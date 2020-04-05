No new cases of COVID-19 reported in Vietnam today

For the first time in almost a month, Vietnam has no new cases of COVID-19 to report. The National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced on April 5 morning that nobody has tested positive overnight.

Samples are tested by Realtime PCR (Photo: VNA)

So far, the total number of COVID-19 patients remains at 240. Of them, 90 have recovered and were discharged from hospital, while 150 are being treated at 21 medical establishments nationwide.

In Hanoi, the total number of samples tested by PCR, the most accurate way to detect the disease, is 8,886, none of which are positive.

89 medical workers quarantined after contacting a COVID-19 patient

As many as 101 people, including 89 doctors and nurses of 4 big hospitals, have been placed in quarantine after having close contact with a Swedish patient infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The male patient, 64, suffering from acute leukemia, entered Vietnam in late December 2019 and lived in Hanoi.

During his stay, he had travelled to various places of interest in Hanoi, Ninh Binh and Ho Chi Minh City, but shown no clinical and epidemiological symptoms of the coronavirus until he was admitted to the National Institute of Hematology & Blood Transfusion for treatment on April 1.

The patient was said to have changed several places of residence in Hanoi and visited other hospitals, including Vietnam-France hospital, in the capital city for medical check-ups.

At the institute, he refused to cooperate with doctors and follow health recommendations, including wearing a face mask.

Later tests by the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology showed the Swedish citizen had carried the SARD-CoV-2 virus that causes the COVID-19 disease.

A total of 101 people, including 89 doctors and nurses of four hospitals in Hanoi, have been quarantined and had their samples taken by the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology for testing.

Health professionals have disinfected all hotels, guesthouses and clinics where the patient had visited to prevent the virus spreading to the community.

Vietnam earns highest public trust in gov't response to COVID-19 globally: Survey

Covering over 32,000 respondents in 45 countries, spanning all continents, the data shows that almost half of the citizens surveyed want more government action.

With 62% of Vietnamese people saying they are happy with the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnamese government earned the highest national public trust globally, according to a global study by Dalia Research.

Taking the second spot is Argentina with 61% of the approval rate, followed by Austria with 58%, and Singapore with 57%.

Dalia Research unveils the global public survey on the COVID-19 to understand how the world views the actions taken by national governments. Covering over 32,000 respondents in 45 countries, spanning all continents, the data shows that almost half of the citizens surveyed want more government action.

Answering the question of “Think about your government’s reaction to the COVID-19 right now. Do you believe measures taken are too much or too little?”, almost half the world (43%) say the governments are doing too little in response to the outbreak. However, citizens in eight out 45 countries surveyed believe on average that their governments are overreacting and doing ‘too much’ in response.

Meanwhile, two fifths of the global population (40%) believe their governments are doing the ‘right amount’ to combat the pandemic.

China and Italy fared well, where citizens rank their governments efforts above average to be the ‘right amount’ (56% and 49% respectively).

As the US overtakes China with most confirmed cases, 19% of the US population believe the government is doing ‘too much’ in response.

France and Spain are above the global average for considering their government response to be ‘too little’ (64% and 66% respectively).

Governments with the highest rate of “too little” in response are Thailand with 79%, Chile (76%), Spain (66%), France (64%) and Japan (64%).

On the contrary, governments with the highest rate of “too much” in response are Saudi Arabia (34%), Malaysia (26%), Egypt (25%), Morocco (25%) and the US (19%).

On the continent-level, both Europe and North America are above average as respondents here considered their governments to be doing ‘too little’ to address the COVID-19 pandemic. North America’s opinion is largely driven by Mexico (with 60% of its population saying ‘too little’). Asia, the Middle East and Africa are all below average, sharing this opinion of government under-reaction.

COVID-19: Vietnam faces high risk of community infection

Epidemiologists have warned that the country is at high risk of suffering from community infection from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after they were unable to trace the source of the outbreak at Bach Mai hospital, the country’s largest COVID-19 hotspot.

There have been a total of 233 confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide as of 06.00am on April 3, with 43 of them being closely linked with the ongoing outbreak at Bach Mai hospital in Hanoi.

The hospital notes that the infections were detected at its canteen, the Neurology Department, the Center for Tropical Diseases, and the National Heart Institute.

However, it remains unclear how groups of patients were exposed to the epidemic in the first place, though the Ministry of Health assumes that the sources of infection originate from logistics service providers, in addition to the relatives and caregivers of patients.

With the exception of two nurses who became the first individuals from the site to be confirmed to have contracted the disease, all of the hospital’s medical workers have since tested negative for the virus.

Most notably, the epidemiologists failed to find clues regarding the two female nurse’s source of infection, with none of the patients who came into close contact with the pair testing positive for the virus.

Experts warn that losing track of the COVID-19’s chain of transmission means the risk of infection spreading within the community is very high.

Dr. Truong Huu Khanh, Head of the Infection - Neurology Department of the Children's Hospital No1 in Ho Chi Minh City, believes that the country is now entering stage three of the epidemic with COVID-19 cases now being among the wider community.

It is therefore highly likely that many citizens will be exposed to virus infection, with many coming into close and direct with infected cases, he said.

Following the confirmation of the first positive COIVD-19 case at the site, Bach Mai hospital discharged approximately 5,000 patients and their relatives to local hospitals throughout northern and central provinces.

In an effort to halt the infection spreading among the public, localities have been scrambling to trace and quarantine patients and relatives from the hospital, along with those who they came into direct contact with.

The need to stop the potential spread of the COVID-19 has prompted the government to impose a 15-day social distancing measure which began on April 1, with all people requested to remain indoors as much as possible. One of the partial aims of the policy is to prevent healthy people from coming into direct contact with unknown COVID-19 cases.

Doctors believe that the following two to four weeks will be crucial in deciding if the nation is able to prevent and bring the epidemic under control.

If the implemented social distancing measures are followed and people strictly go along with health recommendations such as wearing face masks and frequently washing hands with soap, then there will be no possibility of the virus being transmitted from one person to another, Dr Khanh notes.

COVID-19: Students in Australia get updated on local government’s new policies

The Vietnamese Embassy in Australia has provided updated information about the Australian government’s adjustment of its policies for foreigners amid the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Right after receiving information about Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s April 3 recommendation that international tourists and students who are not financially secure should leave Australia, the embassy actively contacted with local authorised offices to clarify the leader’s statement.

Accordingly, in the context of complicated developments of the pandemic, the Australian government encourages foreign backpackers to return home if they can not support themselves.

For nearly 600,000 foreign students, the government encourages them to rely on family support, part-time work where available and their own savings to sustain themselves.

Those who have lived in Australia for more than one year are advised to withdraw up to 10,000 AUD (6,000 USD) of their Australian superannuation this financial year to help them through the crisis.

The Vietnamese embassy has popularised these policies to the Vietnamese students’ association in Australia, and coordinated with the overseas Vietnamese association in the country to encourage Vietnamese people there to help them feel secure.

On April 1, Vietnamese Ambassador Ngo Huong Nam and ambassadors of other ASEAN members states sent a letter expressing wish that Australia would offer appropriate physical and material support to international students from ASEAN nations, amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The letter was sent to the Minister for Education, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, the Australia-ASEAN Joint Cooperation Committee, and the ministers for education, skills and employment of six states and two territories of Australia.

Opening the letter, the ambassadors expressed their solidarity with Australia and believed that working together, all will weather the existing difficulties.

They hoped that the Australian government, ministries and agencies concerned will consider several flexible regulations to not only meet important demands but also offer suitable measures to international students coming from the ASEAN countries after the crisis.

The ambassadors pledged to work closely with authorities, federal officials and administrations of Australian states, as well as directly contacted universities to readily provide necessary information if requested.

Binh Duong company suspended as RoK expert infected with COVID-19

A flatware and cutlery manufacturer from the Republic of Korea (RoK) based in Binh Duong province has suspended all operations after one of its Korean experts contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Health authorities are tracing the source of COVID-19 infection of the RoK expert at a company in Binh Duong

Health professionals working in Binh Duong province stated on April 4 that they have quarantined a total of 35 people who had previously come into close contact with Lee Kyu Nam, an expert working for Sung Gwang Vina Co. Ltd. in Tan Uyen town.

Lee had originally been sent to Vietnam to work as part of the molding section of Sung Gwang Vina from January to March. However, upon returning to the RoK on April 1, it was discovered that he had been infected with the COVID-19.

According to local health officials, during his stay in the country Lee came into contact with a total of 46 people, including seven Korean nationals, an interpreter, a car driver, two chefs, and 35 other people who were part of his team.

Following the discovery, Ho Chi Minh City and a number of other southern provinces including Binh Thuan, Vinh Long, Ca Mau, Dong Nai, and Binh Phuoc have been urged to monitor 11 people, including four Koreans, that Lee came into contact with.

In addition, Binh Duong province has quarantined the remaining 35 people and has taken each of their samples for testing whilst the company’s premises has been isolated for chemical disinfection in line with regulations.

With the enterprise closing on April 2, the firm’s 760 workers will be remaining at home, with no one currently clear on when they will return to work.

“Happy At Home” campaign sees online concerts go viral

A large number of Vietnamese artists have participated in a series of online concerts that last the entire day as a way of encouraging citizens to stay indoors in an attempt to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The online concerts are part of the "Happy At Home” campaign launched by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Vietnam Fatherland Front‘s Central Committee and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

The campaign delivers a positive message aimed at persuading Vietnamese people to stay at home, reminding citizens to limit the amount that they partake in social activities whilst also not gathering in crowds as a means of curbing the spread of the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic.

Since the launch of the campaign, an array of Vietnamese artists have responded by joining some of the various online concerts and sending a clear message to all viewers to please to stay indoors and enjoy the music.

In addition, the campaign also allowed a group of artists to organise an online concert specifically for doctors working at Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi on April 1.

The show lasted for a total of two hours and involved the playing of soothing melodies and gave performers the chance to deliver words of encouragement to medical professionals.

Four more COVID-19 patients discharged from HCM City hospital

The four patients pose for a photo with doctors before leaving the hospital

Four more COVID-19 patients were released from hospital in Ho Chi Minh City on April 4 after making a full recovery, bringing the total number of discharged patients in the country so far to 90.

The four patients, treated at HCM City’s Cu Chi field hospital, had three times tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the COVID-19 disease, according to Nguyen Thanh Dung, director of the hospital.

They will be placed in quarantine at home for another 14 days after being released, Dr Dung said.

One of the patient is a US citizen living in HCM City’s Binh Thanh district. She had travelled to Thailand and Turkey before landing in Vietnam on March 15 and testing positive for the virus.

The three remaining patients had travelled to coronavirus-hit countries such as the UK and France before returning to Vietnam.

Located in Cu Chi district, the field hospital has been set up to receive COVID-19 patients in HCM City and neighbouring provinces. The facility, capable of accommodating 300 patients, has so far cured 14 patients.

Vietnam has to date reported 239 COVID-19 cases, of whom 90 have been discharged from hospital.

Vietnamese communities abroad join hands in COVID-19 fight

Businessman Johnathan Hanh Nguyen donates VND25 billion to the fight against COVID-19

Vietnamese communities abroad have actively joined hands in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the homeland by contributing financial assistance, and medical supplies and equipment, according to Vice Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs Luong Thanh Nghi.

Accordingly, Vietnamese people living, studying and working in Poland, the Czech Republic and Russia donated nearly 80,000 face masks, hundreds of bottles of antiseptic, protective gears and medical gloves to help the northern province of Vinh Phuc’s Son Loi commune and hospitals in Hanoi to prevent and control the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notably, businessman Johnathan Hanh Nguyen, an overseas Vietnamese (OV) in the Philippines, donated VND25 billion. Meanwhile, Nguyen Thi Minh Hong from German presented equipment to install two negative pressure rooms for a COVID-19 treatment hospital in HCM City’s Cu Chi district. She is expected to donate equipment for 10 more similar rooms to health facilities in other localities nationwide.

Tran Ngoc Phuc, Chairman of the Vietnamese Association in Japan, Director of Metran Co. Ltd, transferred technology and helped Vietnamese partners produce ventilators at low prices.

Chairman of the Vietnamese Entrepreneurs Association in the UK Pham Minh Nam and Truong Thi Thu Huong, an OV in China, also donated VND1 billion each to the effort.

Nghi said that many Vietnamese intellectuals living abroad have proposed initiatives and technological solutions to the prevention work, adding that Vietnamese associations and individuals in France the US, and other countries have also organised fundraising activities to help people in the homeland.

While highlighting the importance of the contributions, Nghi affirmed that OVs have served as bridges to promote the friendship between Vietnam and other countries in the world, and Vietnam's extensive international integration.

Prices of medical supplies in Cambodia skyrocket

Since the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year, many pharmacies in Cambodia have run out of medical equipment and supplies, local newspaper reported.

According to the Khmer Times, prices of such products like masks, gloves, hand sanitisers and drugs skyrocket due to novel coronavirus fears.

The Health Ministry cited earlier this week the Law on the Management of Pharmaceuticals as saying that medicine and health equipment must bear ministry registration numbers and sellers are required to have permits.

It also said medical products must be sold in pharmacies, not on online stores.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen earlier this week also said he will not let citizens lack hygiene products.

He said local factories must produce face masks and alcohol-based sanitisers for doctors and the public.

Meanwhile, Cambodia has waived overstay fines for tourists stranded in the country due to the ongoing disruption to flights caused by the COVID-19, according to the foreign ministry's diplomatic note released on April 4.

In the note sent to all diplomatic and consular missions accredited to Cambodia, the ministry said due to the COVID-19 outbreak, some foreign tourists who arrived in Cambodia after January 1 have not been able to return to their countries as there is no availability of flights.

"The Royal Government of Cambodia has decided, effective from April 3 2020, to grant automatic extension of tourist visa (Visa T) to those foreign citizens and to exempt their visa overstay fines until they will be able to depart Cambodia," the note said.