No new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday morning as PM issues new instructions

No new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday morning, marking twelve days straight without any domestic infections in the community.

Two health workers check on a patient in the northern province of Ha Giang's Dong Van District.

By 6am Tuesday morning, Viet Nam has had 130 infected cases of people arriving in the country from abroad, with all of them being quarantined straight away.

In total there have been 270 cases all together, with 222 people making a full recovery.

Six people who previously tested negative have since tested positive for coronavirus, and back in treatment.

The total number of people quarantined nationwide stands at 45,466, of which 323 are at hospitals, 8,459 are at other medical facilities and the remainder self-quarantining at home.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued new instructions concerning spending, warning people there will be serious consequences if anyone violates public funds set aside to fight COVID-19.

He has asked the Ministry of Health and local people’s committees to urgently review, adjust, re-evaluate and inspect the implementation of bidding packages for the purchases of medical equipment, consumable supplies and medicines used to prevent and control the virus.

The request is especially focused on bidding packages for procurement of biochemical testing kits, ventilators, medical masks and single-use medical supplies like needles and gloves.

If there are any signs of irregularities, all dossiers and documents must be transferred to the investigation agencies and will be seriously analysed according to public law.

The instructions were issued following the proposal by the Ministry of Public Security.

Last week six officials, including with the director of Hanoi’s Centre for Disease Control, were detained over alleged wrongdoings in purchasing COVID-19 diagnostic equipment. — VNS