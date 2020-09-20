Over 340 Vietnamese in US flown home safely

More than 340 Vietnamese citizens in the US were repatriated on a flight that landed at Van Don International Airport, the northern province of Quang Ninh, on September 20.

The flight was arranged by Vietnamese authorities, the country’s representative bodies in the US, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, and relevant agencies of the US.

The passengers, coming from various states in the US, included those under 18, the elderly, ill persons, stranded tourists, students lacking accommodation due to dormitory closure, and other people with special disadvantages.

Vietnam’s representative bodies in the US actively assisted the citizens. In particular, the Consulate General in Houston sent staff members to help them handle boarding procedures.

To protect the passengers’ health and prevent the transmission of COVID-19, security, safety and hygiene measures were applied throughout the flight.

Upon landing at Van Don airport, all of those on board received health check-ups and were sent to concentrated quarantine sites in line with regulations.

In the time ahead, the repatriation of disadvantaged citizens abroad will be organised basing on their demand, the pandemic's developments and the domestic quarantine capacity.

VNA