Number of COVID-19 cases remains unchanged over last two days

The number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam still stood at 270 as of 6pm of April 26 with no new infections reported over the last couple of days, according to the national steering committee of COVID-19 prevention and control.

Staff members of the Ho Chi Minh City Pasteur Institute test samples to seek SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19

Notably, there haven’t any cases infected with the coronavirus SARS-COV-2 in the community since April 16.

Among the 45 patients still under treatment, 13 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once and three others negative at least twice.

Despite no new cases, the national steering committee still recommended people comply with the Prime Minister’s Directive 19/CT-TTg, issued on April 25, to ensure the disease prevention and control in the new context./.