.
As of this morning, May 5, the country’s total number of recovered coronavirus cases stood at 132, while Vietnam reported no new Covid-19 infections in the community for 19 consecutive days.
Over 10,000 jobs generated despite Covid-19
|A representative talks to jobseekers at a job fair. Some 10,500 people have found a job through a campaign aimed at reducing unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic
Some 10,500 people have found a job through a campaign aimed at reducing unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the campaign organizer.
The campaign attracted over 960 firms, including SieuViet, Vietnamworks and FreelancerViet, between April 13 and 30. Some 17,290 other candidates are still waiting for job interviews.
The Hanoi chapter of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, the Hanoi Students Association, the Hanoi Youth Federation, Global Shapers Hanoi and Global Shapers HCMC in collaboration with Canavi, Accesstrade and G.A.P Institute, which ran the campaign, targeted students and young people affected by Covid-19.
Many of these people lost their jobs when thousands of firms were forced to suspend operations to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, noted the organizer, adding that the campaign would help connect the unemployed in Hanoi and HCMC with recruiters.
In the second phase of the campaign, set to take place from May 4 to 31, the Hanoi chapter of Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union will cooperate with Canavi to organize workshops at various major universities in Hanoi.
These workshops are aimed at providing job counseling and matching services to fresh graduates.
