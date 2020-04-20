Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
No new COVID-19 case recorded in Vietnam for four consecutive days

 
 
20/04/2020    07:09 GMT+7

The Health Ministry said on April 20 morning that no new case of COVID-19 was detected overnight, marking the fourth consecutive day Vietnam has had no new infection of the coronavirus.

No new COVID-19 case recorded for four consecutive days hinh anh 1

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam remains at 268 as of 6 am on April 20, with 203 given the all clear, and no death.  

For the fourth day running, not a single new case of COVID-19 has been detected in Vietnam.

The total amount of people who have contracted the disease since the very first case in mid-January remains at 268.

Of those, 202 have made a full recovery and have been given the all-clear.

Although one of those cases, a 44-year-old woman from Hanoi, has tested positive for a second time. She is currently being treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases.

Authorities are tracking and tracing people she came in close contact with after she was previously discharged. 

 

Out of the total amount of cases detected so far, 160 are imported from another country, either carried through a foreigner visiting Việt Nam, or a Vietnamese national returning home.

The remaining 108 cases are all locally transmitted.

There are currently 66 people being treated in hospitals for coronavirus, mostly in Hanoi.

Twenty of those have tested negative at least once.

As of Monday, nearly 63,000 people are being quarantined nationwide – at hospitals, concentrated quarantine camps, or in home isolation.

Globally, more than 2.4 million cases of COVID-19 were reported with 624,713 patients given all clear. 

 
 

