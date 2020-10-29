Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/10/2020 08:14:18 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

North-South high-speed railway to be core part of national transport system

30/10/2020    07:10 GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked the Ministry of Transport to propose a feasible plan for the North-South high-speed railway, considering this the backbone of the national strategy on railway development by 2050.

North-South high-speed railway to be core part of national transport system
A train in Ninh Phuoc District, Ninh Thuan Province. — VNA/VNS Photo

The high-speed line, inter-provincial, inter-regional and urban railway networks must also be added to the strategy, he said.

He was speaking at a Government meeting on Wednesday on the development strategy for Vietnam’s railway towards 2050.

PM Phuc highlighted the need to upgrade and expand railway networks in Vietnam while ordering careful preparations for investment and collecting feedbacks of scientists and people on the projects.

“It is necessary to develop Vietnam’s railway system because the networks have been outdated and need upgrading or build new ones to develop the country,” he told the meeting.

He cited the Lao Cai-Hanoi-Hai Phong Railway as one that needs upgrading, adding that urban railway systems must continue to be constructed as planned including those in Hanoi, HCM City, railway lines connecting the Central Highlands and central region and HCM City and the southwest region.

There is still a lot of space to expand the railway system. A country with a coastline stretching more than 3,000km must develop the railway system, he said, highlighting the importance of building the North-South high-speed railway.

According to the Ministry of Transport, the railway is one of the socio-economic infrastructure sectors that need to be prioritised for rapid development. By 2030, the ministry will continue to upgrade existing railway lines, giving priority to the North-South route, and accelerate construction progress of metro projects in Hanoi and HCM City.

 

The ministry will conduct research and develop new routes connecting seaports, industrial parks and study a high-speed railway line connecting the northern and southern parts of the country, aiming to complete the high-speed train by 2050.

PM Phuc urged ministries and sectors to have new thinking in selecting technology to develop railway in Vietnam, propose investment plans to make a comparison before making decisions and seek different investment sources to develop important infrastructure projects.

Railway projects can be invested by State budget or under the public-private partnership model, he said, asking sectors to make careful preparations for land.

He requested the Ministry of Transport take the lead in building the railway network strategy.

The ministry should propose solutions to develop Vietnam's railway networks, especially new technologies and capital mobilisation plans, he said.  VNS

The financial issues clouding ambitious North-South railway

The financial issues clouding ambitious North-South railway

The North-South high-speed railway line is a large-scale project with a total investment of around $58.7 billion which could facilitate not only cargo transport at an operational speed of up to 200km/h but also reduce travel time

High-speed railway: Vietnam still needs to import technology

High-speed railway: Vietnam still needs to import technology

A workshop on technological solutions for the North-South high-speed railway took place in Hanoi.

 
 

Other News

.
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 29
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 29
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Ministry raises warnings over winter-spring diseases

Another landslide in Quang Nam buried 11 people
Another landslide in Quang Nam buried 11 people
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Reports of another deadly landslide in central Vietnam have emerged, killing three people and leaving eight missing.

Quang Ngai to evacuate over 12,000 people to avoid flooding
Quang Ngai to evacuate over 12,000 people to avoid flooding
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Quang Ngai is preparing to evacuate over 12,000 residents to avoid flooding in the downstream of the Tra Khuc, Ve and Tra Cau rivers.

A fun vision of learning what you please
A fun vision of learning what you please
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Nguyen Quang Tung and Luu Phuong Thao are two young and aspiring educators hoping to change conventional learning and teaching.

Hundreds tested negative after coming into contact with suspected COVID-19 patient
Hundreds tested negative after coming into contact with suspected COVID-19 patient
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

More than 340 people who either had direct or indirect contact with a COVID-19 positive patient who was working in HCM City have all tested negative for the virus. 

Photos show initial impact of Typhoon Molave on central Vietnam
Photos show initial impact of Typhoon Molave on central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

With Typhoon Molave making landfall in the central region on October 28, many homes have had their roofs blown off, an array of trees have toppled over, and large swathes of crops have been damaged.

Benefits of the personal identification number
Benefits of the personal identification number
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Colonel Nguyen Thi Thu Que, deputy director of the Legal Department of Administrative and Judicial Reform, the Ministry of Public Security, talks about the law on residence, which was recently discussed at the NA meeting this month.

Cat Linh – Ha Dong railway project still not open for commercial operation
Cat Linh – Ha Dong railway project still not open for commercial operation
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

French consultants will give final assessments before the Cat Linh – Ha Dong railway is put into commercial operation, but they cannot come to Vietnam until November.

Quang Nam: Landslides kill seven, leave 46 missing
Quang Nam: Landslides kill seven, leave 46 missing
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

At least seven people have died and 46 are missing after landslides hit two mountainous communes in Nam Tra My district, central Quang Nam province, on October 28.

Two former deputy general directors of BIDV face jail terms of 6-7 years
Two former deputy general directors of BIDV face jail terms of 6-7 years
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Procurators on October 28 proposed prison sentences ranging from three to 19 years for 12 defendants involved in violations at the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV).

Storm Molave makes landfall in central Vietnam
Storm Molave makes landfall in central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Storm Molave made landfall in central Vietnam at noon on Oct. 28, bringing winds as strong as 115-135km an hour and rainfall of 100-320mm throughout the region.

From old tyres to kids’ fun
From old tyres to kids’ fun
SOCIETYicon  29/10/2020 

Discarded old tyres have been given a new lease of life at kids’ playgrounds in Hai Duong province.

Disabled girl becomes first university student from ethnic village
Disabled girl becomes first university student from ethnic village
SOCIETYicon  29/10/2020 

A disabled girl from the Central Highland province of Kon Tum has made her dream of going to university become a reality.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 28
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 28
SOCIETYicon  28/10/2020 

38 F1 contacts linked to Korean COVID-19 case quarantined

Storm Molave ravages central coastal provinces
Storm Molave ravages central coastal provinces
SOCIETYicon  28/10/2020 

Houses have been damaged, trees uprooted as storm Molave hit some central coastal provinces from Danang to Phu Yen at noon on Wednesday.

Storm Molave made landfall in central Vietnam
Storm Molave made landfall in central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  28/10/2020 

Storm Molave made landfall in central Vietnam at noon on Wednesday, bringing winds as strong as 115-135km an hour and rainfall of 100-320mm throughout the region.

Ministry of Health tightens the management of medical waste during floods
Ministry of Health tightens the management of medical waste during floods
SOCIETYicon  28/10/2020 

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has told health facilities in flood-hit areas to prioritise clean water and ensure the areas are thoroughly disinfected to stop the spread of diseases.

Two dead as storm Molave approaches central Vietnam
Two dead as storm Molave approaches central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  28/10/2020 

Storm Molave, the worst to hit Vietnam in the last two decades according to experts, was fast approaching the central coastline on Wednesday morning and has already claimed two lives.

Storm Molave fast approaching Vietnam's central coastline
Storm Molave fast approaching Vietnam's central coastline
SOCIETYicon  28/10/2020 

Storm Molave is forecast to land on the central coast from Quang Nam to Binh Dinh by 10 am on October 28, according to Deputy Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Hoang Phuc Lam.

Four Vietnamese universities make global rankings
Four Vietnamese universities make global rankings
SOCIETYicon  28/10/2020 

Vietnam has four representatives in the 2021 Best Global Universities rankings put out by the US News & World Report. ​

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 