Number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam reaches 245

The Ministry of Health confirmed four more people positive for SARS-CoV-2 on late April 6, adding up to 245 cases of COVID-19 in Vietnam so far.

A health worker tests samples at the Cancer Hospital of Nghe An province

Among the new cases who are all Vietnamese, one is linked with the Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital while the three others returned from other countries and have been quarantined upon their arrival.

Case 242 is a 47-year-old man living in Me Linh commune of Hanoi’s Me Linh district. He accompanied his wife to Bach Mai Hospital for check-up on March 12.

Case 243, a 34-year-old woman, lived and worked in Russia. On March 25, she returned to Vietnam on Flight SU290 and entered the country via Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi.

Case 244, a 44-year-old woman, is an employee of a fast food restaurant in Germany. She went from Germany to Russia on Flight SU2313 and then continued her trip from Russia to Vietnam on Flight SU290 to arrive at Noi Bai airport on March 25.

The 245th patient, a 21-year-old woman, is a nail salon worker in Spain. She landed at Noi Bai airport on March 25 after moving from Spain to Russia on Flight SU250 and from Russia to Vietnam on Flight SU290.

All the four are receiving treatment at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi./.