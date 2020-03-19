Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Non-stop toll collection on BOT highways likely to miss deadline

 
 
20/03/2020    15:24 GMT+7

All build-operate-transfer (BOT) highways across Vietnam are scheduled to use electronic toll collection systems by the end of this year, but many seem set to fall short of the goal.

Non-stop toll collection on BOT highways likely to miss deadline hinh anh 1

A toll station on Hanoi - Bac Giang Expressway 

In 2017, the Government assigned the Ministry of Transport to run a project on automated non-stop toll collection at all the BOT highways it oversees.

The two-phased project aimed to deal with 77 toll stations and it was targeted that by the end of last year, all stations would use electronic toll collection (ETC). However, the deadline was missed.

Now, only 40 out of 44 toll stations in the first phase of the project have installed and used ETC. In the first phase, the project was implemented by Vietnam Electronic Toll Collection Company (VETC), dealing with 44 stations including 26 stations on National Highway No 1 and on part of HCM Highway in the Central Highlands region and another 18 stations on national highways and expressway across the country.

In the second phase, after opening the bidding, the Ministry of Transport chose Viettel and some other companies to implement the project which would deal with 33 stations.

According to the ministry, in the first phase of the project, VETC lacked funding to invest in ETC systems for toll stations. In the second phase, the difficulty was forming a joint venture company with agreement from all involved parties.

 

To solve the difficulty, Viettel and involved companies negotiated and agreed to form a joint venture company with 86 percent of its capital contributed by Viettel and the remaining 14 percent of its capital from partners.

Nguyen Viet Huy, vice head of the Public-Private Partnership Department under the Ministry of Transport, said the joint venture company led by Viettel was a necessary move allowing them to join the automated non-stop toll collection project.

“As Viettel is one of the leading information and technology companies in Vietnam, it’s reasonable to believe the non-stop toll collection project will meet its deadline this year,” he said./.

Funding of BOT projects in Vietnam carries risks

Funding of BOT projects in Vietnam carries risks

The warning about risks of funding BOT (build-operate-transfer) projects given two years ago is becoming a reality.

Financing for BOT projects in Vietnam on ice

Financing for BOT projects in Vietnam on ice

Vietnam has closed its doors to international investors joining the Eastern Cluster of the North-South Expressway initiative, catering to domestic groups only. 

 
 

.
Expat students should carefully consider before returning home: ministry
Expat students should carefully consider before returning home: ministry
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has recommended Vietnamese students abroad consider carefully before returning to Vietnam due to the risks of spreading COVID-19 and travel restrictions imposed by many countries.

Coronavirus: When will the outbreak end and life get back to normal?
Coronavirus: When will the outbreak end and life get back to normal?
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The huge challenge the world faces to find an exit strategy to end the lockdowns and return to normal.

COVID-19 fight: Together we win
COVID-19 fight: Together we win
VIDEOicon  20/03/2020 

Vietnam and the World Health Organisation are in common on treatment regimens for COVID-19 patients. However, the country has its own innovative features when applied in practice.

Discrimination against foreign tourists would be punished: Government leader
Discrimination against foreign tourists would be punished: Government leader
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said that any act of discrimination against foreign tourists would be strictly punished.

Mobile disinfection chamber launched in HCM City
Mobile disinfection chamber launched in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The HCM City University of Technology in collaboration with the Centre of Science and Technology Development for Youth have successfully created and officially launched a mobile disinfection chamber serving people in COVID-19-affected areas.

Vietnam to temporarily suspend visa-waiver program for Belarus, Russia, Japan due to COVID-19
Vietnam to temporarily suspend visa-waiver program for Belarus, Russia, Japan due to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The Vietnamese Government has decided to temporarily suspend unilateral visa exemption policy for citizens from Belarus, Russia and Japan in a bid to contain spread of the novel coronavirus to the Southeast Asian nation.

Vietnam records 85 covid-19 cases
Vietnam records 85 covid-19 cases
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The Ministry of Health confirmed nine more cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection on March 19 night, raising the total number of COVID-19 patients in Vietnam to 85.

Nirbhaya case: Four Indian men executed for 2012 Delhi bus rape and murder
Nirbhaya case: Four Indian men executed for 2012 Delhi bus rape and murder
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The men were convicted of raping and murdering a young woman in the Indian capital in 2012.

Coronavirus: California issues 'stay at home' order amid virus
Coronavirus: California issues 'stay at home' order amid virus
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The governor projects the virus will soon infect more than half of the 40 million people in his state.

Ministry says schools and teachers must agree on online learning fees amid coronavirus
Ministry says schools and teachers must agree on online learning fees amid coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

Additional tuition fees for distance education during the coronavirus outbreak must be decided by parents and schools and not exceed total tuition for the academic year announced from the beginning.

Coronavirus: Italy's death toll overtakes China's
Coronavirus: Italy's death toll overtakes China's
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The number of deaths has risen to 3,405, which is more than in China where the virus originated.

Safety assessment of Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway to be completed soon
Safety assessment of Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway to be completed soon
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban elevated railway, Hanoi’s first metro project, will be certified as safe for operation soon, according to a representative of the Railway Project Management Unit under the Ministry of Transport (MoT).

Training costs at state-owned schools no longer low
Training costs at state-owned schools no longer low
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

Low training costs are one of the reasons for many students to enroll in state-owned universities, but the tuition of the schools is increasing.

Phu Tho’s teacher praised for ranking in global teacher prize’s finalists
Phu Tho’s teacher praised for ranking in global teacher prize’s finalists
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha on March 19 sent a letter of congratulations to a high school teacher in the northern province of Phu Tho who has been named in the 50 Finalists for the Global Teacher Prize 2020.

Vietnam takes stricter measures in response to COVID-19
Vietnam takes stricter measures in response to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Vietnam’s military has prepared facilities ready to accept an additional 20,000 people for quarantine if the need arises.

Vietnamese babies undergo successful liver transplants
Vietnamese babies undergo successful liver transplants
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Two babies who underwent surgery for serious liver diseases have recovered, said the National Paediatrics Hospital on Wednesday.

British man quarantined over coronavirus in VN says UK has a lot to learn
British man quarantined over coronavirus in VN says UK has a lot to learn
VIDEOicon  19/03/2020 

A British expat stuck in quarantine on the outskirts of Hanoi says the UK should be taking a leaf out of Vietnam’s book.

Vietnamese woman claims she was attacked in Australia for wearing a mask
Vietnamese woman claims she was attacked in Australia for wearing a mask
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

A Vietnamese woman living in Australia has claimed her and her brother were attacked on a train because they were both wearing face masks.

First Vietnamese Americans die of COVID-19 in US
First Vietnamese Americans die of COVID-19 in US
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Two Vietnamese Americans have reportedly died of COVID-19 in Washington state, United States.

Hanoi releases mobile app to track Covid-19 cases
Hanoi releases mobile app to track Covid-19 cases
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Covid-19 patients and suspected cases in Hanoi will be tracked via an application for public monitoring.

