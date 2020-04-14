Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
15/04/2020 00:34:29 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Vietnam, totalling 266

 
 
14/04/2020    23:21 GMT+7

The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced a new confirmed case of COVID-19 late April 14, taking the total tally to 266 as of 18:00.

One new COVID-19 case confirmed on April 14 afternoon hinh anh 1

A medical workers is spraying a residential area with disinfectant. 

Patient 266 is from Hanoi’s Thuong Tin district. The 36-year-old woman took care of her mother at Bach Mai hospital, home of an outbreak of COVID-19 last month, from March 8 to 10. She was quarantined at home from March 30, and had samples taken for testing on April 12. The patient is now hospitalized at the second branch of the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi.

By 17:00 on April 14, another COVID-19 patient was declared cured at the general hospital at Cau Treo international hospital, the central province of Ha Tinh. Thus, the total number of COVID-19 patients given the all-clear has risen to 169.

22 more recover from COVID-19

The information was released by the treatment sub-committee under the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

17 patients, including 15 Vietnamese and 2 foreigners, treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases, recovered after treatment.

At the Cu Chi hospital for Covid-19 treatment, five patients, including three foreigners also recovered.

All the patients were tested negative three times for SARS-CoV-2.

They will continue to be quarantined and monitored for the next 14 days.

As of April 14 afternoon, Vietnam had confirmed 266 Covid 19 cases.

Vietnamese communities in Russia, Czech Republic join local efforts against COVID-19

The Vietnamese community in St. Petersburg has present medical socks to health workers at Pokrovsk Hospital, who have direct contact with COVID-19 patients. 

 

The Vietnamese communities in both Russia and the Czech Republic have joined their host country’s efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Representatives from the Vietnamese community in St. Petersburg have presented medical socks to health workers at Pokrovsk Hospital, who have direct contact with COVID-19 patients.

Charity groups in the community have also called on Vietnamese people to raise funds for the hospital to buy medical equipment.

Meanwhile, in the Czech Republic, Vietnamese Ambassador Ho Minh Tuan said that since the first phase of the outbreak the embassy has coordinated with the local Vietnamese community to set up special working groups to provide updated information on COVID-19 and quickly issue warnings.

The embassy has also updated information on Vietnam’s entry-exit regulations for those who wish to return home and promoted prevention efforts undertaken in both countries, he added.

He also noted that the Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs has expressed his appreciation of the Vietnamese community joining hands with local authorities in the fight against COVID-19.

Local media, he went on, have carried stories praising the Vietnamese community’s solidarity with the Czech people during this difficult time.
Government leaders of the two countries earlier held phone talks to discuss stronger coordination in tackling COVID-19, he added.

Vietnamese expats in US donate 200,000 USD to Vietnam’s COVID-19 relief efforts

The Consulate General of Vietnam in San Francisco received a total of some 200,400 USD in donations on April 13 from Vietnamese expats living in Western states in the US for Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19.

Speaking at the ceremony to receive the donation, Vietnamese Consul General Nguyen Trac Toan expressed his deep gratitude towards donors, who themselves are affected by the epidemic but nonetheless contribute to fighting COVID-19 in their home country.

He highlighted the power of solidarity and unity among the Vietnamese people, both at home and abroad, which has proven to be stronger than ever. He said the Consulate General will soon transfer all donations to Vietnam and he expects that Vietnamese citizens in the US will continue supporting each other during the pandemic.

The contributions included 100,000 USD from the CEO of California Waste Solutions David Duong, 18,000 USD from Vietnamese expats in California, and 8,400 USD from those living in San Francisco. VNA/VNN

 
 

