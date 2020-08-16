Origin of the virus causing Covid-19 outbreak in Hai Duong defined

The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology has completed genetic analyst of the SARS-CoV-2 virus of Covid-19 cases in Hai Duong, where at least five infection cases have been reported without the F0 found.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus

The virus in Hai Duong is similar to the one causing the Covid-19 pandemic in the central city of Da Nang, where the second coronavirus wave in Vietnam started, said an official from the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology.

The decoded gene belonged to patient No. 867, a 63 years old man who was identified to have Covid-19 after three positive Realtime RT-PCR tests at a hospital in Hanoi.

This is the first Covid-19 case in Hai Duong. After that four other cases including patients No. 906, 907, 908 and 950 were detected in Hai Duong. Up to 4 of the 5 cases are related to a restaurant at No. 36 Ngo Quyen Street, Hai Duong City. One of the new cases, a 72-year-old man, is the patient No. 867’s in-law.

Hai Duong province has identified 621 F1 cases related to the restaurant No. 36 Ngo Quyen, with 526 people tested by August 15. The remaining samples are expected to be completed today. All F1 cases are quarantined in the dormitory of the Hai Duong University.

It is a problem that the F0 case in Hai Duong has not been identified yet, said the Ministry of Health.

Prof. Nguyen Van Kinh, President of the Vietnam Association of Infectious Diseases, said the strain of SARS-CoV-2 causing Covid-19 outbreak in Da Nang belongs to the D614G mutation (G strain), which is popular in Africa and Bangladesh.

This is a strain with high susceptibility, leading to a high transmission rate of the virus. The rate of infection in the current outbreak in Da Nang is 5-6 (1 Covid-19 patient can make 5-6 infections) compared to 1.8- 2.2 in the first coronavirus wave. The D614G mutation spreads rapidly but the virulence does not change.

Professor Kinh added that the SARS-CoV-2 virus mutates constantly. At least 99 strains have been isolated around the world. Six strains have been discovered in Vietnam so far, which aare different from the original virus strains in Wuhan, China.

Thuy Hanh

Hai Duong city on the first day of social distancing From August 14, Hai Duong city has implemented lockdown measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 epidemic. VietNamNet took some pictures of the cty on the first day of lockdowns.