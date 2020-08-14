Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
One more COVID-19-related death and six new cases announced

14/08/2020    08:25 GMT+7

A 61-year-old woman has died of COVID-19 complications, the 21st fatality related to coronavirus in Vietnam.

One more COVID-19-related death and six new cases announced

Hanoi officials check the PCR testing task at a local hospital.

The news was announced Friday morning by the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control who also said there has been six new cases detected, including a six-year-old boy.

The latest fatality is a woman from Hoa Vang District in Da Nang City. She had a number of underlying medical conditions including type-2 diabetes, hypertension and obesity.

On July 10 she was admitted to Da Nang Hospital. After being discharged from hospital a week later, she then began showing signs of fever, complained of tiredness and had difficulty breathing. She came back to hospital on July 21.

On July 31 after testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 she was isolated at the Hoa Vang District Medical Center.

Her condition worsened and she was placed on a ventilator to help her breath before being transferred to the Da Nang Lung Hospital.

One more COVID-19-related death and six new cases announced

The number of daily-detected Covid-19 cases in Vietnam.

On Wednesday she developed septic shock, acute liver failure, acute kidney damage, a severe drop in blood pressure and irreversible vasomotor disorder. She was pronounced dead at 10pm.

The cause of death has been recorded as pneumonia caused by COVID-19 complications, severe respiratory failure, septic shock with multi-organ damage, hypertension and obesity.

Meanwhile of the six new cases announced Friday morning, three are from Hai Duong Province, a 72-year-old woman, a 17-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman. They all came into contact with the 867th patient.

Three patients are from Quang Nam Province, a 38-year-old woman, a six-year-old boy and a 79-year-old man. They are relatives of the 722nd patient.

 

Earlier, on August 13 evening two more deaths related to COVID-19 and 22 new cases were announced. Both patients had serious underlying health conditions.

Of the 22 cases, 14 of them were reported in Da Nang City, two others in the neighbouring province of Quang Nam, one in Quang Trị Province and five imported cases who were quarantined after arriving Vietnam.

The two people who lost their lives were an 83-year-old woman from Quang Nam Province and an 87-year-old man in Quang Ngãi Province.

The woman was being treated for heart failure at Quang Nam Hospital since July 27 and tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 virus on August 2.

Her cause of death has been recorded as COVID-19 complications, severe respiratory failure, septic shock, irreversible multiorgan failure colon tumour, and atrophic malnutrition.

The man who died was suffering from hypertension and diabetes type 2 for many years. His cause of death was hypertension, diabetes type two, heart failure due to old myocardial infarction, multiorgan failure and COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 911 people testing positive for coronavirus since the first case was detected back in January.

A further four people have recovered from the virus, taking the total number of patients successfully treated to 425.

Meanwhile, after a number of cases were suspected relating to a patient in Hai Duong City, the administration has enforced strict social distancing measures for 15 days from the stroke of midnight on Thursday night. VNS/VNN

Compiled by Le Ha

 
 

Other News

.
Taxi drivers in Da Nang offer free rides to pregnant women
Taxi drivers in Da Nang offer free rides to pregnant women
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

At 4am on one day in early August, Truong Thi Chau and her husband, a taxi driver in central Da Nang City, received a phone call from a pregnant woman in Hoa Hiep Nam Ward.

Passion for chemistry helps Hai Phong student set gold standard
Passion for chemistry helps Hai Phong student set gold standard
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Self-study, a teacher’s dedicated guidance and his family’s timely encouragement helped Ly Hai Dang shine at the 52th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO).

Field hospital in Da Nang the right decision: official
Field hospital in Da Nang the right decision: official
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son talks on the decision to erect a field hospital in Tien Son Sports Centre in Da Nang City for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Vietnam yet to purchase Russian COVID-19 vaccine
Vietnam yet to purchase Russian COVID-19 vaccine
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam has yet to initiate plans to purchase a newly announced vaccine against the Covid-19 virus produced by Russia pending confirmation on its safety and effectiveness, according to a Vietnamese health official.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 13
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 13
SOCIETYicon  13/08/2020 

UNESCO-recognised Hoi An continues to apply social distancing

US woman donates plasma for Covid-19 treatment in Vietnam
US woman donates plasma for Covid-19 treatment in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

An American woman has decided to donate blood plasma to treat Covid-19 patients in Vietnam after she was saved from the disease in HCM City.

Hanoi's Bach Mai Hospital hits back at coronavirus rumours
Hanoi's Bach Mai Hospital hits back at coronavirus rumours
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Bach Mai hospital, where the country’s largest coronavirus outbreak was registered in late March, has silenced rumours surrounding the recurrence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that raised widespread concerns among patients and caregivers. 

80 tonnes of medical supply provided to Da Nang
80 tonnes of medical supply provided to Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The General Department of Logistics under the Ministry of National Defence yesterday received 80 tonnes of medical equipment and goods, 

Infection from unknown sources predicted in coming days: Health Ministry
Infection from unknown sources predicted in coming days: Health Ministry
SOCIETYicon  13/08/2020 

The Ministry of Health predicted more new COVID-19 cases in the community nationwide from unknown sources in the coming days.

Foreigners fined, deported for violating laws
Foreigners fined, deported for violating laws
SOCIETYicon  13/08/2020 

Seven foreigners have been fined under a decision of Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the central province of Thua Thien – Hue Nguyen Van Phuong on August 12 for gambling through the internet.

Coupon system implemented in Da Nang for local shoppers
Coupon system implemented in Da Nang for local shoppers
SOCIETYicon  12/08/2020 

Residents in Da Nang have been asked to make use of coupons from August 12 when going to buy goods, with the aim of preventing large gatherings at markets amid fears surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Foreign markets to reopen door for Vietnamese workers
Foreign markets to reopen door for Vietnamese workers
SOCIETYicon  12/08/2020 

Foreign markets such as Japan, Germany, and Taiwan (China) have moved to welcome Vietnamese workers yet again, according to the foreign labour management department at the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

Students ensure classroom safety
Students ensure classroom safety
SOCIETYicon  12/08/2020 

Safety always comes first, especially as the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic, but some students took their own health and wellbeing to a whole new level.

Men walk more than 60km to avoid COVID-19 checkpoint
Men walk more than 60km to avoid COVID-19 checkpoint
SOCIETYicon  12/08/2020 

They say there's no place like home, but some people may be too much into home comforts for their own good.

'Made in Vietnam' COVID-19 vaccines set to begin human trials later this year
'Made in Vietnam' COVID-19 vaccines set to begin human trials later this year
SOCIETYicon  12/08/2020 

Following four COVID-19 vaccine research and development units recently enjoying positive results, 'Made in Vietnam' COVID-19 vaccines are poised to begin human trials later this year, according to the Ministry of Health.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 12
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 12
SOCIETYicon  12/08/2020 

One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Hanoi

VN soldiers and women to COVID-19 fight by preparing meals for those in quarantine
VN soldiers and women to COVID-19 fight by preparing meals for those in quarantine
SOCIETYicon  12/08/2020 

It's 6 o’clock in the morning and breakfast is ready for people in quarantine at T3 zone in Phu Vang District, central Thua Thien-Hue Province.

Vietnamese Ministry of Health sounds alarm over e-cigarettes
Vietnamese Ministry of Health sounds alarm over e-cigarettes
SOCIETYicon  12/08/2020 

The Ministry of Health has called for a crackdown on illegal new modern cigarettes advertising and trading via e-commerce and social networks.

Suspension of flights from and to Da Nang extended
Suspension of flights from and to Da Nang extended
SOCIETYicon  12/08/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has continued to order a halt to flights from and to the central city of Da Nang as the Covid-19 pandemic remains complicated.

Hanoi fines locals failing to wear face masks in public areas
Hanoi fines locals failing to wear face masks in public areas
SOCIETYicon  12/08/2020 

Plenty of people throughout Hanoi have been fined for not wearing face masks in public places, with their failure increasing the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus to others whilst also failing to protect the health of their fellow residents.

More News
. Latest news

