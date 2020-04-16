No new COVID-19 cases reported on April 16 evening

Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases on April 16 evening, keeping the total number of infections in the country at 268.

Medical workers spray disinfectant at a residence of a patient

Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases on April 16 evening, keeping the total number of infections in the country at 268.

According to the Ministry of Health, 177 patients have so far recovered, including six in Quang Ninh, Ha Nam and Ninh Binh provinces on April 16.

Among 91 active cases, seven tested negative once. Twenty nine others tested negative twice.

After the first case was reported on April 16 morning in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang, the province has been added to the list of localities at medium risk.

Men jailed for assaulting official on COVID-19 duty



Trinh and Thanh at the court hearing.

Two men in the Central Highlands province of Đắk Nông on Wednesday were charged with resisting officials on COVID-19 prevention and control duty.

Nguyễn Công Trinh, 37 years old, and Kiều Văn Thanh, 50, living in Gia Nghĩa City, were jailed for nine months and one year, respectively.

According to the indictment of the city People’s Procuracy, at 9pm on April 9, a number of people were found in a coffee shop owned by Trinh’s wife. The patrons were not wearing face masks in spite of the Government’s social distancing orders.

A police officer from Nghĩa Thành Ward wrote a report and asked Trinh’s wife to sign it so an administrative fine could be issued.

The two offenders, Trinh and Thanh, opposed the official on duty by snatching the paper from his hand and punching him in the face.

At the court hearing on Wednesday, the two men admitted their wrongdoing and said they were unable to control themselves after drinking alcohol.

Vietnamese Embassy in Russia calls for support for COVID-19 treatment





A quiet street in St. Petersburg, Russia at the height of COVID-19.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Russia has sent a diplomatic note to local authorities calling for their essential and timely health support for overseas Vietnamese.

The Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Moscow reported that the number of Vietnamese people infected with SARS-CoV-2 had increased sharply since the end of March.

As of April 15, about 100 Vietnamese in Russia were admitted to hospitals for common pneumonia and pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus.

Among those, at least 80 people in Moscow tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. Many infected people who are in stable condition were advised by doctors to self isolate at home.

The Vietnamese Embassy has sought Russian competent agencies’ assistance in COVID-19 testing and treatment.

The embassy has also updated the pandemic developments to the Vietnamese community and offer support if needed.

As of Thursday morning, Russia recorded 24,490 cases including 198 deaths.

The government has put into operation additional treatment facilities to address overcrowding of healthcare facilities.

Moscow has become a hotspot of COVID-19 in Russia. Up to 54 per cent of healthcare facilities in Moscow are reportedly virus transmission sources.

Three COVID-19 patients in Ninh Binh, Quang Ninh discharged

A patient is discharged from the Ninh Binh General Hospital

Three more COVID-19 patients in the northern provinces of Ninh Binh and Quang Ninh were discharged from hospital on April 16.

The patient in Ninh Binh - the 211th in Vietnam - is a 23-year-old Vietnamese female student who returned home from the US on March 20.

She was tested many times during her treatment and was negative for SARS-CoV-2 in her last four tests.

She will undergo self-quarantine at home for the next 14 days.

The Ninh Binh General Hospital has successfully treated two COVID-19 patients, while eleven others are currently receiving treatment.

In Quang Ninh, patients 50 and 149 were discharged from the provincial center for disease control and will be under quarantine for seven more days at a local acute respiratory disease hospital.

Patient 50 is a 24-year-old woman who returned from London on a flight with patient 46.

The 149th patient is a 40-year-old worker returning from the German state of Hessen.

Both tested negative three times.

COVID-19: Low-risk localities told to remain vigilant

Many people seen on Ha Giang street amid COVID-19 outbreak

Localities with a low risk of the COVID-19 pandemic are nonetheless not safe amid the outbreak, a health expert has said.

At a Cabinet meeting on the afternoon of April 15, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc agreed with a proposal from the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control on classifying the risk in different localities.

Twelve cities and provinces face a high risk of infection, the group with medium risk comprises 15 cities and provinces, and the low-risk group include the remaining 36 cities and provinces.

However, Associate Professor Tran Dac Phu, former head of the General Department of Preventive Medicine and adviser to Vietnam’s public health emergency operations center, said these classifications are resulting in many people believing that low-risk localities are completely safe.

Nowhere and no one in Vietnam, he explained, is completely safe from COVID-19.

He took the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang as an example. It is classified as a low-risk locality but reported its first infection on the morning of April 16.

Everyone, he said, including those in low-risk localities, must remain vigilant and strictly obey prevention and control measures such as wearing face masks, washing hands with antibacterial soap or sanitiser, and keeping a distance of at least 2 meters away from others.

Social distancing is extremely important, he emphasised, recommending that everyone with a fever and cough make medical declarations to be tested.

After its first infection was reported, Ha Giang province held an urgent teleconference to identify and adopt appropriate measures and boost its communications activities with locals, especially ethnic minority groups in remote areas.

Viet Nam has strong response to COVID-19: international experts





Medical staff spray disinfectants in Giếng Mứt Alley, Hai Bà Trưng District, Hà Nội.

A leading expert from the COVID-19 International Task Force said “Việt Nam has had a very strong response” to the pandemic in reply to a question on why the number of infection cases has been kept low in the country.

Dr Barbara Marston, COVID-19 International Task Force Lead at the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said there were many different factors that contribute to Việt Nam’s low number. But “they are certainly related to the quality of responses."

She made the comment at a telephonic press briefing on Wednesday on the CDC’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Southeast Asia and co-ordination efforts with national governments in the region.

Responding to a reporter’s question on the efforts of Việt Nam in containing COVID-19, Dr John MacArthur, the CDC Thailand country director, said the CDC team in Việt Nam is working quite closely with the Vietnamese Government and they believe that the Vietnamese Government is doing a good job.

“The public health system in Việt Nam is very strong. The Government at the highest level took this seriously, and has really taken a whole-of-government approach to the response, and I think that’s why we’re seeing some successes in Việt Nam.”

“The Government has been building the disease detectives that are necessary to do the on-the-ground contact tracing, really, the public health heavy lifting that’s necessary to get this epidemic, pandemic under control, and that they’ve got some strong laboratories.”

The CDC team in Việt Nam is working very closely with counterparts from the health ministry on many aspects of this pandemic response, providing technical assistance in the areas of surveillance, data analysis, laboratory testing, doing investigations, contact tracing, he said.

As of Thursday morning, Việt Nam recorded 268 COVID-19 cases while many other neighbouring countries like Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia have witnessed more than 5,000 cases.

Việt Nam’s daily increase of infection cases in the latest week remained below five cases.

The Government is continuing a social distancing policy in high-risk localities along with other national-scale measures like quarantine and limiting immigration.

More COVID-19 patients recover

browser not support iframe.

The last three COVID-19 patients in a hospital in the northern province of Ha Nam were declared to have fully recovered on the morning of April 16.

This makes Ha Nam now free of COVID-19 cases.

The patients are female employees of the Truong Sinh Company which provided catering services to Hanoi’s Bach Mai Hospital which was a hot spot of the pandemic.

The same day, another patient in Ninh Binh general hospital was also cured and discharged from hospital.

Meanwhile, two COVID-19 patients have been given the all-clear and were discharged from the Quảng Ninh Hospital 2 in Quảng Ninh Province on April 16 morning.

The patients will undergo quarantine and monitoring per regulations from the Ministry of Health.

By April 16 afternoon, Vietnam had reported 268 Covid-19 cases, one more case compared to the previous day.

Of the total patients, 176 have fully recovered.

Southeast Asian countries see downward trend in COVID-19 cases

Thailand on April 16 reported 29 new COVID-19 cases, lifting the total to 2,672, and three new deaths, bringing the toll to 46.

This continues an encouraging downward trend with double-digit numbers since April 8. The country’s highest daily toll to date was the 188 recorded on March 22.

In Cambodia, the Health Ministry confirmed zero case on April 16, the fourth day in a row, while two more patients have fully recovered. The country has so far recorded 122 cases and 98 recoveries.

The country's Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training said over 95 percent of local factories have maintained normal operation during Chol Chnam Thmey festival, Cambodia’s traditional New Year.

The Cambodian government has also called for enforcement of stringent measures to ensure food security for the country.

Meanwhile, Brunei plans to introduce tracking devices for recovered COVID-19 patients and those undergoing self-quarantine, according to its Ministry of Health.

The electronic devices are expected to help tracking the movements of quarantined people to ensure they abide by the 14-day home quarantine rules.

Brunei has reported no new cases for the fifth consecutive day on April 15. The total cases remained at 136.

Hà Tĩnh border guard find 20 people crossing from Laos illegally

A border soldier patrols the border in Hà Tĩnh Province to prevent illegal entry into Việt Nam amid the COVID-19 pandemic. — Photo dantri.com.vn

Border guards in the central province of Hà Tĩnh have arrested 20 people (including 15 Vietnamese citizens and five foreigners) who were crossing the Việt Nam-Laos border illegally.

They were discovered when the border guards patrolled trails and openings along the border to prevent illegal entry into Việt Nam amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Dân Trí online newspaper reported.

Fifteen Vietnamese were given medical examinations and put under quarantine in Hương Sơn District.

Five foreigners were forced to return to Laos.

Border authorities in Hà Tĩnh Province also set up 16 checkpoints at the trails and roads along the border and nine patrol teams to strictly control all travel through border gates as part of an effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease.