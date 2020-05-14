Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
14/05/2020
Official faces murder charge in life insurance scam

 
 
14/05/2020

The provincial People’s Procuracy in Dak Nong Province on Tuesday launched criminal proceedings against a commune official who allegedly killed his wife's nephew, then staged a vehicle fire to cover up the murder and claim insurance.

Official faces murder charge in life insurance scam

The suspected murderer Do Van Minh at the police station. 

The suspect Do Van Minh, 49, residing in Tan Ha Commune, Lam Ha District, Lam Dong Commune, was secretary of the Lien Ha Commune Party Committee. He was detained for 117 days.

On May 4, a burned pickup truck was found on National Highway 28 in Dak Som Commune, Dak G’Long District, Dak Nong Commune. A severely burned corpse was found inside.

Initial investigations found the vehicle belonged to Do Van Minh and the body was Tran Nho Vuong, 25 years old, a nephew of Minh’s wife.

On May 10, Minh was caught in Dong Xoai City, the central province of Binh Phuoc.

Minh admitted to police that he faced debts of VND10 billion (US$430,000) for losses incurred through trading coffee online. He bought a life insurance policy for nearly VND200 million (US$8,500) and planned to fake his own death to claim a payout of nearly VND20 billion.

Initially, he planned to steal the body of a cancer patient from a local cemetery. However, when he touched the coffin, he got cold feet.

On April 27, Minh bought a used motorbike and left it at a house near the location he planned to torch the car.

On May 2, Minh bought 120 litres of petrol and stored it in his car. On May 3, Minh visited Vuong’s house in hamlet 5, Dak Ha Commune. The men had a meal and later, Minh killed Vuong with an axe.

Vuong’s body then was place in Minh’s car. Minh drove to National Highway 28, crashing into a pillar. Vuong’s body was placed in the driver’s seat together with Minh’s personal items.

 

After setting fire to the car with the body inside, Minh walked to get his motorbike and escaped to Binh Phuoc Province.

As the body was severely burned, Minh’s family and authorities initially thought Minh died in the crash.

His funeral was organised while Vuong’s mother started to worry about her son’s absence.

Police officers eventually suspected that it was a staged accident given evidence they collected.

Minh was arrested in Binh Phuoc on May 10.

At the police station, Minh claimed he did not have any conflict with the victim.

The suspect also admitted to having bought a new SIM card and pretended to be another person to text his son, in what he said was an attempt to comfort the child over his ‘death’.

Minh added he had watched his own funeral as he had the password to access the CCTV system installed at his home. VNS 

Vietnamese fishermen flock to sea despite China's ban
Vietnamese fishermen flock to sea despite China's ban
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  2 giờ trước 

Despite China's unilateral fishing ban on waters around Vietnam's Truong Sa (Spratly) and Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands), fishermen in Quang Ngai are heading out to sea to protect their fishing grounds.

Tan Son Nhat Airport overcrowded again after social distancing
Tan Son Nhat Airport overcrowded again after social distancing
PHOTOSicon  2 giờ trước 

Passengers have quickly returned to crowded Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCM City after social distancing period ended and activities have returned to normal.

Debates over daytime running light returns
Debates over daytime running light returns
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The proposal to adopt a law on daytime vehicle running lights in Vietnam has been raised again and still faced opposition.

Expats on love, marriage and children
Expats on love, marriage and children
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Marriage and children have been hot topics in Vietnam of late, thanks to the Government’s announcement that it wants people to marry before 30 and have two kids before 35, with tax breaks and other policies on offer to encourage procreation.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 14
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 14
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Hanoi’s last area blocked for Covid-19 prevention reopens

Hanoi likely not to see disrupted water supply this summer
Hanoi likely not to see disrupted water supply this summer
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Water plants in Hanoi were asked to implement measures to ensure supply for the city during summer when demand for water usually increases, said Deputy Director of the city’s Construction Department Hoang Cao Thang.

VN universities to change enrollment plans
VN universities to change enrollment plans
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) is collecting opinions from universities on its draft regulation for higher education enrollment in 2020. Schools will draw up their enrollment plans based on the regulation.

Economic incentives not enough for early marriage
Economic incentives not enough for early marriage
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

When pop star Bich Phuong released her 2017 hit Bao Giờ Lấy Chồng?, or 'When Will You Get Married?', she sang for millions of single Vietnamese women in their 20s and 30s, parodying relatives' intrusive questions during Lunar New Year. 

Vietnam ranks second for COVID-19 response in global survey
Vietnam ranks second for COVID-19 response in global survey
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

With an index score of 77, Vietnam is ranked second globally by its citizens for its COVID-19 response, and first among Southeast Asian countries, 

Health experts call for more investment in nurses and midwives
Health experts call for more investment in nurses and midwives
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Health experts called for further investment in education, jobs and leadership for nurses and midwives at a ceremony to celebrate International Nurses Day (May 12) in Hanoi on Tuesday.

Prank police calls backfire on man
Prank police calls backfire on man
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Bac Giang Police are completing documents to fine a man for reporting false information when calling 113 – Vietnam’s police hotline.

WHO official feels safe in Vietnam, praising fast and effective COVID-19 response
WHO official feels safe in Vietnam, praising fast and effective COVID-19 response
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative in Vietnam Kidong Park said he felt safe during his stay in Vietnam, commending the country’s fast and effective response against the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Farmer's blood club saves thousands of people
Farmer's blood club saves thousands of people
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Tran Phuoc Hung, 39, from Da Nang City is a farmer and founder of a blood donation club with more than 1,400 members who have helped save thousands of critical patients in the city and the nearby province of Quang Nam.

Devoted doctor in the fight against COVID-19
Devoted doctor in the fight against COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Tran Thi Phuong Anh, 45, a doctor of Hai Ba Trung District’s Medical Centre, Hanoi, has been a bit busier than usual since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the city earlier this year.

HCM City policy would encourage couples to have more than one child
HCM City policy would encourage couples to have more than one child
SOCIETYicon  13/05/2020 

The HCM City Division of Population and Family Planning has proposed several policies that would help reduce child-raising costs for married couples and encourage them to have more than one child. 

Vietnamese people forego Government support, offer it to those in need
Vietnamese people forego Government support, offer it to those in need
SOCIETYicon  13/05/2020 

More than 2,000 beneficiaries of the Government’s social welfare bailout package in Tho Xuan District in the central province of Thanh Hoa refused the support, claiming that the benefits should go to those in more desperate need.

30 pct. of disabled made unemployed by COVID-19: UNDP report
30 pct. of disabled made unemployed by COVID-19: UNDP report
SOCIETYicon  13/05/2020 

A UNDP report has found that some 30 percent of respondents in Vietnam who have disabilities were made unemployed by the COVID-19 pandemic while another 49 percent saw their working hours cut.

Coronavirus: Japanese sumo wrestler dies at 28
Coronavirus: Japanese sumo wrestler dies at 28
SOCIETYicon  13/05/2020 

Shobushi, aged 28, was the first sumo wrestler diagnosed with Covid-19 and died of organ failure.

Dong Nai to widen HCM City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway
Dong Nai to widen HCM City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway
SOCIETYicon  13/05/2020 

The People’s Committee of the southeastern province of Dong Nai has petitioned Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to approve the widening of the HCM City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway to 10-12 lanes from four lanes.

Coronavirus: Brazil records highest daily rise in deaths
Coronavirus: Brazil records highest daily rise in deaths
SOCIETYicon  13/05/2020 

The country, which is at the centre of the Latin American outbreak, registers 881 deaths in a day.

