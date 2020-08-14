One more COVID-19-related death and six new cases announced

A 61-year-old woman has died of COVID-19 complications, the 21st fatality related to coronavirus in Vietnam.

Hanoi officials check the PCR testing task at a local hospital.

The news was announced Friday morning by the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control who also said there has been six new cases detected, including a six-year-old boy.

The latest fatality is a woman from Hoa Vang District in Da Nang City. She had a number of underlying medical conditions including type-2 diabetes, hypertension and obesity.

On July 10 she was admitted to Da Nang Hospital. After being discharged from hospital a week later, she then began showing signs of fever, complained of tiredness and had difficulty breathing. She came back to hospital on July 21.

On July 31 after testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 she was isolated at the Hoa Vang District Medical Center.

Her condition worsened and she was placed on a ventilator to help her breath before being transferred to the Da Nang Lung Hospital.

The number of daily-detected Covid-19 cases in Vietnam.

On Wednesday she developed septic shock, acute liver failure, acute kidney damage, a severe drop in blood pressure and irreversible vasomotor disorder. She was pronounced dead at 10pm.

The cause of death has been recorded as pneumonia caused by COVID-19 complications, severe respiratory failure, septic shock with multi-organ damage, hypertension and obesity.

Meanwhile of the six new cases announced Friday morning, three are from Hai Duong Province, a 72-year-old woman, a 17-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman. They all came into contact with the 867th patient.

Three patients are from Quang Nam Province, a 38-year-old woman, a six-year-old boy and a 79-year-old man. They are relatives of the 722nd patient.

Earlier, on August 13 evening two more deaths related to COVID-19 and 22 new cases were announced. Both patients had serious underlying health conditions.

Of the 22 cases, 14 of them were reported in Da Nang City, two others in the neighbouring province of Quang Nam, one in Quang Trị Province and five imported cases who were quarantined after arriving Vietnam.

The two people who lost their lives were an 83-year-old woman from Quang Nam Province and an 87-year-old man in Quang Ngãi Province.

The woman was being treated for heart failure at Quang Nam Hospital since July 27 and tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 virus on August 2.

Her cause of death has been recorded as COVID-19 complications, severe respiratory failure, septic shock, irreversible multiorgan failure colon tumour, and atrophic malnutrition.

The man who died was suffering from hypertension and diabetes type 2 for many years. His cause of death was hypertension, diabetes type two, heart failure due to old myocardial infarction, multiorgan failure and COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 911 people testing positive for coronavirus since the first case was detected back in January.

A further four people have recovered from the virus, taking the total number of patients successfully treated to 425.

Meanwhile, after a number of cases were suspected relating to a patient in Hai Duong City, the administration has enforced strict social distancing measures for 15 days from the stroke of midnight on Thursday night. VNS/VNN

Compiled by Le Ha