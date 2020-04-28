Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/04/2020 12:23:51 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

No new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday morning as PM issues new instructions

 
 
28/04/2020    11:16 GMT+7

No new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday morning, marking twelve days straight without any domestic infections in the community.

Two health workers check on a patient in the northern province of Ha Giang's Dong Van District. 

By 6am Tuesday morning, Viet Nam has had 130 infected cases of people arriving in the country from abroad, with all of them being quarantined straight away.

In total there have been 270 cases all together, with 222 people making a full recovery. 

Six people who previously tested negative have since tested positive for coronavirus, and back in treatment.

The total number of people quarantined nationwide stands at 45,466, of which 323 are at hospitals, 8,459 are at other medical facilities and the remainder self-quarantining at home.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued new instructions concerning spending, warning people there will be serious consequences if anyone violates public funds set aside to fight COVID-19.

 

He has asked the Ministry of Health and local people’s committees to urgently review, adjust, re-evaluate and inspect the implementation of bidding packages for the purchases of medical equipment, consumable supplies and medicines used to prevent and control the virus.

The request is especially focused on bidding packages for procurement of biochemical testing kits, ventilators, medical masks and single-use medical supplies like needles and gloves.

If there are any signs of irregularities, all dossiers and documents must be transferred to the investigation agencies and will be seriously analysed according to public law.

The instructions were issued following the proposal by the Ministry of Public Security.

Last week six officials, including with the director of Hanoi’s Centre for Disease Control, were detained over alleged wrongdoings in purchasing COVID-19 diagnostic equipment. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Upland girl overcomes mountains to pursue education
Upland girl overcomes mountains to pursue education
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Chao Thi Yen, a young woman from the Dao Tuyen ethnic minority in northwest Vietnam has defied challenges to become the first woman from her community to earn a master’s degree abroad through a full-degree scholarship

Coronavirus lockdown: Asian cooks make bamboo shoots top trend
Coronavirus lockdown: Asian cooks make bamboo shoots top trend
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Dishes with bamboo shoots have seen the biggest rise for online recipe searches globally, says Google.

Nearly 21 million workers in ASEAN-6 to lose jobs due to pandemic
Nearly 21 million workers in ASEAN-6 to lose jobs due to pandemic
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Analysts from BofA Global Research estimated that about 7 percent of total employees, or 20.7 million, in ASEAN-6 economies could be laid off due to the COVID-19.

Committee: Vietnam able to master two SARS-CoV-2 testing methods
Committee: Vietnam able to master two SARS-CoV-2 testing methods
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Vietnam has mastered two SARS-CoV-2 testing methods, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control affirmed at its meeting on April 27.

Over 180 stranded Russian citizens flown home
Over 180 stranded Russian citizens flown home
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

More than 180 Russian citizens were flown home from Cam Ranh International Airport in the south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa on April 27.

Coronavirus: Germans don compulsory masks as lockdown eases
Coronavirus: Germans don compulsory masks as lockdown eases
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Simple cloth masks are now mandatory on public transport and in shops within most states.

Court upholds life sentence for former minister Nguyen Bac Son
Court upholds life sentence for former minister Nguyen Bac Son
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

The Hanoi-based High-Level People’s Court on April 27 upheld the life imprisonment for former Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Bac Son, who committed wrongdoings in the MobiFone-AVG deal.

Students in nearly 30 localities in VN return to school after closure
Students in nearly 30 localities in VN return to school after closure
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Students in nearly 30 provinces and cities across Vietnam returned to school on April 27 after a long break since early February due to COVID-19.

Hanoians return to West Lake in droves amid COVID-19 threat
Hanoians return to West Lake in droves amid COVID-19 threat
PHOTOSicon  19 giờ trước 

With social distancing measures starting to be relaxed, hordes of local people have begun to flock to West Lake in Hanoi despite the government’s continual ban on large gatherings to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia April 27
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia April 27
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

HCMC’s two recovered coronavirus patients test positive again

Can Tho welcomes opening of first VND0 supermarket
Can Tho welcomes opening of first VND0 supermarket
PHOTOSicon  21 giờ trước 

The Students Association and Youth Union of Can Tho debuted the first-ever VND0 supermarket on April 26 to assist underprivileged people who have been negatively impacted by the novel coronavirus epidemic.

Second COVID-19 wave is ‘likely’, warns senior health expert
Second COVID-19 wave is ‘likely’, warns senior health expert
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Despite the novel coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19) brought under control in Vietnam, a second wave of the virus is likely to break out at any time if a complacent attitude creeps into public behaviour, warns a senior health expert.

Vietnamese students return to school after coronavirus epidemic under control
Vietnamese students return to school after coronavirus epidemic under control
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Students of nearly 30 cities and provinces are set to go back to school on April 27 after the novel coronavirus epidemic has been under control in the country.

HCM City sends out urgent call for blood donation
HCM City sends out urgent call for blood donation
SOCIETYicon  27/04/2020 

The HCM City People’s Committee is calling for blood donation since hospitals face a severe shortage following the lengthy social distancing order.

Plans to monitor driving tests may be put on hold
Plans to monitor driving tests may be put on hold
SOCIETYicon  27/04/2020 

Plans to monitor driving tests with CCTV cameras may be put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Traffic accident in Tam Dao kills four
Traffic accident in Tam Dao kills four
SOCIETYicon  27/04/2020 

A crash between a car and a motorbike in the northern province of Vinh Phuc’s Tam Dao District has left four dead.

WHO, UK certify Vietnam’s COVID-19 test kit
WHO, UK certify Vietnam’s COVID-19 test kit
PHOTOSicon  27/04/2020 

The World Health Organisation (WHO)'s medical product evaluation agency has sent a letter informing the certification of the SARS-CoV-2 testing kit LightPower iVA SARS-CoV-2 1st RT-rPCR.

Noi Bai airport furthers preventive measures amid Covid-19
Noi Bai airport furthers preventive measures amid Covid-19
PHOTOSicon  27/04/2020 

After two days of the Government’s decision to ease social distancing while continuing measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 epidemic in the new context, preventive measures have been strictly implemented at the Noi Bai Airport.

Former Da Nang top leaders to go on appeal trial next week
Former Da Nang top leaders to go on appeal trial next week
SOCIETYicon  27/04/2020 

The Hanoi-based High-level People’s Court will open an appeal trial on May 4 for a case of acquiring State-owned land illegally in the central city that involved two former top leaders of Da Nang and real estate mogul Phan Van Anh Vu.

Vietnam praised for supporting nations in fight against COVID-19
Vietnam praised for supporting nations in fight against COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  27/04/2020 

Despite its limited resources, Vietnam has supported many other nations worldwide in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, proving itself as a responsible member of the international community,

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 