27/09/2020 21:46:15 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Over 270 Vietnamese citizens return from Russia

27/09/2020    17:48 GMT+7

Over 270 Vietnamese citizens were flown home from Russia on a repatriation flight of Bamboo Airways on September 26 as a joint effort of competent authorities of both nations.

The passengers included children under 18, the elderly, people with illnesses, pregnant women, workers whose contracts have expired, and students without accommodation due to dormitory closure.

Over 270 Vietnamese citizens return from Russia


The Vietnamese Embassy in Russia sent staff to help the citizens with pre-departure procedures at the airport in Vladivostok.

Security, safety and hygiene measures were rigorously taken during the flight to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Upon their arrival at Can Tho International Airport in the city of the same name, all the crew members and passengers were given medical checkups and put under quarantine in line with regulations.

 

In the time to come, more repatriation flights will be arranged to bring Vietnamese citizens home, depending on their demand and domestic quarantine capacity.

VNA

183 people returning from Equatorial Guinea leave quarantine zone today

Today, August 14, 183 Vietnamese citizens returning from Equatorial Guinea officially ended the quarantine process to go home after three times tested negative to SARS-CoV-2 virus.  

 
 

Hai Phong people queue for hours to buy mooncakes
13 giờ trước 

A bustling street in the northern city of Haiphong is home to many traditional mooncake shops which is attracting lots of customers over recent days.

Vietnam goes through 25 consecutive days without community infections
13 giờ trước 

Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases overnight, making the tally stay unchanged at 1,069 as of 6am on September 27, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Young farmer succeeds with growing organic asparagus
14 giờ trước 

A year ago, farmers in Hanh Phuoc Commune, Nghia Hanh District in central Quang Ngai Province started growing asparagus in hopes of improving their income by selling the expensive vegetable.

Residents plant moss roses along rural roads to tackle littering
14 giờ trước 

Many roads in the outlying district of Binh Chanh district in Ho Chi Minh City are now blanketed by moss roses and attracting crowds of visitors. The sight is the result of a joint effort by local authorities and residents to tackle littering.

Enforcement of gender equality law should be enhanced: experts
26/09/2020 

Vietnam has won international acclaim for its efforts to enhance gender quality, experts have said.

HCM City to build Metro Line 5 in 2023
26/09/2020 

HCM City People's Committee has proposed a plan for the first phase of Metro Line 5 which will kick off in 2023.

Babies head home on repatriation flights without parents
26/09/2020 

Late an afternoon of August at Incheon Airport in the Republic of Korea (RoK), a repatriation flight operated by Vietjet Air took off, carrying Vietnamese citizens home.

HCM City seeks to build more parks, expand greenery
26/09/2020 

The HCM City People’s Committee has instructed the Department of Construction to come up with a comprehensive programme for building public parks and increasing the green cover over the next decade.

The truth about COVID-19 Patient 17 in Vietnam
26/09/2020 

While the international community recognises and highly values the COVID-19 prevention and control outcomes in Vietnam, 

No new COVID-19 cases reported
26/09/2020 

Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 infections overnight, making the tally unchanged at 1,069, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced on September 26 morning.

Vietnamese healthcare marks important digital milestone of 1,000 telehealth facilities
26/09/2020 

The Ministry of Health (MoH) announced the launch of 1,000 healthcare facilities equipped with telehealth centres, marking another milestone in the sector’s digital transformation.

Traffic accidents claim over 4,870 lives in Vietnam so far this year
26/09/2020 

A total of 4,876 people were killed and 7,609 others injured in 10,354 traffic accidents nationwide in the first nine months of 2020, according to the National Traffic Safety Committee.

Lang Son rings brokering illegal entry into Vietnam busted
26/09/2020 

Competent forces in the northern border province of Lang Son have arrested 15 people involved in two illegal immigration rings.

Mini mooncakes all the rage ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival 2020
26/09/2020 

Hand-made mini mooncakes are proving to be popular products ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival 2020 due to their cheap prices and a diverse range of models.

Young people have 'hair-brained' idea
26/09/2020 

Police of Song Ma District in the northern mountainous province of Son La have fined two young people who performed a hair washing show on a motorbike.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia September 25
25/09/2020 

Fight against COVID-19 under review

Over 18,500 foreign workers hope to return to Vietnam
25/09/2020 

About 18,528 foreigners, who are experts, skilled workers, and managers, expect to come back Vietnam, the Ministry of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs (MOLISA) reported.

Slow construction plagues short Hanoi street
25/09/2020 

A 440-metre street in Hanoi has remained incomplete after nearly three years of construction, plaguing local residents.

Architect association opposes Da Lat hill construction
25/09/2020 

The Vietnam Association of Architects have expressed opposition to a 10-floor hotel construction on Dinh Hill area in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong’s Da Lat City.

Improving technical equipment of the Coast Guard's vessels to put into practical training
30/06/2020 

The High Command of the Coast Guard specially focuses on research and improvement of technical equipment on vessels of the Coast Guard forces and put into training to fit the actual situation.

