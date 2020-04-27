Over 180 stranded Russian citizens flown home

More than 180 Russian citizens were flown home from Cam Ranh International Airport in the south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa on April 27.

Russian passengers go through customs check at the airport

International flights into and out of Vietnam have been suspended as part of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and this has left them stranded in Vietnam during their vacation or work.

The flight, which took off at 9am (Vietnam time), was operated by the Russia-based Siberia Airlines.

Representative of the carrier in Vietnam Le Van Nghia said it is set to launch a similar flight in early May to take other Russian citizens home.

Russia is currently the second-largest source of tourists for Khanh Hoa, after China and the Republic of Korea.

Home to world-famous Nha Trang bay, the province welcomed more than 462,000 Russian visitors in 2019, or some 13 percent of its total.

About 120,000 Russian tourists visited Khanh Hoa in the first three months of this year./.VNA

Nearly 400 foreign tourists stranded in Vietnam want to return home Nearly 400 foreign tourists want to return to their countries, said Nguyen Trung Khanh, head of Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).