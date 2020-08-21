Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Northern Vietnam on alert as Chinese dam opens floodgates

21/08/2020    16:11 GMT+7

Sections of the Red and Duong Rivers running through northern provinces of Vietnam have seen water levels rise after China’s Madushan Dam opened its floodgates for a period of eight hours on August 20.

northern provinces on alert as chinese dam opens floodgates hinh 1

The violent flow of water can be seen along a section of the Duong River in Hanoi’s Long Bien district.

northern provinces on alert as chinese dam opens floodgates hinh 2

The rapid flow of water makes it more difficult for boats to travel on the river.

northern provinces on alert as chinese dam opens floodgates hinh 3

A vessel struggles to run upstream on the Duong River.

northern provinces on alert as chinese dam opens floodgates hinh 4

A cargo ship stalls as it attempts to overcome the fast-flowing water.

northern provinces on alert as chinese dam opens floodgates hinh 5

northern provinces on alert as chinese dam opens floodgates hinh 6

The rising water levels can be seen by those passing over Long Bien bridge on the Red River.

northern provinces on alert as chinese dam opens floodgates hinh 7

northern provinces on alert as chinese dam opens floodgates hinh 8
 

Plenty of alluvial land where people live is now left submerged.

northern provinces on alert as chinese dam opens floodgates hinh 9

An outdoor sport facility in a local park is completely flooded.

northern provinces on alert as chinese dam opens floodgates hinh 10

It is anticipated that over the comings days the Red River will see increasingly high water levels due to the Madushan Dam of China opening its floodgates. This move comes as heavy rain has caused the dam to reach its maximum capacity.

northern provinces on alert as chinese dam opens floodgates hinh 11

The Madushan Dam is located approximately 95 km from the Vietnamese border. The dam is capable of holding roughly 551 million m3 of water.

northern provinces on alert as chinese dam opens floodgates hinh 12

A number of northern localities such as Hanoi, Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Phu Tho, and Vinh Phuc provinces are greatly affected by the water discharge from the Chinese dam.

northern provinces on alert as chinese dam opens floodgates hinh 13

northern provinces on alert as chinese dam opens floodgates hinh 14

VOV

 
 

