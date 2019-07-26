Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat airport runway upgrade to be kicked off this month

Two projects worth a total VND4 trillion (USD173.91 million) to upgrade runways at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports will be started by the end of this month.

VND2.03 trillion will be spent on Noi Bai International Airport alone.

A runway at Noi Bai International Airport has been deteriorated



The project invested by the Ministry of Transport is scheduled for completion next year.



The work at Noi Bai International Airport will focus on the renovation and repair of runways 1A and 1B, building three new taxiways and upgrading existing ones and construction works for flight management, signal lights, signal paint, and drainage systems.



Meanwhile, the project at Tan Son Nhat International Airport will include upgrading runway 25R/07L, building new taxiways and installing signal lights.



Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat are the two biggest airports in the country, accounting a combined 70.5 million passengers out of the country’s total 116.5 million passengers last year, accounting for 60.5%.



Since 2017, runways at the two airports have severely deteriorated due to the overloading.



By 2025, the two airports are expected to receive up to 90 million passengers in total, so the upgrade is an urgent need. Dtinews

