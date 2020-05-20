Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Over 1,000 experts coming to Quang Ngai to be quarantined

 
 
21/05/2020    15:47 GMT+7

The central city of Quang Ngai will receive and quarantine over 1,000 foreign specialists coming to work at the Dung Quat Economic Zone and Hoa Phat Steel Company.

The preventive measures were discussed during a meeting on May 20. Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Company said they would invite 350 experts from various countries including Thailand, South Korea and Malaysia to help on the fourth general maintenance of Dung Quat Oil Refinery.

The maintenance will be carried out for 51 days starting from August 12.

The experts will start arriving in Vietnam in June. A maximum of 100 people at a time can be quarantined. The experts will be quarantined at Harmonia Hoa Phat Hotel.

From late May, Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel Company also invited 711 experts to help with the final assembly of the factory. The company has contacted three locations for quarantining. Up to 350 people can be quarantined at the same time.

Over 1,000 experts will be tested twice during the 14-day quarantine period. Any positive case will be transferred and treated at Binh Son District Medical Centre 2.

Dang Ngoc Dung, vice chairman of Quang Ngai People's Committee, asked all agencies to be transparent and publicise all information about the reception and quarantine period in order to deal with emergencies as soon as possible. Nguoilaodong/Dtinews

