13/05/2020 10:36:21 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Online use of public services continues to rise in HCM City

 
 
13/05/2020    10:31 GMT+7

Concerns related to information security, complex administrative procedures and lack of transparency in processing applications mean many individuals and organisations are still reluctant to use online public services in HCM City, authorities said.

Online use of public services continues to rise in HCM City
A HCM City resident registers her online household business online. Photo thanhnien.vn 

Speaking at a programme titled “Listening and discussing” (Lắng nghe và trao đổi) organised by the city People’s Council and HCM City Television (HTV) on Sunday, Vo Thi Trung Trinh, deputy director of the city Department of Information and Communications, said the People’s Committee has ordered all departments and the administrations of all 24 districts to place more public services online.

As of the end of last year there were 1,111 administrative procedures done online, accounting for 56 per cent of the total number, an enormous increase from 4 per cent in 2016, she said.

Online public services have proved effective and beneficial to the public, businesses and organisations, but they are not quite keen on them due to fears related to personal information security and the lengthy procedures in certain areas such as obtaining construction licences, she claimed.

Limited data sharing and connection between State agencies means users of online public services require time and effort to visit Government offices to complete procedures, she said.

She urged State agencies to streamline administrative procedures and improve data sharing to attract more users of online public services.

The city would foster the application of information technology to allow the public and businesses to make online applications on mobile devices, she added.

Tong Duc Tien, head of the city Department of Construction’s construction licence office, said applicants are required to submit hard copies of documents for their online applications to be considered.

His department would co-ordinate with the departments of Natural Resources and Environment, and Planning and Architecture to improve online licensing and ensure it is fully processed online.

 

Tran Anh Tuan, deputy director of the Department of Planning and Investment, said the use of electronic signatures must be promoted to attract greater use of online public services.

The city needs to develop a standard information protection system to ensure the security of users’ information, he said.

As of April, a total of 1,292 public services have gone digital as have 1,786 administrative procedures, according to the city Department of Information and Communications.

Hoc Mon, Binh Thanh, Binh Tan, and Thu Duc are the districts with the highest number of digital administrative procedures.

The most commonly used public services online relate to employment, business incorporation and construction.

A study by the city People’s Council found that the use of online public services surged to 56 per cent last year from 40 per cent just a year earlier.  VNS

HCM City strengthens online services to keep public away from government offices

HCM City strengthens online services to keep public away from government offices

The HCM City People’s Committee has directed government departments and the administrations of all 24 districts to increase the public services available online to limit the number of people who have to visit government offices.

HCM City plans to integrate online public services with national portal

HCM City plans to integrate online public services with national portal

HCM City plans to integrate half of its online public services on its new national public service portal by 2020 in an attempt to further simplify administrative procedures, the city’s People’s Committee has said.

 
 

