Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
16/08/2020 17:39:00 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Origin of the virus causing Covid-19 outbreak in Hai Duong defined

16/08/2020    16:27 GMT+7

The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology has completed genetic analyst of the SARS-CoV-2 virus of Covid-19 cases in Hai Duong, where at least five infection cases have been reported without the F0 found.

Đã có kết quả nguồn gốc virus gây Covid-19 ở Hải Dương

The SARS-CoV-2 virus

The virus in Hai Duong is similar to the one causing the Covid-19 pandemic in the central city of Da Nang, where the second coronavirus wave in Vietnam started, said an official from the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology.

The decoded gene belonged to patient No. 867, a 63 years old man who was identified to have Covid-19 after three positive Realtime RT-PCR tests at a hospital in Hanoi.

This is the first Covid-19 case in Hai Duong. After that four other cases including patients No. 906, 907, 908 and 950 were detected in Hai Duong. Up to 4 of the 5 cases are related to a restaurant at No. 36 Ngo Quyen Street, Hai Duong City. One of the new cases, a 72-year-old man, is the patient No. 867’s in-law.

Hai Duong province has identified 621 F1 cases related to the restaurant No. 36 Ngo Quyen, with 526 people tested by August 15. The remaining samples are expected to be completed today. All F1 cases are quarantined in the dormitory of the Hai Duong University.

It is a problem that the F0 case in Hai Duong has not been identified yet, said the Ministry of Health.

 

Prof. Nguyen Van Kinh, President of the Vietnam Association of Infectious Diseases, said the strain of SARS-CoV-2 causing Covid-19 outbreak in Da Nang belongs to the D614G mutation (G strain), which is popular in Africa and Bangladesh.

This is a strain with high susceptibility, leading to a high transmission rate of the virus. The rate of infection in the current outbreak in Da Nang is 5-6 (1 Covid-19 patient can make 5-6 infections) compared to 1.8- 2.2 in the first coronavirus wave. The D614G mutation spreads rapidly but the virulence does not change.

Professor Kinh added that the SARS-CoV-2 virus mutates constantly. At least 99 strains have been isolated around the world. Six strains have been discovered in Vietnam so far, which aare different from the original virus strains in Wuhan, China.

Thuy Hanh

Hai Duong city on the first day of social distancing

Hai Duong city on the first day of social distancing

From August 14, Hai Duong city has implemented lockdown measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 epidemic. VietNamNet took some pictures of the cty on the first day of lockdowns.

Lockdown measures imposed in Hai Duong city

Lockdown measures imposed in Hai Duong city

Hai Duong's police set up checkpoints last night to isolate the whole city after five Covid-19 cases have been detected here since August 7.  

 
 

Other News

.
Fishing villagers move inland
Fishing villagers move inland
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

After dozens of years living on floating boats catching fish along the Lam River, the residents of a fishing village in Tam Son Commune, Anh Son District of the central province of Nghe An, 

Vietnam reports one new imported case, 24th coronavirus-related death
Vietnam reports one new imported case, 24th coronavirus-related death
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam's COVID-19 infection count rose to 951 after one fresh case of entry from Equatorial Guinea was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, while another COVID-19 patient in Da Nang died, 

Former Deputy Minister Nguyen Hong Truong arrested for bidding-related violations
Former Deputy Minister Nguyen Hong Truong arrested for bidding-related violations
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Mr. Nguyen Hong Truong was arrested in connection with the case of fraudulence, appropriation of assets in the bidding and toll collection of the Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong expressway.

Businesses delay social insurance payments due to COVID-19
Businesses delay social insurance payments due to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Many businesses had been delaying social insurance payments due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Vietnam Social Security (VSS).

Vietnam reports 23rd COVID-19-related death, 20 new cases
Vietnam reports 23rd COVID-19-related death, 20 new cases
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 23 after a 75-year-old man in the central city of Da Nang died, the Health Ministry’s special task force for COVID-19 prevention and control in Da Nang said on August 15.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 15
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 15
SOCIETYicon  15/08/2020 

Acting Health Minister suggests greater concern needed in community about COVID-19
 

Hai Duong city on the first day of social distancing
Hai Duong city on the first day of social distancing
SOCIETYicon  15/08/2020 

From August 14, Hai Duong city has implemented lockdown measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 epidemic. VietNamNet took some pictures of the cty on the first day of lockdowns.

Vietnam reports one new case, another COVID-19 death
Vietnam reports one new case, another COVID-19 death
SOCIETYicon  15/08/2020 

The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported one new imported case and another coronavirus-related death on August 15 morning.

Vietnam has not finalized the purchase of Covid-19 vaccine from Russia
Vietnam has not finalized the purchase of Covid-19 vaccine from Russia
SOCIETYicon  15/08/2020 

Vietnam has just registered and has not finalized the purchase of recently-approved COVID-19 vaccine named Sputnik V from Russia because there are still many different opinions about this product.

PM agrees to reopen President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum from Aug 15
PM agrees to reopen President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum from Aug 15
SOCIETYicon  15/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc agreed to reopen the President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum to visitors from August 15 during a working session in Hanoi on August 14 with its management board.

Expatriate in Vietnam donates plasma for COVID-19 treatment
Expatriate in Vietnam donates plasma for COVID-19 treatment
SOCIETYicon  15/08/2020 

Kelly Michelle Koch, a US citizen, is the first foreigner in Vietnam who has registered to donate plasma, which can be used to treat severely ill Covid-19 patients.

18 new COVID-19 cases reported, one illegally enters Vietnam
18 new COVID-19 cases reported, one illegally enters Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  14/08/2020 

Vietnam on August 14 afternoon recorded 18 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national count to 929, reported the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

183 people returning from Equatorial Guinea leave quarantine zone today
183 people returning from Equatorial Guinea leave quarantine zone today
SOCIETYicon  14/08/2020 

Today, August 14, 183 Vietnamese citizens returning from Equatorial Guinea officially ended the quarantine process to go home after three times tested negative to SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Eight motorbikes hit, 10 people injured in HCM City's car crash
Eight motorbikes hit, 10 people injured in HCM City's car crash
SOCIETYicon  14/08/2020 

Ten people have been injured after a car smashed into a number of motorbikes stopped at a red light.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 14
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 14
SOCIETYicon  14/08/2020 

 Financial aid pledged for frontline health workers in COVID-19 fight

Why does Vietnam have many Covid-19-related deaths in the second wave of Covid-19?
Why does Vietnam have many Covid-19-related deaths in the second wave of Covid-19?
SOCIETYicon  14/08/2020 

The 20 Covid-19-related deaths in Vietnam have many different features compared to patient No. 91, the British pilot.

Lockdown measures imposed in Hai Duong city
Lockdown measures imposed in Hai Duong city
SOCIETYicon  14/08/2020 

Hai Duong's police set up checkpoints last night to isolate the whole city after five Covid-19 cases have been detected here since August 7.

One more COVID-19-related death and six new cases announced
One more COVID-19-related death and six new cases announced
SOCIETYicon  14/08/2020 

A 61-year-old woman has died of COVID-19 complications, the 21st fatality related to coronavirus in Vietnam.

Former Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Hong Truong arrested
Former Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Hong Truong arrested
SOCIETYicon  14/08/2020 

Former Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Hong Truong has been prosecuted and arrested for investigation of the acts of violating regulations on the use of state property, causing loss and waste according to Article 219, Penal Code 2015.

Vietnamese COVID-19 vaccine set for human trials in October
Vietnamese COVID-19 vaccine set for human trials in October
SOCIETYicon  14/08/2020 

First phase of human trials on a made-in-Vietnam COVID-19 vaccine could begin as early as this October.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 