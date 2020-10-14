Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Northeastern localities brace for impact of typhoon Nangka

14/10/2020    23:00 GMT+7

Typhoon Nangka has seen heavy rain and strong winds hit northern coastal localities such as Quang Ninh, and Hai Phong, in addition to other northeastern provinces, with Quang Ninh banning fishing vessels from going out to the sea.

Strong winds and high sea waves in Do Son district cause damage to coastal embankments.

With winds raging at 11:30 a.m. on October 14, competent forces also prohibited rudimentary vehicles from passing through Bai Chay bridge to Hon Gai, while local authorities have also devised plans aimed at ensuring the safety of 20 tourists, including four foreign visitors in Co To island.

This comes after the Quang Ngai province People's Committee issued an urgent telegram to request that relevant agencies and 13 districts and towns throughout the region take drastic measures aimed at minimising the impact of the typhoon.

Most notably, provincial military and police forces have been urged to make thorough preparations in an effort to deal with the possible risk of landslides and severe flooding occurring in affected localities.

A prolonged spell of rain in Hai Phong has affected traffic in the northern port city, whilst Do Son district has seen strong winds and high waves cause damage to coastal embankments.

The Hai Phong Border Guard Command at 10:00 a.m., in co-ordination with coastal localities such as Do Son, Bach Long Vy, Cat Hai, and Kien Thuy, urged over 2,300 fishing vessels anchored at ports, along with over 7,000 local workers, to seek shelter from the impending storm.

As a result, relevant forces in Cat Hai district have evacuated 99 workers from dangerous areas and have successfully relocated them to safe shelters based in Gia Luan commune.

Spells of torrential rain have been reported in localities such as Hai Duong, Cao Bang, Bac Kan, and Lang Son, with the storm’s circulation expected to see heavy rain hit these localities over the coming days.

Another tropical depression forecasted to develop in East Sea

 

Another tropical depression has been forecasted to appear in the East Sea and then develop into a storm.

According to the National Centre for Hydrometeorology Forecasting, by 4 pm today, Storm Nangka made landfall in coastal areas of provinces from Thai Binh to Nghe An with the wind power of 50-60 kilometres per hour.  

In the next 12-24 hours, the storm would make landfall and then turn into a tropical depression, causing heavy rain for many northern and northern central localities.

However, the National Centre for Hydrometeorology Forecasting reported that an additional tropical depression would form in the East Sea tomorrow.

By 4 pm on Thursday, the tropical depression would lay centred in the area which is some 600 kilometres from Southwest Cay in the Spratly Islands on the East Sea with a wind strength of 40-60 kilometres per hour.

In the next 24-48 hours, the depression would move north-northwest and by 4 pm on Friday, it would be around 340 kilometres from Southwest Cay.

Between 48 and 72 hours to come, the storm would continue moving north-northwest at a speed of 25 kilometres per hour.

By this morning, the flooding in the central region of Vietnam had claimed 36 dead, submerging 135,300 houses. The floodwater has begun to recede. VOV/Dtinews/NLD

 
 

.
Heavy rain, floods wreak havoc in central provinces as new typhoon approaches
Heavy rain, floods wreak havoc in central provinces as new typhoon approaches
SOCIETYicon  13/10/2020 

Ongoing heavy rains and flooding has killed 20 people in central provinces, and 14 more have been reported missing in central provinces, as the country braces for the seventh typhoon to hit this year.

Typhoon Nangka to affect northern localities
Typhoon Nangka to affect northern localities
SOCIETYicon  13/10/2020 

Typhoon Nangka, the seventh arising in the East Sea so far this year, is moving west-northwest at a speed of about 20km over the next 24 hours and is likely to gain strength, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Vietnamese citizens join COVID-19 vaccination programme in Russia
Vietnamese citizens join COVID-19 vaccination programme in Russia
SOCIETYicon  13/10/2020 

Eleven Vietnamese citizens working in Moscow, Russia have volunteered to join a Sputnik V vaccine programme to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic.

VND5.3 trillion section of Hanoi Ring Road No 3 opens to traffic
VND5.3 trillion section of Hanoi Ring Road No 3 opens to traffic
SOCIETYicon  13/10/2020 

The Mai Dich - South Thang Long Section of Hanoi’s Ring Road No 3, using ODA loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), was officially opened to traffic on October 11 after two years and four months of construction.

Shopping online has a high price-tag
Shopping online has a high price-tag
SOCIETYicon  13/10/2020 

The restrictions that resulted from the outbreak of COVID-19 saw keen online shopper Hoang Lan Phuong, a 32-year-old official in Hanoi, buy even more than usual with just a few taps on her phone.

East Sea likely to see formation of two storms this week
East Sea likely to see formation of two storms this week
SOCIETYicon  13/10/2020 

Two consecutive storms are forecast to emerge from the East Sea later this week, with the current tropical depression likely to strengthen into typhoon No. 7, 

Vietnamese consume double recommended salt intake level daily: health official
Vietnamese consume double recommended salt intake level daily: health official
SOCIETYicon  13/10/2020 

Tran Quoc Bao, head of the Non-communicable Diseases Control Division under the Ministry of Health's General Department of Preventive Medicine, talks to local media on the health risks of eating too much salt.

Rehab home for children with cerebral palsy in Ninh Binh
Rehab home for children with cerebral palsy in Ninh Binh
SOCIETYicon  13/10/2020 

In the northern province of Ninh Binh, there is a special home for children suffering from cerebral palsy where they receive intensive care and assistance to fight the disease and integrate into the community.

Mekong Delta farmers hit hard by late floods
Mekong Delta farmers hit hard by late floods
SOCIETYicon  12/10/2020 

The current water level on the upstream rivers in the Mekong Delta is very low at present, affecting the livelihood of local residents.

VIETNAM NEWS 12/10
VIETNAM NEWS 12/10
SOCIETYicon  12/10/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival opens

The capital's new look on the banks of the Red River
The capital's new look on the banks of the Red River
SOCIETYicon  12/10/2020 

The construction of billion-USD dollar infrastructure projects will spur growth on the two sides of the Red River, promising to create a miracle for Hanoi’s real estate market in the coming time.

University's high standards cause a shock
University's high standards cause a shock
SOCIETYicon  12/10/2020 

Universities across the country on Sunday afternoon began publishing their benchmark score from high school exams for new entrants.

Hanoi now and then through photos
Hanoi now and then through photos
SOCIETYicon  12/10/2020 

Hanoi has changed remarkably, comprehensively through ups and downs and developed in all aspects. The capital has become the largest economic and cultural hub of the country.

Hanoi strives to become smart and creative city
Hanoi strives to become smart and creative city
SOCIETYicon  12/10/2020 

Going back in time to October 10, 1954, thousands of local residents flocked to Hanoi’s streets with flags and flowers to welcome and congratulate Vietnamese soldiers for taking over the capital from French troops.

HCM City spells out quarantine rules for arriving foreigners
HCM City spells out quarantine rules for arriving foreigners
SOCIETYicon  11/10/2020 

Foreign managers, investors and highly skilled workers coming to work in the provinces of Tay Ninh, Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Dong Nai, Long An, and Tien Giang will be taken there for quarantine when they land at HCM City airport.

Two more imported COVID-19 cases reported, bringing VN's tally to 1,109
Two more imported COVID-19 cases reported, bringing VN's tally to 1,109
SOCIETYicon  11/10/2020 

Vietnam recorded two new imported COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the country’s total caseload to 1,109, as today marks the 39th day without locally acquired infections.

1010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi marked
1010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi marked
SOCIETYicon  11/10/2020 

A ceremony marking the 1010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi was held at the Ly Thai To Garden in downtown Hanoi on October 10 evening.

Another section of Hanoi Ring Road No 3 opens to traffic
Another section of Hanoi Ring Road No 3 opens to traffic
SOCIETYicon  11/10/2020 

The Mai Dich - South Thang Long Section of Hanoi’s Ring Road No 3, using ODA loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), was officially opened to traffic on October 11 after two years and four months of construction.

PM lauds role models in mass mobilisation
PM lauds role models in mass mobilisation
SOCIETYicon  11/10/2020 

The PM made the statement while receiving 203 role models in mass mobilisation from localities across the nation on October 10. The youngest is 26 years old, while the oldest is 78.

Nearly 180 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Brunei
Nearly 180 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Brunei
SOCIETYicon  11/10/2020 

Nearly 180 Vietnamese citizens were flown home safely on October 11 thanks to joint efforts by Vietnamese authorities, the Vietnamese Embassy in Brunei, Lilama company and budget carrier Vietjet.

. Latest news

