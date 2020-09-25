Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Over 18,500 foreign workers hope to return to Vietnam

25/09/2020    12:07 GMT+7

About 18,528 foreigners, who are experts, skilled workers, and managers, expect to come back Vietnam, the Ministry of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs (MOLISA) reported.

The ministry added that as of early September, there were 93,720 foreign laborers in Viet Nam.

Of these, 11,211 foreign workers are not subject to labor permits, accounting for 12% while 82,509 others are required to apply for work permits, of whom 77,021 have already got work permits.

The MOLISA asked local authorities to direct departments of labor, invalids, and social affairs and management boards of industrial parks and processing zones to complete issuance of work permits to foreign workers in a convenient manner in order to help them get back to work quickly.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Viet Nam suspended the entry of all foreign visitors from March 22.

 
As the pandemic has been brought under control, the Vietnamese Government has allowed diplomatic and official passport holders, foreign experts, skilled workers, and students to be back to the country.

Last week, the Government decided to resume international commercial flights to/from Guangzhou, Seoul, Tokyo, Chinese Taipei, Cambodia and Laos in a bid to facilitate entry of the aforesaid people.

As of 6: 05 pm on September 24, Viet Nam confirmed 1,069 COVID-19 patients, including 991 recoveries cases and 35 deaths.

The country has gone 22 days without community infection case of COVID-19, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control. VGP
 
 

