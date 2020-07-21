Over 100 workers hospitalised because of food poisoning

More than 100 workers were hospitalised due to food poisoning in Dong Nai Province.

Workers transferred to Dong Nai General Hospital

At 7 pm on July 20, Dong Nai General Hospital received dozens of patients who are workers of Great Kingdom Company at Giang Dien Industrial Park, Trang Bom District. The patients suffered from dizziness and nausea. According to the workers, they had symptoms after dinner and starting the extra shift.

All workers are in stable condition. The doctors are still checking their condition, carrying out ultrasound tests and intravenous infusion to find the most suitable treatment.

Luong Ngoc Hoi, deputy director of Great Kingdom Company, said, "The dinner for 1,600 workers from two factories was held at 4 pm at our cafeteria. There were fried fish, boiled eggs, cabbage, spinach and sponge gourd.But after dinner, the workers at one factory showed symptoms of food poisoning. We sent 50 of them to Shing Mark Hospital and 50 to Dong Nai General Hospital."

The cause of the poisoning is still being investigated. Dtinews/Tienphong