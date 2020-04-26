Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/04/2020 00:23:19 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Number of COVID-19 cases remains unchanged over last two days

 
 
26/04/2020    23:59 GMT+7

The number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam still stood at 270 as of 6pm of April 26 with no new infections reported over the last couple of days, according to the national steering committee of COVID-19 prevention and control.

Number of COVID-19 cases remains unchanged over last two days hinh anh 1

Staff members of the Ho Chi Minh City Pasteur Institute test samples to seek SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19

Notably, there haven’t any cases infected with the coronavirus SARS-COV-2 in the community since April 16.

Among the 45 patients still under treatment, 13 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once and three others negative at least twice.

 

Despite no new cases, the national steering committee still recommended people comply with the Prime Minister’s Directive 19/CT-TTg, issued on April 25, to ensure the disease prevention and control in the new context./.

 
 

Other News

.
More than 100 Vietnamese brought home from Indonesia
More than 100 Vietnamese brought home from Indonesia
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  0 giờ trước 

Vietnamese authorities worked together with the Vietnamese Embassy in Jakarta, Vietjet Air, and relevant Indonesian agencies to bring home more than 100 Vietnamese citizens on April 26.

WHO, UK certify Vietnam’s COVID-19 test kit
WHO, UK certify Vietnam’s COVID-19 test kit
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The World Health Organisation (WHO)'s medical product evaluation agency has sent a letter informing the certification of the SARS-CoV-2 testing kit LightPower iVA SARS-CoV-2 1st RT-rPCR,

Coronavirus: Immunity passports ‘could increase virus spread’
Coronavirus: Immunity passports ‘could increase virus spread’
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

No evidence people who develop antibodies after recovering are protected against a second infection.

E-learning to become part of higher education
E-learning to become part of higher education
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Universities have had to provide lectures online as a temporary solution during the COVID-19 pandemic, but experts believe that e-learning will become an indispensable part of higher education in Vietnam.

Officials’ children refuse to work for local agencies after overseas study
Officials’ children refuse to work for local agencies after overseas study
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Four people who refused to work for local agencies after finishing overseas training courses funded by Quang Ngai province have been forced to pay 200 percent of the training fee.

HCM City to receive nearly 10,000 Vietnamese nationals from abroad
HCM City to receive nearly 10,000 Vietnamese nationals from abroad
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

HCM City authorities are preparing to receive around 10,000 Vietnamese from Covid-19-affected countries.

Coronavirus: Has Sweden got its science right?
Coronavirus: Has Sweden got its science right?
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

The strategy devised by scientists was to keep large parts of society open but not everyone is convinced.

Close to 5 million local workers affected by COVID-19 pandemic
Close to 5 million local workers affected by COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The novel coronavirus pandemic has caused approximately 5 million workers to either lose their jobs or stop work until further notice, therefore bringing the number of employed people during Q1 to a ten-year record low.

Restaurants implement measures to combat COVID-19
Restaurants implement measures to combat COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  17 giờ trước 

With the opening of eateries and cafes in Hanoi, many establishments have set out a range of policies aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Coronavirus: Worldwide death toll climbs to 200,000
Coronavirus: Worldwide death toll climbs to 200,000
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The sombre milestone is reached with 2.8 million infections, Johns Hopkins University figures say.

Period of extreme weather conditions kills five in northern mountainous region
Period of extreme weather conditions kills five in northern mountainous region
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

A series of floods and landslides triggered by a period of torrential rain over the past few days has left five people dead, with one person missing and a further 25 people injured in mountainous regions situated in the north on April 25.

Coronavirus: Some states begin to reopen as US death toll passes 50,000
Coronavirus: Some states begin to reopen as US death toll passes 50,000
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Georgia, Oklahoma and Alaska lift some restrictions despite warnings that it may be too soon.

Demolition work to continue at 8B Le Truc building
Demolition work to continue at 8B Le Truc building
SOCIETYicon  26/04/2020 

The second phase of the demolition of illegally constructed floors of a building at 8B Le Truc Street in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh District, is expected to start on May 15.

E-learning methods see boom during COVID-19 pandemic
E-learning methods see boom during COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  25/04/2020 

E-learning models are expected to boom amid the COVID-19 outbreak as the Government searches for new education methods, experts said.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia April 25
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia April 25
SOCIETYicon  25/04/2020 

No new COVID-19 cases recorded in a day

Summer looms as Hanoi streets are covered in falling yellow leaves
Summer looms as Hanoi streets are covered in falling yellow leaves
PHOTOSicon  25/04/2020 

Plenty of roads throughout the capital can be seen lined with a distinct yellow carpet of leaves that have been falling from Dracontomelon duperreanum trees, locally known as Sau trees, over the past few days.

Oxford study finds Vietnam best-placed nation to ease social distancing
Oxford study finds Vietnam best-placed nation to ease social distancing
SOCIETYicon  25/04/2020 

The country allowed some non-essential businesses in Ha Noi and HCM City to reopen earlier this week, along with other moves to relax some COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

Hue: Fish bone removed from man's lung after five years
Hue: Fish bone removed from man's lung after five years
SOCIETYicon  25/04/2020 

Doctors from the central Hue hospital removed a fish bone fragment that was stuck in a man’s lung on Wednesday.

Elderly volunteers join the battle against COVID-19
Elderly volunteers join the battle against COVID-19
FEATUREicon  25/04/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused multiple difficulties for people across the country, but when times are tough, people have been contributing in their small ways in the common fight against the pandemic.

Man prosecuted for trading counterfeit COVID-19 preventive suits
Man prosecuted for trading counterfeit COVID-19 preventive suits
SOCIETYicon  25/04/2020 

The Hanoi's People’s Procuracy has approved launching legal proceedings against a man for allegedly selling thousands of counterfeit COVID-19 preventive suits.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 