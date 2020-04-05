Over 100 foreigners thank Vietnam after 14-day quarantine ends

As many as 120 foreigners have expressed their grateful thanks for Vietnamese assistance and support when they were allowed to leave for home from a concentrated quarantine camp in Ho Chi Minh City on April 4.

They were among 930 people who had completed a mandatory 14-day quarantine period at Ho Chi Minh City-based National University.

They had several times tested negative for the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the COVID-19 disease.

All of them entered Vietnam from coronavirus-hit countries such as France, the UK, Russia, Germany, the Republic of Korea, Indonesia and Malaysia.

They were brought to the concentrated quarantine camp as soon as they landed in Vietnam more than two weeks ago, in an attempt to prevent the possible spread of the virus to the community.

Living in the quarantine camp is an unforgettable experience for foreigners coming to Vietnam for the first time.

“It was a bit scary at first, especially for foreigners,” said a female foreigner who joined her friends leaving the camp.

“Everything here was very strange, from the living environment to different language, but I enjoyed the life here. The government took care of everyone, they have done a great job, I am grateful.”

Expressing his heartfelt gratitude to the Vietnamese government for its considerable assistance, a male foreigner called on everyone to join hands to combat the disease.

“I would like to thank you for what you have done to minimize the impact of the disease. I enjoyed the time here, an interesting experience I have never had. Thank you very much Vietnam. Let’s get rid of over the problem.”

After receiving the negative test results, they were all allowed to leave the camp for places of residence with assistance from the military.

In the context of the complex nature of the COVID-19 epidemic in Vietnam, the Government has directed relevant ministries and agencies to take special care of foreigners in Vietnam to ensure they enjoy a normal, safe life, and have instant access to medical services in case of emergency. What Vietnam has done has received great international support and acclaim. VOV

